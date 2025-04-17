Hate crimes that could get residents in the United Kingdom fined and perhaps jailed are getting increasingly broader. According to one officer, telling someone else to “Speak English” could be seen as a hate crime.

An elderly man in the UK has been warned by police that telling someone to “speak English” in England could be considered a hate crime. A video of the incident, currently going viral across social media, begins with the officer asking a man for video evidence after he allegedly told someone to “speak English,” explaining that such a remark might be classified as a hate crime.

The officer said, “Apparently, during some conversations between yourself, apparently, you’ve alleged—we weren’t here, so I don’t know you’ve said it—but you’ve alleged to say, ‘Speak English,’ or words to that effect?”

The elderly man responded, “I said ‘Speak clearly.’”

A woman off-camera then explained that the man was deaf and had simply asked the person to “speak clearly” so he could understand them. Despite the clarification, the officer presses the issue, explaining that such a remark could be perceived as a hate crime.

“That’s fine,” the officer replied. “That’s why we’ve just come to speak because potentially someone could perceive that as a hate crime. If someone said to me, ‘Officer, I believe this,’ then we need to look at it because someone is potentially reporting it as a hate crime.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Isaiah 3:5 And the people shall be oppressed, every one by another, and every one by his neighbour: the child shall behave himself proudly against the ancient, and the base against the honourable.

The U.K. is utterly insane. This, among many other things, are going to result in very revolutions and anarchy in the near future as world economies continue to spiral out of control.

