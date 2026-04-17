Following President Donald Trump’s passage of the GENIUS Act last summer that established a regulatory framework for stablecoins (a privatized version of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)), a wave of other countries have announced considerations or plans to implement their own stablecoins. The United Kingdom appears to be the latest nation to move forward on tokenized payment methods.

Yesterday, Lucy Rigby, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, told the House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee that stablecoins should be introduced for the public to use as currency, going beyond crypto settlements, arguing that as digital assets are “here to stay,” necessary regulations are needed as they continuously merge with traditional financial services (TradFi).

“We recognise that today’s stablecoins are primarily used for settlement in cryptoasset trading, but with the right regulation, we consider that they have the potential to be used for retail payments. This could deliver real benefits to consumers and businesses, notably from cheaper and faster cross-border payments.” “But should also be, clear-eyed about the risks. If adoption becomes sufficiently widespread, absent the right regulation, they could pose risks including to our financial stability. That is exactly why our regulatory framework here in the UK has to be sufficiently robust. “The UK market for stablecoins at the moment is nascent and it is important that regulation fits the situation as it is today and is then sufficiently nimble to be able to develop and evolve.”

The British Treasury’s actions are a reversal from prior policies that excluded stablecoins as retail payments.

Ledger Insights reported:

Rigby’s commitment reverses a decision taken by the same Labour government only 18 months ago and reinstates a policy originally set by the previous Conservative administration in 2022.

In 2022 and 2023, HM Treasury said it would amend the Payment Services Regulations to cover fiat-backed stablecoins used in UK payment chains. After taking office in July 2024, Labour dropped that plan.

In a speech at the Tokenisation Summit in November 2024, then Economic Secretary Tulip Siddiq said the government would not bring stablecoins into payments regulation “at this time” because doing so “would place additional regulatory burdens on certain stablecoin activities in a way that would not be proportionate based on the current use cases.” That position was embedded in the December 2025 final cryptoasset statutory instrument (SI), which regulates qualifying stablecoins under the Financial Services and Markets Act (FSMA) alongside other cryptoassets.

Asked by Lord Smith why the government had changed its view, Rigby cited potential benefits for consumers and businesses from a diversified payments landscape. A Treasury official added that including stablecoins in payments regulations would mean “we can have a payments framework that facilitates both traditional payments and tokenized payments in a coherent and comprehensive way.” A consultation is due by the end of Q2 2026.

This policy is reflective of the U.K.’s desire to tokenize their economy as a whole.

Sarah Breeden, Deputy Governor for Financial Stability of the Bank of England, earlier this year spoke to this, and was cited by the Bank for International Settlements, elaborating on the new for faster transactions, tokenized economics and interoperable systems, which includes both stablecoins and CBDCs.

She explained:

“As a first step, the UK authorities set out in November the outcomes we want to see the new infrastructure deliver. Our shared goal is for a resilient, fair, trusted, competitive payment system that supports a multi-money ecosystem (where different forms of money play their own roles and are freely and frictionlessly exchanged at par) — all to serve the real economy. “To serve new and unknown needs, the next generation infrastructure must be built on principles of extensibility, modularity and flexibility.”

She went on to describe how the central bank plans to “enable the seamless exchange of not just traditional but also tokenised money,” creating a “‘multi-money’ system,” comprising:

traditional bank deposits;

tokenised versions of those bank deposits;

digital money issued by non-banks (that is, systemic stablecoins, where we will finalise a regulatory regime this year to ensure they have the robustness of money when used in real-world payments); and

potentially, a digital version of banknotes to complement physical cash (that is, a retail central bank digital currency, where we’ll set out with HM Treasury the conclusions of our design phase for a digital pound later this year).

“The new infrastructure will be critical to delivering this in a way that maintains monetary and financial stability — where money regardless of the institution which issues it can be exchanged seamlessly and settled safely in central bank money. “Just as today I can use online banking to make an instant payment from an account in one bank to an account in another, in future the retail payments infrastructure should enable the same ‘interoperability’ — not just between traditional deposits, but also with and between tokenised bank deposits and systemic stablecoins, and always with the assurance that £1 of one money equals £1 of other forms of money. “That would mean, for example, that when shopping online, the payment I make with my regulated systemic stablecoin, triggered automatically once I confirm my parcel has been delivered, would then instantly credit the retailer’s bank account – with the payment ultimately settling, safely and with finality, across the books of the Bank of England through the accounts that both my stablecoin issuer and the retailer’s bank hold with us in our Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service.”

Breeden also revealed they are testing “making [retail] payments at point-of-sale using phone numbers or QR codes.”

She also disclosed the bank is “experimenting with going further, and tokenising central bank money itself on a separate, distributed ledger – so-called wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC).”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It is becoming increasingly clear that stablecoins are going to have a much more prominent role on the global stage than I initially believed, as it appears a number of world governments are testing out a “mixed-money” approach that welds together (for now) the old system of TradFi with tokenization, with a combination of stablecoins and CBDCs; the former used for retail purposes and the latter for wholesale use between banks and the government.

Again, as I have tried to articulate, the key word is interoperability; and you read Breeden say it too. Conventional wisdom suggests that the new world order will operate under a single uniform currency in the near future (and perhaps that could still happen down the line under the antichrist beast system), but in actuality it will be a combination of different currencies and variable tokenized systems in the name of “sovereignty” and “domestic and national interests.”

The Genius Act signed by Trump really changed the dynamics and showed how stablecoins can and will play a much bigger role in this new, tokenized financial system.

But the bottom line is that it will be tokenized, all of it; and therefore it is all about control and permission, and the loss of ownership.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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