The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
6hEdited

Alabama state climatologist John Christy testifies that climate change is not a crisis, as seen on YouTube. The Jesuits are good at making theater in the news. Remove the Jesuits, and climate change goes away. The Jesuits manufacture chaos and then provide their solution. Imagine no United State wars, no Federal Reserve, no national debt, no restriction on hemp (canvas, rope), pennies minted, no cryptocurrency, money based on gold and silver, etc. We have gone off the edge of sanity.

Reply
Share
2 replies by The WinePress and others
KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
6h

Their solutions appear to the thinking person designed to exaserbate the problem they say exists.

So they use taxpayers' money to run experiments as they try to convince us there is a problem that can be rectified by lowering carbon emissions. Got it!

Insanity. 🤡

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture