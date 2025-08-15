As tens of billions of dollars are wasted annually in so-called “food fraud” around the world, industries and global leaders are seeking to implement ways to stifle these exploits and gaps in domestic and foreign food trade. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has proposed the use of tracking food digitally by placing these items on a digital blockchain ledger as tokenized assets, along with things such as DNA barcodes, so companies and governments can monitor in real-time the flow of goods to end this fraud.

In 2021, the FAO published a paper titled “Food Fraud: Intention, Detection and Management.” The report described food fraud as the deliberate mislabeling and marketing of food, such as lying about a product’s contents, point of true origin, or passing off some ingredients as others (i.e. mixing sunflower oil in with olive oil while still calling it 100% virgin olive oil). The UN says:

“Food fraud is commonly described as any suspected intentional action committed when a food business operator intentionally decides to deceive customers about the quality and/or content of the food they are purchasing in order to gain an undue advantage, usually economic, for themselves. While this is a common description, many others also exist. Examples of food frauds include adding sugar to honey, selling regular beef as Wagyu beef, or injecting shrimp with gel to make them look larger and weigh more.”

This deception, according to the FAO, costs the industry $50 billion annually.

The FAO acknowledges that there is no real legal definition or regulatory framework in place to efficiently counteract this problem, yet. “Without specialized instruments and knowledge, it may be difficult or impossible for consumers to detect food fraud at supermarkets or market stalls,” says the UN. However, “this requires innovation both in preventing and detecting food fraud, such as the adoption of new technologies and digital innovations on traceability,” he says.

First and foremost, the UN says a new regulatory framework needs to be adopted.

“It is still valuable for governments to adopt a definition of food fraud. A well-defined concept of food fraud may bring focus and offer more targeted solutions to pre-existing prohibitions, as well as highlight the seriousness of food fraud, which poses risks not only to economies but also people’s health.” “One way to improve the private sector’s capability to prevent food fraud is the adoption of food fraud vulnerability assessments in both private and public regulatory frameworks.”

One of these “assessments” includes the Vulnerability Analysis and Critical Control Point (VACCP) system, which essentially is more data recording and check points to ensure nothing was done to tamper with the food.

The FAO also suggests “to adopt food standards for specific products and commodities,” referencing the Codex Alimentarius Commission as “highly recommended.”

The Codex Alimentarius Commission is a UN-backed group that aligns with the group’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and collaborates with the World Health Organization, among others. The group creates “international food standards, guidelines and codes of practice [that] contribute to the safety, quality and fairness of this international food trade.” The group has set standards for a myriad of processed and ultra-processed foods, what is in those products, and how they are labeled.

Though this group does not mandate what companies can produce and ship, and what consumers may eat, it is worth noting that the United Nations and other associated globalist organizations are very much avid supporters of reducing meat consumption and managing livestock to supposedly reduce methane and carbon emissions. After all, it was the FAO that announced in 2023 a renewed plan to discourage governments from promoting livestock production and consumption of meat to fight climate change and reduce global temperatures, which includes livestock production cuts upwards of 50% around the world.

In the report, the FAO also says e-commerce needs to be subject to more scrutiny and needs more “traceability” and record-keeping. “More careful attention may need to be paid to aspects such as record-keeping and transparency, traceability of food, and controls and import formalities,” FAO wrote.

The authors added: “Any of these legal interventions are unlikely to succeed without efficient control and enforcement. Governments need to be able to detect the occurrence of food fraud, including through import controls at their borders. This requires creating a legal basis to control and inspect food products at various stages of the food chain.”

But FAO says authorities need proper technologies to enforce these rules and guidelines. The UN introduces several ideas, the first of which includes AI-powered light scanners to test food quality and ingredients tied back to a database, moving lab tests to the field.

“Thanks to recent developments in miniaturisation technologies, AI-driven machine learning and general increases in computing power, it is now possible to build portable devices utilizing infrared, ultraviolet and visible light, or Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy sensors. Use of such relatively cheap portable devices would move testing from the laboratory to the field and enable risk-based sampling. “The real functionality of the portable devices would be dependent on the reference database against which they would reference the results from analysing the samples. To be as effective as possible, and accessible to officials and private parties alike, such reference databases could be centrally held by an independent institution or organization.”

FAO also suggests DNA barcoding. This process has existed for years previously to identify mislabeled fish coming from Chinese and Indian markets, the UN points out. “For fish identification, DNA barcoding works by using a short genetic sequence of mitochondrial DNA to identify the fish as belonging to a particular species,” the FAO says.

On top of this, the UN is high on blockchain technology and the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT), which infers that food and ingredients would then be converted into tokenized assets that will be tracked and traced in real-time.

“Blockchain technology shows early promise in improving traceability and transparency of food supply chains. Blockchains can assist in providing an unchangeable record from the creation to the retail store of a product. As such it could be efficient in preventing operators in the middle of the supply chain from changing the description of a food product, such as mislabelling horse meat as beef, but it would not prevent the first person inputting the original data into the blockchain from fraudulently defining the product at the start. “Blockchains can also be expensive to operate, and for full traceability, require the different blockchains of different companies to work together. As such, blockchains do not offer a silver bullet to combat food fraud and more general issues of traceability, but when applied carefully and combined with inspections to verify the quality of original information, can increase the transparency of supply chains and consumer trust.” “Blockchain and other digital traceability solutions, when appropriately applied, can increase the transparency of food supply chains, thus making fraud more difficult and increasing consumer trust.”

A “token,” as defined by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) - nicknamed the “central bank of central banks” - “are entries in a database that are recorded digitally and that can contain information and functionality within the token themselves. Digital tokens can represent financial or real assets.” A token collects information about that underlying digital money or asset: ownership, dates of purchase/sale, transaction dates, and so forth.

In September 2024, Christopher Desch, an engineer and product architect at the New York Innovation Center at the New York Fed, and Henry Holden, an adviser at the BIS and who is on secondment with the New York Innovation Center, wrote in a piece explaining what tokenization is and its potential in various forms of the economy. They wrote:

“With tokenization, assets can be dematerialized without being immobilized. In other words, electronic assets can move around like pieces of paper, and would not need to be held in a single, centralized ledger like they are today. This flexibility would be augmented by another aspect of [distributed ledger technology] (DLT): “smart contracts,” or programmable rules that can automate processes. For securities, tokenization could be used to automate asset servicing, custody, and trustee tasks currently performed by intermediaries.”

The UN’s suggestions to combat food fraud with blockchain are already being implemented.

In 2021, the Global Seafood Alliance published a report touting how blockchain and DLT can “reduce fraud and differentiate products.”

The group explains how blockchain can create a “permanent digitized record of each transaction” as food products move through the supply chain. The Seafood Alliance lauded combining this with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and AI to monitor even more specific movements.

The group wrote:

Also in June, Nova Sea, one of the largest salmon farmers in Northern Norway, announced that it joined the Norwegian Seafood Trust — a national seafood tracking network enabled by multinational technology giant IBM. Launched by the Norwegian Seafood Association and Atea in 2020, the network uses IBM blockchain technology to create a permanent digitized record of each transaction as products move through the supply chain, allowing fish farming companies like Nova Sea to share data with consumers worldwide. Each member of the chain can also “download and use an app to scan each salmon lot at each point of receipt.”

Although promising, there are some still some snags with the system. Espen Braathe heads IBM Food Trust Europe, which is working with the Norwegian Seafood Trust to implement the technology. He noted that the seafood supply chain can stretch from islands in Norway’s north to stores in the United States and elsewhere around the world.

“It’s a long supply chain. They [the industry] need to make sure they maintain integrity of that entire supply chain,” Braath said.

Using blockchain combined with another technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), can play a key role in preventing product mislabeling, either deliberately or accidentally. Blockchain records transactions as a product changes locations or goes through a processing step. IoT provides the means to automatically capture such movement through RFID (radio frequency ID) tags or embedded sensors, which communicate wirelessly.

Reducing food fraud could be one outcome of implementing this tech twosome. The blockchain/IoT combination makes it possible to identify lower-quality products that are mislabeled as premium ones, according to Braathe.

By adding a third technology to the mix — artificial intelligence (AI) — and using IoT sensors to measure temperature and other environmental parameters, it may be possible to even optimize logistics.

“We’re working on now connecting this [blockchain] to freshness,” said Braathe. “If we can maintain a complete cold chain and monitor the cold chain, then we can actually use it to determine the freshness of the product.”

