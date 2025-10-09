The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

Michael Ginsburg
1h

There is not much support for this even within Starmer's own party. I still think he has been ordered to self-destruct in the lead up to early 'elections'.

joshua daniel
27m

Straight up bullshit. They create the problem with forced immigration with guidance and financial support from the United Nations. Then they come along and say we need to keep you all safe and everyone working fairly. Problem solution dynamic at play here. Some will fall for this BS because that is what the demons of this reality do. They always say it is to keep everyone safe, save the environment and help us all when it does the exact opposite. This digital ID leads to digital money, carbon credits, social credit and complete surveillance and control with forced vaccinations of made up pandemics down the road. They have also put microwave weapons all around every country that they say are 5G and safe. Time for everyone to tear them down and not comply with any of it or humanity will be enslaved forever.

