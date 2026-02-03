The following report is from The Washington Post (excerpts):

The United Nations is on the verge of “imminent financial collapse,” in large part due to the failure of member states to pay their mandatory dues, Secretary General António Guterres said in a letter sent this week to the 193 U.N. ambassadors.

Leading the list of those in arrears is the United States, which owes nearly $2.2 billion in overdue and current assessments for the regular U.N. operating budget, dating back to the end of 2024, and hundreds of millions in funds pledged or assessed to other programs, according to a U.N. official.

Under a formula in which each nation pays annually according to its gross national income, population and debt, the United States is assessed 22 percent of the regular budget, which for 2026 is $3.45 billion. Closely following is China, which is assessed 20 percent and paid up until the beginning of this year.

The next highest arrears, $38 million, is owed by Venezuela, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under rules set by the United Nations. Caracas’s vote in the General Assembly has been suspended, as mandated by the organization’s charter for any member that doesn’t pay for two years.

“We have managed difficult periods of unpaid assessed contributions before,” Guterres wrote without mentioning any specific country. “But today’s situation is categorically different. … The current trajectory is untenable.”

Republican administrations and lawmakers have long criticized the U.N. as wasteful, liberal and ineffective — and in some years has reduced or temporarily withheld partial payments. The Trump administration has refused to pay at all, although it has not officially informed the U.N. whether it intends to make any future or overdue payments.

Although annual payments are usually due in January, many countries pay in tranches throughout the year. The Biden administration left office last January with its second-half 2024 assessment unpaid.

[…] Trump’s recently announced Board of Peace, originally designed as the supervisory board for implementing his Gaza peace plan, has led to concerns that he plans to replace the U.N. altogether.

In a letter sent to 60 world leaders invited to join (25 have officially signed up so far, none of them major U.S. allies), Trump said the board would “embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict.” Trump appointed himself board chair, with personal veto power over membership and virtually every action it might take.

Responding to reporters Thursday who asked whether he thought the board was a U.N. competitor, Guterres said: “In my opinion, the basic responsibility for international peace and security lies with U.N., lies with the Security Council. … No other body or other coalition can legally be required to have all member states to comply with decisions on peace and security.”

“Global problems will not be solved by one power,” Guterres said.

“We are suffering a double blow: on one side, unpaid contributions; and on the other side, an obligation to return funds that were never received in the first place,” he wrote. “In other words, we are trapped in a Kafkaesque cycle; expected to give back cash that does not exist.”

Good riddance and to hell with it! The UN has done absolutely nothing good for the world, but destroys it in the name of “peace.” That isn’t to say that Trump’s Board of Peace is any better, it’s not (something else to talk about in the future), but the UN is satanic from its very inception:

Trump may publicly rebuke the UN and the WHO, but he and his administration are still actively following the UN-WEF-BIS script.

Psalm 2:2 The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying, [3] Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.

BRICS nations, including China, are still very much in favor of having the UN as the head of global governance and the IMF as the center for global finance, and as more nations continue to join or express great interest in BRICS; and there are plenty of shills in the U.S. who continue to promote the UN.