With this innovation, it could mean less need to follow a “sell-by” date. Instead, everyone along the supply chain could have access to reliable data on temperatures for a given product batch.

[…] Braathe noted the governance standards on blockchain data exchange need to be harmonized internationally — something IBM and other industry players are actively pursuing. In the case of IBM’s technology, whoever uploads data retains control over it and determines who can see it.

More recently, the International Journal of Environmental & Agriculture Research has touted the benefits of blockchain and AI for mitigating farming. The Journal explains how these innovations have already and will continue to transform this space:

Blockchain

1. Improves Traceability:

Blockchain records every stage of food production—from planting to delivery. This helps track where food comes from, how it was grown, and if it's safe to eat.

2. Builds Trust in the Supply Chain:

With blockchain, everyone (farmers, buyers, retailers, and consumers) can view real-time updates on a single, secure platform. This builds trust between producers and consumers.

3. Prevents Food Fraud:

By using blockchain, fake or spoiled products can be quickly identified and removed, reducing fraud and waste.

4. Supports Fair Pricing:

Blockchain eliminates the need for multiple middlemen. Farmers can directly connect with buyers, which helps them get better prices for their crops.

AI

1. Crop Monitoring and Disease Detection:

AI-powered drones and sensors scan fields to detect diseases, pests, or low-nutrient levels early—helping prevent crop loss.

2. Predictive Analytics:

AI tools use weather data, soil reports, and market trends to predict the best time to plant, water, and harvest crops.

3. Automated Machinery:

Smart tractors and robots use AI to plant seeds, spray fertilizers, and harvest crops, reducing manual labor and increasing accuracy.

4. Livestock Management:

AI systems monitor animals’ health, diet, and movement. This helps in early illness detection and improves productivity.

Moreover, in a since-deleted article published by Cointelegraph earlier this year, the crypto outlet bragged that “when deployed rigorously and realistically, blockchain could prevent this shadowy crime.” The publication additionally listed other real-world examples that are taking place now:

Real-world implementations are beginning to bear fruit. In collaboration with IBM, Walmart uses Hyperledger Fabric to trace pork in China and mangos in the US, reducing trace times from days to seconds. TE-Food and Provenance offer blockchain-based traceability solutions that improve food safety and transparency. Major food companies like Nestlé and Carrefour and platforms like Seafood Souq are exploring blockchain to enhance supply chain transparency. Louie emphasized the paradigm shift: “Traditional food supply chains have operated on a model of trusting intermediaries, relying on paper documents, third-party certifications, and the word of various actors along the chain. Blockchain, in contrast, moves toward a system based on verifiable data.” Carvalho explained the deterrent effect: “A well-implemented blockchain system can act as a powerful deterrent, as the increased visibility and auditability make fraudulent activities riskier and more likely to be exposed.”

In 2022, a Wyoming-based company called CattleProof began issuing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for cattle ranchers for each cow. The NFT stores the age, genetics, ranch of origin, etc., and can be easily accessed by the holder of the NFT. Founder Rob Jennings said, “It’s like a driver’s license for cows.” “You could use an NFT record to collateralize the animals with a bank,” he added. “You could use them to track movement. You can use them to do an e-brand inspection and interstate movement.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This is another reason why I have sounded the alarm on tokenization. I have warned these elitist groups, central banks, asset managers, and world governments are rapidly working towards this in broad daylight, and I was not joking when I have warned that everything will be tokenized and put on a digital ledger that can be tracked and traced in real-time.

It doesn’t just stop at money: food and water will be tracked, nothing will be hidden. Ergo, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF), “You’ll own nothing and be happy” by 2030.

Last year, I wrote a detailed essay on tokenization, and I do plan to update that piece and share it here on Substack, so stay tuned; but this research also confirms my initial analysis of tokenization and how it is the new world order monetary system, where everything will be tracked and traced on a digital unified ledger.

THIS is the new world order monetary system.

Is “food fraud” a problem? Sure, but this is typical problem, reaction, solution tactics at work once again and is how more basic freedoms and privacy are stripped away. In order to deal with this greed and corruption, the UN, BIS, BlackRock, etc. then advocate for a heavy-handed approach that then strips away all privacy.

