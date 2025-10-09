United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer is now, unsurprisingly, touting digital ID not just for tackling illegal immigration, but as a tool for Britons to access all sorts of public resources and healthcare, among other things.

Last month, Starmer announced the controversial decision to mandate “Britcard” in order to legally work in the country, in a bid he claimed was designed to crack down on illegal immigration and illegal labor. The announcement generated plenty of blowback domestically and abroad, with many Brits signing petitions to legally force Parliament to have a formal debate on whether the ID plan should be adopted.

During a visit to Mumbai, India, The British PM met with Nandan Nilekani, the non-executive chair of the tech company Infosys - an IT and consulting firm - discussed digital ID integration. According to reports, Starmer has taken inspiration from India’s digital ID called Aadhaar, which has been progressively rolled out over the last 15 years to its 1.4 billion person population.

Reported by Daily Mail, when asked if his heavy-handed approach killed support for digital IDs, Starmer replied:

“We need to address the fact that too many people can come to this country and work illegally, and that’s why ID mandatory for working is really important. “I think there is a case to be made about the benefits for voluntary ID into other areas. On the one hand, it's mandatory for work, but I think it'd be a good passport.”

Furthermore, The Guardian wrote:

[Starmer’s] interest in the Indian scheme will be taken as another sign that the government hopes the ID scheme will be part of the UK benefits system in time.

Speaking to reporters en route to Mumbai, Starmer said he hoped digital IDs, which have plummeted in popularity since his announcement, would regain public confidence because of the convenience they could provide.

“I don’t know how many times the rest of you have had to look in the bottom drawer for three bills when you want to get your kids into school or apply for this or apply for that, drives me to frustration,” he said. “I do think that we could gain a significant advantage. We’re going to a country, India, where they’ve already done ID and made a massive success of it. So one of the meetings I’ll be having is about ID, in relation to that.”

The digital ID system in India is far more extensive than that announced by the UK government and holds biometric data as well as residential and contact information. Government sources said there was no intention to copy the system, but to examine the way it was used and implemented, handling 80m transactions a day.

It is considered a success, albeit with controversial implications, with estimates it has saved the Indian economy about £11bn in administration and corruption costs.

Citizens are given a 12-digit identifying number, which replaces the need for multiple layers of paper documentation to prove their status when they take out bank accounts or apply for state benefits. Prior to the scheme, millions of babies would routinely not be registered at birth, leaving people struggling to access benefits or ways to prove their existence later in life.

Critics of the Indian scheme said it was introduced with little protection for personal data, and has caused problems among the poorest citizens, with some said to have been denied medical care or benefits for not having the ID.

Starmer’s spokesperson said the meeting was held because it was “useful to hear from the Indian experience; it has a very different inception and a different system, but it is used 80m times a day”.

Asked about some of the controversies with the Indian system, he said the UK system would have a different design – there are no plans to use biometric data so far. “One of core priorities is inclusivity and that’s what the British consultation will be about,” he said.

Starmer said the scheme was essential to tackle illegal working, as the ID would be mandatory for employment, but that he hoped it would become a voluntary convenience measure for most British citizens.

“We have to have returns agreements with countries, as we’ve got with France, and we need to address the fact that too many people can come to this country and work illegally,” Starmer said. “And that’s why ID mandatory for working is really important. “There is a case to be made about the benefits for voluntary ID into other areas, and obviously we need to make that case. I think it’s a really important discussion for us to have. So on the one hand, it’s mandatory for work, but I actually think it would be a good passport.”

The digitial Aadhaar has been riddled with issues and security lapses. In 2023, The WinePress reported how the digital ID data stack was hacked and held for ransom. This data included Indian’s private data, passport, ID numbers, biometrics, and more.

Eat Cake, Peasant

The official petition website has reached close to 3 million signatures. 100,000 means Parliament will have to take this to a debate.

However, the government official responded and told the British petitioners that they don’t care what they think, and digital ID is coming whether they like it or not.

In a lengthy statement, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology wrote the following (emphasis mine):

We will introduce a digital ID within this Parliament to help tackle illegal migration, make accessing government services easier, and enable wider efficiencies. We will consult on details soon. The Government has announced plans to introduce a digital ID system which is fit for the needs of modern Britain. We are committed to making people’s everyday lives easier and more secure, to putting more control in their hands (including over their own data), and to driving growth through harnessing digital technology. We also want to learn from countries which have digitised government services for the benefit of their citizens, in line with our manifesto commitment to modernise government. Currently, when UK citizens and residents use public services, start a new job, or, for example, buy alcohol, they often need to present an assortment of physical documents to prove who they are or things about themselves. This is both bureaucratic for the individual and creates space for abuse and fraud. This includes known issues with illegal working and modern slavery, while the fragmented approach and multiple systems across Government make it difficult for people to access vital services. Further, there are too many people who are excluded, like the 1 in 10 UK adults who don’t have a physical photo ID, so can struggle to prove who they are and access the products and services they are entitled to.



To tackle these interlinked issues, we will introduce a new national digital ID. This is not a card but a new digital identity that will be available for free to all UK citizens and legal residents aged 16 and over (although we will consider through consultation if this should be age 13 and over). Over time, people will be able to use it to seamlessly access a range of public and private sector services, with the aim of making our everyday lives easier and more secure. It will not be compulsory to obtain a digital ID but it will be mandatory for some applications. For example, the new digital ID will build on GOV.UK One Login and the GOV.UK Wallet to drive the transformation of public services. Over time, this system will allow people to access government services – such as benefits or tax records – without needing to remember multiple logins or provide physical documents. It will significantly streamline interactions with the state, saving time and reducing frustrating paperwork, while also helping to create opportunities for more joined up government services. International examples show how beneficial this can be. For instance, Estonia’s system reportedly saves each citizen hours every month by streamlining unnecessary bureaucracy, and the move to becoming a digital society has saved taxpayer money.



By the end of this Parliament, employers will have to check the new digital ID when conducting a ‘right to work’ check. This will help combat criminal gangs who promise access to the UK labour market in order to profit from dangerous and illegal channel crossings. It will create a fairer system between UK citizens and legal residents, crack down on forged documents, and streamline the process for employers, driving up compliance. Further, it will create business information showing where employers are conducting checks, so driving more targeted action against non-compliant employers.



For clarity, it will not be a criminal offence to not hold a digital ID and police will not be able to demand to see a digital ID as part of a “stop and search.”



Privacy and security will also be central to the digital ID programme. We will follow data protection law and best practice in creating a system which people can rightly put their trust in. People in the UK already know and trust digital credentials held in their phone wallets to use in their everyday lives, from paying for things to storing boarding passes. The new system will be built on similar technology and be your boarding pass to government. Digitally checkable digital credentials are more secure than physical documents which can be lost, copied or forged, and often mean sharing more information than just what is necessary for a given transaction.

The new system will be designed in accordance with the highest security standards to protect against a comprehensive range of threats, including cyber-attacks.



We will launch a public consultation in the coming weeks and work closely with employers, trade unions, civil society groups and other stakeholders, to co-design the scheme and ensure it is as secure and inclusive as possible. Following consultation, we will seek to bring forward legislation to underpin this system.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Let me see your shocked face. Did anyone really believe that digital ID was only going to stop with illegal immigration? No, illegal immigration, by design, was allowed for the purpose to ‘fix’ the manufactured crisis while taking away a myriad of other liberties.

Petitioners and other Brits saw right through the ruse Starmer was using, and now he and his Labour Party are not pretending.

But since people are so opposed to this, a crisis will not to be set up; more gimmicks and tricks to get people to sign-up. Or, worse yet, the government could come out and say, ‘we are no longer pursuing digital ID after careful consideration and public feedback,’ only to then quietly implement it on the backend when no one is watching.

Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet. Proverbs 16:29 A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

Though, technically, when you get right down to it, digital ID is already here - the only difference being is that it has not been consolidated into a single app that is mandated, yet. Those who have followed my work understand that digital ID is just a part of the greater overall system of tokenization, an entirely now financial and digital landscape.

Google and YouTube dropped the veil when it began implementing biometric ID checks based on your search history. That in of itself is part of the digital ID - the social credit score, and the Know-Your Customer (KYC) protocols; combined with your existing ID, transactions, health records, biometrics.

What the real digital ID is the method of which getting all these datapoints to link and connect together, and that becomes that interoperable digital ID system. The smartphone is a just a terminal access point, but the smartphone is not needed. Tony Blair has said this; and just look into Palantir, Oracle, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), etc.

That, and re-read the government’s response over again: is aligns with what we have been discussing about the new digital control grid.

Again (!), pay close attention to how Tony Blair described digital ID:

“This great enabler is digital identity. Not just a new piece of identity, but a new system for managing the information we share with government that is suited to the way we live our lives today. It is a digital wallet for every individual that gives them access to their documents (for example, driving license) and control of their data. “The new ecosystem should make life easier for people and allow them to use their digital identity in many different contexts – not only to log in to government services but also to access commercial goods and services. This could enable them to prove they have a driving license when renting a car or verify their age online. It should also be accessible to everyone, regardless of whether they own a smartphone.”

Do you see? Digital ID is not the smartphone, it’s an entirely new digisphere for control. Is the smartphone key to their agenda? Sure, absolutely, because that is the terminal access point by the end-user, but it does not comprise the ID itself: the data, this new system, is handled by the likes of Palantir, Oracle, BlackRock, and other companies like them. Why do you suppose all these datacenters are being built?

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE