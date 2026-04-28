The following report is from The Times (excerpts):

British scientists are testing whether firing salt water into clouds could help cool the Earth, as part of a £6 million project to tackle global warming.

Hugh Coe’s team is conducting laboratory tests inside a three-storey stainless steel “cloud chamber” at the University of Manchester, investigating a concept known as marine cloud brightening.

The idea seems simple. Inject a mist of salt water into clouds to make them brighter and reflect more of the sun’s energy back out to space. If successful, the UK’s first field test of the technology could take place somewhere on Britain’s coastline in two years.

Coe’s Reflect project is one of 22 schemes in a £57 million programme looking at “geoengineering” Earth’s climate, funded by the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria). The high-risk, high-reward science research body was the brainchild of Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former adviser, who saw it as a way to cement the UK as a “science superpower”.

Geoengineering can be controversial, opposed by environmentalists who fear it is an excuse for not cutting the carbon emissions driving climate change. Reform MPs have also made misleading claims that Ed Miliband is backing plans to “block out the sunshine”, which the energy secretary dismissed as “conspiracy theories gone mad”. The first mooted UK field test of solar geoengineering was cancelled in 2012, due to “complex” issues around governance and intellectual property.

Today, scientists see the Aria programme as vital for gathering evidence on the effectiveness and possible downsides of geoengineering measures, in case they need to be deployed later to put the brakes on climate change.

“We’re starting to see major, major environmental effects, costing us huge amounts in terms of human life and money. That becomes intolerable,” Coe said of the impact of today’s level of warming, with Earth already 1.4C warmer than before the industrial revolution.

He said there is not a “shadow of a doubt” that cutting carbon emissions should be humanity’s priority. But he said we need to research the uncertainties around geoengineering in case we ever need to use it. “We damn well better understand what those risks are before we do it,” he said.

[…] The salt could one day be fired into clouds with large water misting cannons, of the kind used at festivals. For now, the focus is on lab tests to find the ideal “Goldilocks” size for the salt particles. Too large, and they risk soaking up all the moisture before smaller droplets can form. Too small, and they won’t “activate” properly, meaning the cloud won’t brighten enough.

Provided all goes well, testing will be scaled up next year to a controlled environment such as a polytunnel, where salt could be easily washed off the walls. If Aria and an independent panel then give the green light, Coe’s team will try outdoor field trials in 2028 and 2029.

[…] If the tests do happen, they would last only a few minutes and extend a couple of kilometres at most. Drones and Lidar technology will be used to ensure the salt plume isn’t spreading further than intended. “Essentially, the experiment doesn’t run wild,” said Coe.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This article is a bunch of mainstream media gaslighting. The practice has been on-going for decades around the world (first invented in the 1940s and used militarily via Operation Popeye in Vietnam to extend monsoon seasons); and cloudseeding is active and ongoing in the United Kingdom and throughout the European Union.

Remember when mentioning cloudseeding, and geoengineering, and solar radiation would put you in the category of people who belonged at the funny farm? Now the media casually admits to it: ‘Yeah, of course scientists are testing it because climate change, but we’re not doing it now and to say that we are makes you crackers and a conspiracy theorist.’

“Salt water” is the tip of the iceberg. We know for a fact that there are plenty of other heavy metals being sprayed into the atmosphere; and it’s the other stuff that we do not know about that worries me, i.e. smart dust to create the 6G internet of bodies, or something like mRNA. These are more than fair questions to ask given the circumstances and how psychopathic and evil our governments are.

While it is true that man is perverting God’s creation, we must also never lose sight that God and he ALONE is in control. And if man wants to destroy his creation, then he will recompense man with their own devices.

Job 36:26 Behold, God is great, and we know him not, neither can the number of his years be searched out. [28] Which the clouds do drop and distil upon man abundantly. Ezekiel 22:31 Therefore have I poured out mine indignation upon them; I have consumed them with the fire of my wrath: their own way have I recompensed upon their heads, saith the Lord GOD.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE