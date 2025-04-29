The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Born Again's avatar
Born Again
2h

" . . . but explained what the UN does to combat this ‘misinformation.’ "<----ummm, UN *is* misinformation!!!

" . . . how many lives have been saved by vaccination. It aims to “celebrate vaccines as one of humanity’s greatest achievements, up there with landing on the moon,” Fleming said."<---propaganda - both counts.

No matter how many times a lie is repeated, it does NOT turn into the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sourapples's avatar
sourapples
3h

Of course, genetic engineering jabs are essential and good and necessary for cbdcs to function

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture