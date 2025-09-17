At the strong recommendation of French President Emmanuel Macron, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signaled his interest in implementing digital IDs to combat illegal immigration and labor in the country.

The Independent reported last month:

The number of asylum seekers housed in government hotels has risen in the first year under Labour, piling further pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to get a grip on the growing number of people making dangerous Channel crossings.

As the government braces for a fresh round of legal action from councils seeking similar bans in their areas, new Home Office figures reveal that the number of people claiming asylum in the year to June rose to a record 111,000, while the number of small boats crossing the Channel continues to grow.

The government has been repeatedly accused of failing to tackle immigration, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage saying “the public is right to be very angry” over the rise in asylum seekers being housed in hotels. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp claimed ministers had “lost control of our borders”.

Visual Capitalist also revealed this week that the most popular name in the U.K. is “Muhammad” by a wide margin, revealing the sheer scale of Islamic influence in the country.

Having gone unabated for many years, the U.K. now signals it is ready to tackle the problem with digital IDs.

PM Starmer told the BBC:

"We all carry a lot more digital ID now than we did 20 years ago, and I think that psychologically, it plays a different part." Asked whether a new scheme could play a role in reducing the attractiveness of the UK as a destination for illegal migrants, he added: "My instinct is it can play an important part. Obviously we need to look through some of the detail." He added that, two decades on from the row over New Labour's physical ID card scheme, the public was likely to "look differently" at a digital-based scheme. He did not confirm whether any new digital ID scheme would be mandatory.

Daily Mail revealed more details about the potential scheme and Macron’s advice:

Sir Keir Starmer told the Cabinet he would be “exploring options around digital ID” as part of a wider package of reforms designed to make it harder for illegal migrants to live and work in this country. Downing Street confirmed Ministers are examining proposals for a digital ID scheme 15 years after the idea was abandoned following an outcry about the impact on civil liberties. Under one option, anyone applying for a new job would be required to produce their digital ID to demonstrate that they have the right to live and work in this country. Similar provisions could also be introduced for those moving to new accommodation, making a benefit claim or seeking to access public services. Labour ruled out ID cards as recently as July this year, with Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds saying the idea was “not our approach”. Sir Keir has been told by President Macron to address the “pull factors” attracting migrants to Britain in return for French help in stopping the boats. Whitehall sources said Tony Blair has also continued to push the idea behind the scenes. And, with Sir Keir coming under intense pressure to be seen to be acting on illegal migration, he has now changed tack. The PM’s official spokesman told reporters that the Government would “always look at what works”. Asked if the idea could eventually mean compulsory ID cards for all, he said: “We are willing to look at what works when it comes to tackling illegal migration.” Questioned about the civil liberties row that ended the last bid to introduce compulsory ID cards, the spokesman said Ministers believed “the debate has changed since the last time we had this discussion”, with people more relaxed about the idea of having to prove their identity online. The idea is set to be discussed at an emergency meeting chaired by Sir Keir aimed at accelerating work to shut down the UK’s 200 migrant hotels.

Not everyone in the government thinks this will work. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: "I think as a way of helping to control immigration, it is not really going to solve the problem."

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch doubts this plan would "smash the gangs or stop the boats. A lot of people who come to the country end up disappearing into the grey economy, or the black economy. and working illegally," she claims. "Digital ID cards would not fix that."

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Of course, digital IDs won’t fix the problem; that was never the point. Digital ID does not remove the illegals and the migrants that now occupy homes, siphon wages and replace white Britons from their own land.

The U.K. has already been working towards implementing digital IDs for a long time. This year alone we have already witnessed the country’s Online Safety Act that forces age and biometric verification to access a myriad of websites; while at the same time forcing businesses to accept digital ID lest they face penalties.

What does that have to do with illegal labor? Exactly, it doesn’t: it’s cover a story. It’s the same story we are getting in the United States brought in by the Republican party; and many of those people will accept it as they are beguiled into believing that this is a way to fight illegal immigration.

This is why there is no cohesive strategy to tackle the illegal immigrant problem here in the U.S., or the U.K., because it has nothing to do with stopping this problem. These governments want and are complicit in this invasion.

Isaiah 1:7 Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers.

Digital ID is critical to the globalist agenda. Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair has gone on and on about the necessity of digital ID, referring to it as the “great enabler;” and he and his institute have described how digital ID would be used to tackle immigration (so they claim).

“A digital-identity system could deter people from making dangerous small-boat crossings by enhancing identity-verification capabilities and promoting compliance with immigration regulations. “By incorporating biometric data and digital authentication measures, authorities in both the public and private sectors could accurately establish individuals’ identities and make it harder for undocumented immigrants to disappear into the underground economy, renting and working illegally. “Linking digital identity to various government systems could deter individuals from unlawfully extending their stay in the country.”

