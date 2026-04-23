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Bassehound
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Doing some genealogy for some who live during WWII. Ready some family letters, one who was in the army writing home about how many points he had towards getting out since in the 4 yr range of service. Another letter from a mother at home to a son serving talking about rations, onoy 16 points so not enough for some daily food supplies, and meat was going to start being rationed the following week. Grateful for canning previous as that would get them through.

Seems like the system was set decades ago.

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