During the 80th United Nations General Assembly meeting last week, the UN published a new document that endorses using blockchain technology to transform world finance and governance systems. The UN has adamantly promoted the necessity for digital IDs for years, but this year the UN provided more background as to what member nations need to work towards to achieve this new system.

Digital ID, according to past publications from the UN, has articulated how digital ID fulfils its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 16.9. which is to provide legal identity and birth registration by 2030.

In 2024, the United Nations and its members adopted the Pact for the Future. In it, among other things, is an entire section on building Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI); a broad term that encompasses digital IDs, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), tokenization, and data exchanges between public-private entities. The UN lists 6 goals in the Pact concerning DPI:

(a) Develop, disseminate and maintain, through multi-stakeholder cooperation, safe and secure open-source software, open data, open artificial intelligence models and open standards that benefit society as a whole (SDGs 8, 9 and 10); (b) Promote the adoption of open standards and interoperability to facilitate the use of digital public goods across different platforms and systems (all SDGs); (c) Develop and decide on a set of safeguards for inclusive, responsible, safe, secure and user-centred digital public infrastructure that can be implemented in different contexts (SDG 16); (d) Exchange and make publicly available best practices and use cases of digital public infrastructure to inform Governments, the private sector and other stakeholders, building on existing United Nations and other repositories (SDGs 16 and 17); (e) Increase investment and funding towards the development of digital public goods and digital public infrastructure, especially in developing countries (SDG 17); (f) Encourage the formation of partnerships that bring together Governments, the private sector, civil society, technical and academic communities and international and regional organizations to design, launch and support initiatives that leverage digital public goods and digital public infrastructure to advance solutions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 17).

This time a year ago, UNDP Admin Achim Steiner stated:

“Consider Digital Public Infrastructure. Every person now has a secure digital identity — you’re imagining the year 2030. This has unlocked services that were previously out of reach of so many. “This is a moment to redefine our digital destiny […] Part of the UN’s promise […] includes driving progress on Digital Public Infrastructure […] The means to an end”

The UN’s latest paper is called “Transforming Public Digital Identity: A Blockchain Case in Action from the UN System.”

In the opening forward, the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) Chief Information Officer Dino Cataldo Dell’Accio articulated the “paradigm shift” represented by blockchain technology to enforce digital ID, and how blockchain can “solve the global identity crisis.”

“The UNJSPF digital identity solution, the Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE) for proof-of-life detailed in this white paper represents a paradigm shift — leveraging blockchain technology to create a secure, accessible, and user-controlled identity infrastructure. In a world where digital identity has become the gateway to essential services, employment, and economic opportunity, blockchain offers unprecedented potential to bridge the gap between the identified and unidentified.”

He claims this new system will replace antiquated systems that have been subject to plenty of fraud and identity theft, whereas “blockchain returns control of personal information to individuals,” he says.

“Our architecture incorporates biometric facial recognition, ensuring that physical disabilities or environmental factors don't become barriers to identification. For regions with limited connectivity, we developed offline authentication capabilities, using Kiosks, installed in relevant United Nations field offices.”

On the financial side, the UNJSPF head says companies who adopt this framework will see more profitability. “Organizations implementing digital ID solutions have reported higher profitability compared to those using traditional systems” - largely because it eliminates the time and money that comes with print records, he writes.

The UN provides a short summary as to what they wish to see accomplished:

Blockchain and Digital Identity: Traditional identity management systems face vulnerabilities such as data breaches, identity theft, and user privacy concerns. Blockchain technology offers a decentralized, tamper-resistant alternative that enables secure, seamless and interoperable identity verification across organizations.

Case study - Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE) : The United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) has deployed a blockchain-based Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE) to modernize pension verification, replacing outdated paper-based processes. Utilizing biometrics, artificial intelligence (AI), cryptographic validation, and secure geo-location data, this solution enhances security, operational efficiency and fraud prevention.

Business impact and benefits: By adopting the DCE, UNJSPF has streamlined operations, reduced administrative costs, and implemented a tamper-proof system benefiting thousands of retirees from the UN and 24 other UNJSPF member organizations worldwide. The transition to digital identity solutions has also strengthened fraud prevention measures, improved regulatory compliance with data protection standards, and enhanced the user experience for UNJSPF beneficiaries. It serves as a scalable and shareable digital platform for the modernization of other UN entities and international organizations.

Strategic vision: The paper advocates for collaborative governance models and standardized frameworks to facilitate cross-agency adoption of UN blockchain identity solutions, contributing to the achievement of SDG 16.9 and broader UN digital governance priorities.

As a common digital infrastructure such as blockchain and AI-based digital identity solutions can serve as a blueprint for digital transformation across the UN system. This white paper advocates for collaborative governance models, standardized frameworks, and cross-agency adoption to expand 21 century capabilities in global digital identity management.

The document goes on to clarify that “through distributed ledger technology (DLT), blockchain ensures data integrity, transparency, and verifiability without compromising user privacy.”

Citing the World Economic Forum (WEF), there are three types of digital ID: centralized, federated and decentralized.

Centralized digital identity is the most common model for managing identities, where the identities are owned and managed by a single organization. Federated digital identities emerged with third-party identity providers which are central system owners who then distribute the information to other digital services. Decentralized digital identities allow the owner of the identity to manage his or her identity independently from other service providers. Those decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) are a relatively new types of identifiers that is created, owned, and controlled by the entity it represents, typically a person, organization, or device. They are globally unique, resolvable with the help of a distributed ledger or blockchain and can be verified cryptographically. This decentralization removes the need for intermediaries, while enhancing privacy and security.

The paper goes on to note that “Blockchain and artificial intelligence for digital identification purposes promises efficiency, transparency, immutability, auditability, and data integrity.” The UN has partnered with Hyperledger, an open-source network to create blockchains (which is already used by a variety of international corporations), to help improve the UN’s pension program.

In the section describing “The need for digital identification in the UN system,” the authors provide four main pillars to a digital ID system, which includes AI and geolocation:

Identity verification , the cornerstone of any benefits system, requires robust digital solutions that can work across borders and jurisdictions.

Existence verification that would transition from paper-based processes to real-time digital confirmation, ensuring continuity of benefits while preventing fraud.

Transaction validation demands an immutable digital record that can withstand scrutiny and audit.

Location verification, an essential feature to accurately delivering benefits under the twotrack system, which adjusts payments based on the beneficiaries' residence.

Digging deeper into the paper, the UN introduces what they call the “Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE)” solution, which “is a biometric-based, secure, tamperproof identity verification system powered by blockchain and AI technologies.” The UN adds:

DCE incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance biometric recognition, ensuring accurate identity verification while detecting and preventing deepfakes. Fully aligned with the principles of decentralization, the DCE prioritizes user privacy—all personal data remains securely stored on the user’s device, with no sensitive information exchanged or centrally stored. By leveraging the unique features of blockchain and biometrics, the DCE solution enhances the efficiency, security, immutability, auditability, traceability, and transparency of the annual entitlement procedure, to support the proof-of-life verification, as a mandatory requirement to complete the pension benefit validation. Furthermore, the use of blockchain, biometrics, and geo-location technologies allows the solution to support additional verifications, including Proof of-Transaction and Proof-of-Location.

The UN rolled out a pilot of program in May 2020 and was fully implemented in January 2021, and has only improved since, as the UN lauds the system has “led to a 40% reduction in paper-based Certificate of Entitlement (CE) processing.”

The diagrams below illustrate the business logic behind the DCE architecture, showcasing its integration of blockchain, biometrics, and AI components:

Based on the early success of the DCE, the UN is looking to expand its use for more parties and institutions around the world.

A multi-agency consortium is envisioned to position DCE as a digital public good. The strategic path forward is to offer DCE-as-aService to other international organizations, allowing them to benefit from a proven, costeffective, and interoperable solution. The DCE Consortium Initiative is in line with the UN Digital Compact, which advocates for enhanced digital cooperation, and shared governance mechanisms. Additionally, it supports the Pact for the Future by reinforcing collective action, inclusivity, and digital trust in global governance frameworks.

Sameer Chauhan, Director of the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC), concluded the paper by noting:

“Looking forward, the implications are far-reaching. This initiative opens the door to broader applications of secure digital identity within the UN system and beyond. From facilitating user authentication in service delivery platforms to enabling interoperable credentials and secure data exchange, the foundational principles tested here can inform a wide range of future use cases. This initiative is a foundation on which further UN-wide digital solutions can be built, adapted, and scaled with confidence. “At UNICC, our strategic vision for 2030 is to serve as the UN’s digital backbone, providing common, cybersecure digital foundations that empower UN organizations to deliver on their mandates. Whether through blockchain, AI, cloud, or cybersecurity, our mission is to equip partners with responsive and reliable technology that strengthens multilateral outcomes and supports our partners’ digital transformation and future.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’m sure it’s just a “coincidence” that within weeks of each other the U.K. mandates “Britcard” to tackle illegal immigration and illegal labor, and in order to work citizens must accept digital ID; Switzerland just accepted it; Russia introduced its Chinese-surveillance-state-style all-in-one digital ID; Vietnam deleted 86 million bank accounts that did not register with digital ID; and many other nations are working around the clock to implement their digital IDs.

The same applies to the U.S. Just a few weeks ago I reported how the Trump administration is actively working to launch a national digital ID scheme, utilizing blockchain and DLT, and ultimately to support tokenization of real-world assets, including digital dollars in the form of stablecoins (privatized central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)). Read that report: the language used by the White House and this administration corroborates verbatim with the rhetoric used by the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and the Bank for International Settlements.

Furthermore, earlier this year, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump, and others in the administration and part of this coalition of the so-called “MAHA movement,” introduced a digital health ID by consolidating all health information and records into a centralized ID - something else that is explicitly straight out of the WEF and UN playbook.

Trump described this as a “historic victory for the American people - a very important one. Today, the dream of easily transportable electronic medical records finally becomes a reality.” According to him and the administration, this is part of a broader goal to “kill the clipboard.” Oh, you mean like what the UN is lauding about reducing paper records in the name of profitability, security and convenience?

Moreover, it was Trump in 2016 who campaigned on a digital ID entry/exit visa tracking system, that will be in land, sea and in the air, according to him. The technology was not quite ready yet when he said that, but now it is…

So, please, don’t fall for all the “good words and fair speeches” designed to “deceive the hearts of the simple” (Romans 16:18) by Trump and his administration as they pretend to be rebuking the UN and other globalist organizations. If anyone still believes that they are just drinking their own golden-age Kool-Aid, because everything this administration is doing aligns with the globalist agenda: Trump just has a different way of spinning it.

Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet.

No, they’re all in on it. If you scorn that idea, then why are all these countries going along with the UN, WEF, BIS, playbook? Just accept it for what it is: it’s a global conspiracy.

Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things. Psalm 2:1 Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? [2] The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying, [3] Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us. [4] He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.

Digital ID is imperative to the globalists. Once they have that in place fully implemented, then comes full-on tokenization, which is what they want; everything, I mean everything and everyone, all tracked and traced in real-time on permissioned blockchain rails; where people will own nothing and be happy.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE