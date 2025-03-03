United Nations Director-General António Guterres issued a recent message bemoaning that funding from the United States might be diminished, if not completely rescinded. The U.S. is and has been the largest funder of the UN for many years, and if the U.S. backtracks on its support potentially leave an effect on some of its operations.

Guterres gave his remarks on February 28th:

Per the provided transcript:

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “The reduction of America’s humanitarian role and influence will run counter to American interests globally.”

Guterres expressed his deep concern about information received in the last 48 hours by UN agencies — as well as many humanitarian and development NGOs — regarding severe cuts in funding by the United States.

“These cuts impact a wide range of critical programmes. From lifesaving humanitarian aid, to support for vulnerable communities recovering from war or natural disasters. From development to the fight against terrorism and illicit drug trafficking. The consequences will be especially devastating for vulnerable people around the world. “We have been extremely grateful for the leading role the United States has provided over the decades. For example, thanks to the generosity of donors — led by the United States — the UN assists and protects more than 100 million people every year through our humanitarian programming. “The message is clear. The generosity and compassion of the American people have not only saved lives, built peace and improved the state of the world. They have contributed to the stability and prosperity that Americans depend on. “Now, going through with these cuts will make the world less healthy, less safe and less prosperous. The reduction of America’s humanitarian role and influence will run counter to American interests globally. I can only hope that these decisions can be reversed based on more careful reviews, and the same applies to other countries that have recently announced reductions in humanitarian and development aid.”

President Donald Trump earlier this month signed an executive order to rescind funding to certain UN departments, including the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC); the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The WinePress reported on a recent U.S> proposal that seeks to cut all funding from the UN and leave the organization entirely. However, such bills have been introduced and proposed for decades but have gone nowhere, so this latest bill most likely will suffer a similar fate.

The United States is the biggest annual funder of the UN by far. The Congressional Research Service, an official government entity, says “the approved regular budget for U.N. FY2024 is $3.6 billion.” The United States is currently assessed 22%, the highest of any U.N. member, followed by China (15.25%) and Japan (8.03%),” the report added.

However, other sources list different amounts. The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) says the U.S. “remains the largest donor to the United Nations. It contributed more than $18 billion in 2022, accounting for one-third of funding for the body’s collective budget.”

In 2019, total UN revenue was $57 billion, per the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office.

Courtesy: UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office

On top of this, the UN Peacekeeping group is separately funded and that too is dominated by the U.S. According to the UN, “The 2024-2025 budget (about 5.6 billion) represents an average of decrease of 8.2 percent compared to the approved budget for 2023-2024 (about 6.1 billion).” The U.S. contributes 27% of that fund. The top ten largest contributors last year are:

United States (26.95%) China (18.69%) Japan (8.03%) Germany (6.11%) United Kingdom (5.36%) France (5.29%) Italy (3.19%) Canada (2.63%) Republic of Korea (2.57%) Russian Federation (2.29%)

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What a cryptic and disgusting thing to say: “The reduction of America’s humanitarian role and influence will run counter to American interests globally.”

In other words, if you know what the UN and “American interests” are, this sick man is literally saying that it would be a benefit for the US to keep pouring money into the UN so it can help carry out is corrupt, bloody “business” practices.

In my recent report covering the latest proposal to leave the UN, I also went into great detail as to just how corrupt and desperately wicked the UN has been from its inception to now. The UN needs to and must be rejected. It’s not a place where people come together to ‘make the world a better place’ and protect national sovereignty; quite the opposite; its own charter demands nations surrender their sovereignty and comply with a litany of edicts that are only designed to destroy populations from the inside-out, built upon the original premise of eugenics; survival of the fittest, dog eat dog, cleansing the gene pool: nothing I am saying is hyperbole; and anyone that professes to want genuine peace must recognize that the UN is not the entity to bring that about.

Read it for yourself:

2025 will prove to be a watershed year and a critical impasse. A LOT, I reckon, is going to occur and change this year, including the UN, so be ready and prepared for a slew of major global changes to occur quite rapidly while the masses are distracted with more political football.

Proverbs 12:5 The thoughts of the righteous are right: but the counsels of the wicked are deceit. [20] Deceit is in the heart of them that imagine evil: but to the counsellers of peace is joy.