2 Corinthians 2:11 Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.

The FAO’s report is left a bit vague on purpose, but we are not unwise as to how this will work as this extends far beyond the point of origin. Imagine this in a tokenized world. Eat too much meat this month? Well, that’s not “sustainable.” Leave your food in your smart refrigerator connected to your smartphone for too long, and it’s not as fresh as it was on day one? Well, that’s wasteful and we can’t have that as people starve, they’ll say; deduct 50 good boy tokens from your digital ID wallet. People will comply pretty quickly once they start to see their scores and tokens disappear. Cricket burgers and Green Soylent for dinner instead.

This is not hyperbole, this is exactly what will happen.

Let’s put the pieces together, shall we?

Recall earlier this year the United States’ “Make America Healthy Again” MAHA Report that laid out the blueprint for tackling the nation’s abysmal food and healthcare system that included things such as AI-powered surveillance.

Addressing the Replication Crisis: NIH should launch a coordinated initiative to confront the replication crisis, investing in reproducibility efforts to improve trust and reliability in basic science and interventions for childhood chronic disease. Post-Marketing Surveillance: NIH and FDA should build systems for real-world safety monitoring of pediatric drugs and create programs to independently replicate findings from industry-funded studies. Real-World Data Platform: Expand the NIH-CMS autism data initiative into a broader, secure system linking claims, EHRs, and environmental inputs to study childhood chronic diseases. AI-Powered Surveillance: Create a task force to apply AI and machine learning to federal health and nutrition datasets for early detection of harmful exposures and childhood chronic disease trends. GRAS Oversight Reform: Fund independent studies evaluating the health impact of selfaffirmed GRAS food ingredients, prioritizing risks to children and informing transparent FDA rulemaking. Nutrition Trials: NIH should fund long-term trials comparing whole-food, reduced-carb, and low-UPF diets in children to assess effects on obesity and insulin resistance. Large-scale Lifestyle Interventions: Launch a coordinated national lifestyle-medicine initiative that embeds real-world randomized trials—covering integrated interventions in movement, diet, light exposure, and sleep timing—within existing cohorts and EHR networks. Drug Safety Research: Support studies on long-term neurodevelopmental and metabolic outcomes of commonly prescribed pediatric drugs, emphasizing real-world settings and meaningful endpoints. Alternative Testing Models: Invest in New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), such as organon-a-chip, microphysiological systems, and computational biology, to complement animal testing with more predictive human-relevant models. Precision Toxicology: Launch a national initiative to map gene–environment interactions affecting childhood disease risk, especially for pollutants, endocrine disruptors, and pharmaceuticals.

Then you have HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promoting wearables (IoT) and says he wants all Americans to have them in the next four years.

Moreover, when Elon Musk began his direct work with DOGE in the first weeks of the Trump administration, he called for the use of blockchain to modernize the government. Then we got executive orders in March that modernizes the Treasury Department by removing paper and check payments and promoting the use of digital dollars (tokens) in an effort to reduce “fraud and waste.” This was then built upon when he signed the Genius Act into law to legalize stablecoins, effectively creating privatized central bank digital currency (CBDC).

As you read those reports, we understand that the underpinnings of this system are tied to the Federal Reserve, and the Fed along with partnered banks, fintechs and other corporations, are then given throttle controls to determine how these digital dollars (stablecoins) are spent to prevent bank fraud. BlackRock, Walmart and Amazon, among others, are already working on their own stablecoins. Imagine then buying tokenized milk at Walmart with their issued Walmart digital dollars.

Are you getting the picture? While Trump and Musk have continued to rail on about reducing “fraud and waste,” it sounds good to the masses; but for those that are in the room, the private interests and people pulling the strings, that is whom they are speaking to, not you; and reducing “fraud and waste” in this context means mitigating what you eat and where it’s at, just with a different set of words, as people unknowingly cheer their own enslavement. “Hey, we told you” - and for that, it gives them plausible deniability.

Once again, Trump, Musk, RFK Jr., etc., are not opposing the deep state: they are strengthening and protecting it. Imagine for a moment Bobby walks out and announces a ‘fat tax,’ for example, in order to combat childhood obesity, and it’s tied to DLT and tokenized food. People will think twice before eating that donut.

Proverbs 28:3 A poor man that oppresseth the poor is like a sweeping rain which leaveth no food.

Again, we are not there yet, but clearly this is another step closer towards the eventual mark of the beast system.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: Revelation 13:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Revelation 13:18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

