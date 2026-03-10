The United Kingdom recently announced a new trial for bird flu vaccines that could eventually be distributed to poultry farms. Meanwhile, the U.S. is quietly working on new bird flu vaccines as state regulators are still terminating livestock

The Department for ‌Environment, ⁠Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) announced on March 5th that “Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) vaccine trials have started today in a major step forward in the fight against the disease.” The U.K. is using turkeys as test subjects because “they are highly susceptible to avian influenza, with outbreaks resulting in severe clinical signs with rapid and elevated mortality rates.” These tests will last for 24 weeks.

The trial will evaluate how vaccines could be safely and effectively integrated into the UK’s disease control strategy, generate data on vaccine efficacy and contribute to the growing international body of research on HPAI vaccination. It will help us understand how vaccines can be effectively used in the UK as an additional tool to control bird flu and provide valuable information on vaccine effectiveness and contribute to global research efforts, during these challenging times, The potential benefits of HPAI vaccination are being considered in several countries experiencing similar challenges to the UK. In Europe there are ongoing trials of vaccines in Italy and the Netherlands.

Biosecurity Minister Baroness Hayman stated:

“We know what a terrible toll this disease has annually on our farmers and poultry sector. “The start of new vaccine trials are a significant step forward in our fight against this disease and will contribute to global research efforts. We are hopeful vaccines can be used in the UK as an additional tool to control bird flu to protect the UK’s biosecurity and food supply.”

This latest announcement comes off the heels of a large pandemic simulation event conducted last year in the U.K., codenamed “Pegasus.”

In December, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) published findings from their own bird flu simulation event, which resulted in health ministers across the continent enforcing identical protocols experienced in 2020 and onward.

The Telegraph reported: “European countries have been advised to be ready to boost hospital capacity, encourage mask-wearing and quarantine sick people under a new plan to prevent a bird flu pandemic.

“The plan sets out how European governments should respond if H5N1 mutates to spread between people, and is designed to get critical measures in place before the virus can trigger a major outbreak.”

ECDC said in its press release that they “have defined 14 scenarios based on specific epidemiological and virological factors, including animal origin, characteristics of human cases (number and exposure context), severity signals, that are then further defined based on the presence of virus mammalian adaptation, antiviral resistance and mismatch with available pre-pandemic vaccines and/or candidate vaccine viruses.”

Edoardo Colzani, ECDC Head of Respiratory Viruses, commented:

“Although the current risk for the European people is low, avian influenza is still a serious public health threat due to widespread outbreaks among animals across Europe. “We need to make sure that early warning signs don’t go unnoticed and that public health actions are timely, coordinated, and effective. This document provides countries with a clear and adaptable framework to prepare for and respond to animal-to-human influenza transmission.”

Dr Ajibola Omokanye, a flu expert at the ECDC and one of the plan’s authors, told The Telegraph in a comment: “This is about having all the tools and capabilities in place so that ... we are well prepared and have a common strategy, and not addressing the situation only when it emerges.”

In the introduction to the report, the authors warned: “The persistent global circulation of avian influenza viruses – particularly A(H5N1) – among wild birds, poultry, and increasingly mammals, raise concerns about the risk of zoonotic spillover and the potential for these viruses to evolve in ways that enable sustained human-to human transmission.”

“Based on experience from previous zoonotic spillover and pandemics and applying the current evidence on influenza virus genetic and phenotypic characteristics, ECDC developed a scenario-based framework to inform public health response in EU/EEA countries,” the health body added.

Many of the same recommendations mirror the response in 2020. The Telegraph noted:

The ECDC document recommends that anyone infected with H5N1 should be quarantined for 14 days.

Governments are also urged to use dedicated isolation centres to keep infected patients with mild disease out of hospitals.

In cases where people have severe disease, it recommends that they be quarantined in hospitals in “airborne infection isolation rooms with negative pressure”.

Contact tracing capacity should also be built up.

If clusters of cases are detected, hospitals, GP practices, and care homes should “rigorously apply” infection control measures, including social distancing, personal protective equipment (PPE) such as facemasks and hospital-grade gowns, and build strong supply chains for emergency PPE stockpiles, says the report.

As for vaccinations, ECDC of course recommends using vaccines in both livestock and people, but does acknowledge their limited effectiveness, but does not shut the door on broader use if new research proves otherwise.

“Vaccination strategies for seasonal, zoonotic and pandemic influenza vaccines are central to preparedness and response measures when zoonotic influenza cases emerge.” “[…] Taken together – in the current baseline scenario and given that no human cases have been detected in the EU/EEA – there is currently insufficient evidence to support a broad recommendation for their use across all EU/EEA countries based on lack of studies proving clinical effectiveness. Implementation of zoonotic influenza vaccines for occupationally exposed individuals therefore remains an optional measure, to be decided at the discretion of countries. “Notably, zoonotic influenza vaccines are intended to complement, not replace, other containment and protective measures, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the prophylactic use of authorised antivirals. The assessment may need to be updated if the epidemiological situation changes or more information becomes available. “[…] In scenarios featuring rising human case numbers, severe illness, or widespread antiviral resistance, vaccination may be extended to healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations. Decisions should also consider virological evidence – such as circulating clades and mutations that could increase the risk of spillover events to humans, human-to-human transmission, severity, antiviral resistance or vaccine mismatch. “Pandemic vaccine development and deployment strategies for the general population should also be ready for activation in pandemic preparedness plans and remain adaptable in case new evidence becomes available on the pathogen’s characteristics, risk groups for severe disease and vaccine effectiveness. “[…] Overall, vaccination strategies should be adaptable in order to mitigate transmission and protect vulnerable groups if the epidemiological situation evolves towards more concerning scenarios.”

The report also spends time dedicated to “serious cross-border health threats,” endorsing “intensifying surveillance of imported cases (testing at points of entry may be considered e.g. through wastewater surveillance of passenger flights or testing at points of introduction),” the report says.

Dr. Richard Pebody, Director, Epidemic & Emerging Infections at UKHSA, told The Telegraph: “Although H5N1 is circulating in the bird population at present, the current risk to the UK population from avian influenza remains very low, but we are not complacent and remain vigilant for any evidence of changing risk to the population.

“UKHSA has established systems in place for detection of human cases of avian flu and stands ready to initiate an appropriate public health response should it be needed, including for a pandemic scenario,” he added.

Meanwhile, the United States is still quietly working on a new self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccine to tackle bird flu.

In April 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), via the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), provided fast-track designation to a sa-mRNA vaccine produced by Arcturus Therapeutics for its STARR® mRNA Vaccine Candidate ARCT-2304, also called LUNAR-H5N1, The WinePress reported at the time.

BARDA awarded the company $63.2 million in 2022 to make the vaccine.

Arcturus explains how this specific vaccine works, writing:

The sa-mRNA vaccine candidate is designed to make many copies of mRNA within the host cell after intramuscular injection to achieve enhanced expression of haemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) antigens, thereby enabling lower doses than conventional mRNA vaccines. Utilizing a sa-mRNA-based platform for pandemic influenza vaccine development offers further options for meeting domestic vaccine manufacturing surge capacity goals. The technology may make vaccines available much sooner than egg- and cell-based technologies. The lyophilized vaccine formulation is stable in refrigerators, thereby simplifying cold-chain storage and reducing distribution risks.

President and CEO Joseph Payne said in a statement:

“We are pleased to receive Fast Track Designation from the FDA for ARCT-2304. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the U.S. government to develop safe and effective STARR® next-generation mRNA vaccines to protect U.S. citizens from future pandemic threats. This designation from the FDA is an important step forward in our mission to provide protective solutions for global health crises.”

Last week, Archturus announced in an earnings call that it has completed Phase-I Trials (see results) and is now entering the 12-week Phase-II.

Despite mixed messaging from the Trump administration and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that has made it appear that they are not pursuing mRNA vaccines, The WP noted last year that they were still leaving the door open for bird flu shots; on top of the fact that the FDA had already approved another mRNA vaccine a couple of months prior. The administration has also been funding the creation of mRNA-based vaccines tailored to combat bird flu.

Last month, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary confirmed that the department is not moving away from mRNA. “Well, I think that would be quite a stretch to say we're not embracing mRNA vaccines. We have approved two mRNA vaccines at the beginning of my time,” he explained.

These latest vaccine announcements come at a time when euthanasia of poultry flocks is still on-going in the U.S. Over four million birds in Wisconsin are going to be slaughtered because bird flu was detected at egg farms.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The bird flu scam isn’t going away.

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield and Anthony Fauci have been making the rounds warning that bird flu will be the next scamdemic, and it will have a high mortality of anywhere from 25-50%.

Those who have been with me since 2021 know that I have repeatedly warned that another “plandemic” is in the works, and I believe bird flu is the fake conundrum of choice.

This would justify the mass-culling and vaccination of livestock, wildlife and pets (more than we have seen over the last several years and currently); a consolidation and seizure of small and private farms; removing and restricting meat and dairy products from the store shelves, causing prices to go out of control and forced limitations on purchasing.

It all falls in line with the globalists’ agenda to get the masses to dramatically reduce their meat consumption, on top of aiding in their depopulation goals.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Take your pick: do you want your propaganda fed to you by Bill Gates’ cow farts, Greta Thunberg shouting ‘How dare you!’, a Democrat carbon market; or do you want the MAHA-approved, Republican carbon market, with a “Christian-Judeo” flare that aligns with the Noahide Laws to restrict meat eating? Take your pick.

In the end, we are going to get another plandemic and uproot the food system. ‘They’ keep telling us their plans: we ought to give ear; but at the same time fight back by spreading the word and giving into their nonsense.

