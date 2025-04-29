United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming recently gave a speech at Boston University’s Center for Emerging Diseases, explaining what can be done to combat so-called health mis- and disinformation generated by AI, and presented accepting a “digital integrity code” later this year.

In a press release from the school, BU wrote:

“In the post-pandemic era, artificial intelligence (AI) has played a major role in the dissemination of information. AI has also facilitated the spread of misinformation and disinformation across social media platforms through algorithms that amplify posts designed to generate outrage and de-prioritize posts from institutions like the United Nations, which work to dispel these false narratives.

“From hate speech to conspiracy theories, AI-fueled misinformation and disinformation serves to polarize society and create a harmful online environment. The World Economic Forum identified the threat from misinformation and disinformation as the most severe short-term threat facing the world today,” the university said.

“Those who might have been screaming in a park with an audience of three now have the ability to reach thousands, if not millions of people. One of our biggest worries is the ease with which new technologies can help spread misinformation easier and cheaper, and that this content can be produced at scale and far more easily personalized and targeted,” Fleming claimed, speaking of AI.

Fleming contended that there are three main things under attack by these misinformation campaigns: mistrust of vaccines, climate change denial, and misogyny.

In fact, if someone searches for information about vaccines online, there is around a 78% chance of finding misinformation or disinformation, BU says. Fleming claimed that celebrities and recognizable figures are hesitant to promote the wonders of vaccination because it may get them canceled, she said.

Fleming blasted who she refers to as “merchants of outrage,” people who know how to work the algorithms for their benefit to make money and viral content, who in particular use the platforms to push climate denialism.” Fleming named Elon Musk’s X as the main culprit, but explained what the UN does to combat this ‘misinformation.’

Fleming explained:

“Since Elon Musk took over X (formerly known as Twitter), all of the climate deniers are back, and [the platform] has become a space for all kinds of climate disinformation. There is a connection that people in the anti-vaccine sphere are now shifting to the climate change denial sphere. “Instead of putting an X over the post, we are trying to find clever, positive, solutions-focused approaches to promote content on the benefits of renewable energy. This content subtly addresses the disinformation and injects climate solutions and fact-driven arguments into the posts. This approach gives people solutions for the future, and makes our future selves say thank you.”

Fleming also explained that AI is being used in misogynistic attacks. Generative AI is also being used to silence, intimidate, and humiliate women and girls, including death threats, rape threats, and humiliated doctored photos, is increasingly being used as a weapon to shut down critics, such as leaders, politicians, activists, journalists, and other women, the college said in their report.

In order to combat these things, Fleming announced the The Humanly Possible campaign (which launched on April 24th), which promotes how many lives have been saved by vaccination. It aims to “celebrate vaccines as one of humanity’s greatest achievements, up there with landing on the moon,” Fleming said.

Fleming also announced the creation of an official UN code of conduct on information integrity in the digital space, which is purported to be ready in June.

“This code […] represents a push for coordinated International action to make the digital space overall more safe, more inclusive and while vigorously protecting human rights, holding digital platforms to account, and encouraging them to live up to their own standards so that they stop rewarding and incentivizing harmful content, and to push back against the proliferation of disinformation and hate.”

Fleming and the UN have been working to counter ‘disinformation’ for years. In 2022, during a World Economic Forum meeting, Fleming revealed some of the ways they were working with social media companies to recontrol the narrative. She admitted that the UN worked with TikTok to give “verified ticks” to their appointed propagandists to push narratives aligned with the UN.

She said at the time:

“We had another trusted messenger project which was called Team Halo, where we trained scientists around the world and some doctors on Tik-Tok, and we had Tik-Tok working with us, “And these scientists who virtually had no following to start with, got ‘verified ticks.’ They started bringing people in their community into their labs, into their offices, and answering their questions and engaging with them. “It really took off, and many of them became like national media go-to advisors. […] So it was a layered deployment of ideas and tactics […] “People need to be inoculated themselves, and I think social media took off so quickly, that, I think people of all ages are very ill-equipped, especially in times of crisis when they’re feeling very engaged with what’s out there, and searching, and wanting to help, and wanting to share – really learning actually how to spot mis and disinformation, and how not to be part of the problem.”

Moreover, last October Fleming also revealed the UN was working to use a tactic called “pre-bunking,” a scheme that plants key information in the mind of the viewer, so when they encounter something that goes contrary to the narrative they will know to reject it.

Sander van der Linden, a social psychologist at Cambridge University, and the author of his new book “Foolproof: Why We Fall for Misinformation and How to Build Immunity,” says this prebunking will act as some ‘sort of herd immunity when it comes to false information,’ he said. He told Euro News:

“Pre-bunking is the opposite of debunking. It is a preemptive technique based on the idea of physiological inoculation. “So, just as vaccines expose people to a weakened dose of a virus to try to trigger the production of antibodies to help prevent future infection, you preemptively try to refute a future falsehood or to take techniques that are used to dupe people online so they can build up mental antibodies and in the future they are partly immune to disinformation.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The censorship being witnessed and felt in 2024 has been some of the most swift and punishing so far, and it is only going to get worse in the run-up to the elections this year around the world, none more so than U.S., along with a new reescalation of the war machine, cyber warfare, pandemics, and more.

AI is a problem, we know that; but it is the big tech companies in collusion with governments and multinationals that are the ones that created this problem in the first place. But, this is the typical Hegelian Dialectic at play: problem, reaction, solution. The “solution” is more censorship, and ultimately digital IDs and thusly social credit scores tethered to CBDCs and tokenization.

And let’s not act like Musk is some “whitehat” guy acting on the outside: he’s in the club with them, he’s just another distraction, and there is a mountain of evidence to prove that.

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE