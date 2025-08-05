The following report was first published on September 2nd, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

Ukraine’s digital ID app Diia (Diya) is being viewed as an innovative model that perhaps other nations could eventually replicate, as Diia is being used to procure and facilitate a number of public services and electronic payments. The war in the country has acted as a gateway and testing ground to see just how effective the move to digitalization is, according to a U.S. thinktank.

So far, the Diia portal has over 21.7 million users, with more than 70 government digital services available. The app holds 14 digital documents including ID card, biometric passport, student ID, driver’s license, vehicle registration, insurance policy, tax number, birth certificate, IDP certificate, and 21 other services.

In June, The WinePress reported on how Diia was being leveraged to exclusively provide veterans benefits.

But Diia can do more than just that. Biometric Update highlighted some of the things Diia is being used for. The tech outlet reported (excerpts):

In June, Ukraine became the first country to offer online marriage ceremonies, allowing Roman Lozynskyi and his fiancée Svitlana Kisilova to tie the knot using the country’s digital identity app Diia.

The marriage between the Ukraine parliament member Lozynskyi and university lecturer Kisilova was validated with digital signatures on Diia, which allows Ukrainians to access documents such as ID cards, biometric passports and driver’s licenses. The app also gives individuals and businesses access to public services, with the main goal of bringing all public services online.

Ukraine’s digital transformation through Diia is important not only for more than 30,000 couples who have registered for online marriage since the service was launched. The world is paying close attention to Ukraine and how it’s leveraging its digital ID and its digital public infrastructure (DPI) to boost its economy while defending itself from Russia’s invasion.

The threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty has revealed the essential role of e-government and digital infrastructure for boosting not just efficiency but also national resilience, writes the Brookings Institution. The Washington, D.C.-based think tank analyzes the technical solutions that contributed to the country’s success in digitalization. This includes Diia, e-procurement service Prozorro and Trembita, an interoperable, decentralized government data exchange platform based on Estonia’s open-source ecosystem X-Road.

Diia is the most significant innovation introduced by the Ukrainian government, according to Brookings. With the foundational pieces of Trembita and Diia, Ukraine was able to swiftly expand Diia to address wartime needs, including launching services for internally displaced persons (IDPs), financial assistance, property damage registration and compensation, reporting Russian troops’ coordinates, buying war bonds and more. The latest innovation introduced is digital veteran cards.

While digital transformation can take decades, the payoff to government operations and citizen resilience can be “extraordinary even in the hardest of times,” the report concludes.

Ukraine also serves as an example of how digital public infrastructure can make government registries resilient against crises like war, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), another Washington think tank. The report emphasizes the differences between DPI cases in countries of the Global South, including India, Brazil and Zambia. “With over 100 dispersed government registries and databases, Ukraine’s data storage system is less vulnerable to external attacks than centralized systems such as the India Stack,” CSIS notes.

Diia.Osvita, a digital education web portal providing distance learning as part of the Diia.Digital Education project. Last year, Ukraine also launched an app called Mriia for Ukrainian schoolchildren, their parents and teachers. The app provides a digital ID for children alongside information about educational programs, courses, videos, extracurricular activities, competitions and clubs.

Before the war started, Ukraine and Zelensky were already looking to become a new hub and center for digital development, including things such as the digitalization of all paper and physical documents, assets, and digital IDs and vaccine passports, among a number of other things.

World Economic Forum And Ukraine Partner To Create “Centre For The Fourth Industrial Revolution” In Kyiv

This was not an accident. Private interests, central banks and big tech in collusion with its Jesuit handlers, had plans to use this war to justify making Ukraine a sandbox to see what works and what doesn’t, while the bad actors and politicians use it to justify multipolarity with wars and coups; and thus an exit strategy for a deliberating collapsed dollar, and replaced with digital IDs, and CBDCs and tokenized assets.

People will be made to beg for things in not the too-distant future…

Job 2:4 And Satan answered the LORD, and said, Skin for skin, yea, all that a man hath will he give for his life.

