The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Carswell's avatar
David Carswell
1h

This plan picked up MUCH more "steam" than most expected...mainly

in the last...WEEK. The "future is now"

old saying suddenly is SUPER-validated!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture