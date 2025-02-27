The following report was first published on April 17th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Last month the United Nations (UN) discreetly published a report that calls for nations to decriminalize sexual relations between adults and minors, opening Pandora’s Box for the normalization of things like pedophilia and pederasty, along with a variety of other sexual-related issues.

Published on March 8th, 2023, UNAIDS – a subdivision within the UN designed to end AIDS disease by 2030, one of the group’s sustainability development goals by 2030 – in collaboration with the International Committee of Jurists (ICJ) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR); released a document that introduces “a new set of expert jurist legal principles to guide the application of international human rights law to criminal law,” to wit, a new “approach to laws criminalizing conduct in relation to sex, drug use, HIV, sexual and reproductive health, homelessness and poverty.”

Other sponsors include people such as Catalina Botero, Director of the UNESCO Chair of Freedom of Expression; and Fanny Gomez-Lugo, J.D., LL.M., Adjunct Professor of Law at the Jesuit Georgetown University Law Center in the United States, amongst over two dozen more endorsees.

UNAIDS condemns countries that criminalize “sex work” (prostitution and pornography), and seeks to impose new laws that protest “sexual and reproductive health and rights, consensual sexual activity, gender identity, gender expression,” among other things.

UNAIDS wrote in their press release:

In the world of HIV, the abuse and misuse of criminal laws not only affects the right to health, but a multitude of rights including: to be free from discrimination, to housing, security of the person, movement, family, privacy and bodily autonomy, and in extreme cases the very right to life. In countries where sex work is criminalized, for example, sex workers are seven times more likely to be living with HIV than where it is partially legalized.

To be criminalized can also mean being deprived of the protection of the law and law enforcement. And yet, criminalized communities, particularly women, are often more likely to need the very protection they are denied.

UNAIDS Deputy Executive Director for the Policy, Advocacy and Knowledge Branch, Christine Stegling said in a statement:

“I welcome the fact that these principles are being launched on International Women’s Day (IWD), in recognition of the detrimental effects criminal law can, and too often does have on women in all their diversity. “We will not end AIDS as a public health threat as long as these pernicious laws remain. These principles will be of great use to us and our partners in our endeavors.”

Volker Türk, High Commissioner for Human Rights, added:

“Today is an opportunity for all of us to think about power and male dominated systems. “I am glad that you have done this work, we need to use it and we need to use it also in a much more political context when it comes precisely to counter these power dynamics. “Frankly we need to ask these questions and make sure that they are part and parcel going forward as to what human rights means.”

But the United Nations wants to do more than just decriminalize typical sex work, but take things a step further and decriminalize and destigmatize grown adults having sexual relations with a minor, as laid-out in their 32-page document.

For starters, on page 23 under “Principle 11,” the UN says nations need to adopt the following:

No one under the age of 18 may be held criminally liable for any conduct that does not constitute a criminal offence if committed by a person who is 18 or older.

Under “Principle 14,” the UN believes that an individual be not charged for expressing their “sexual and reproductive health,” unless there is a lack of informed consent.

No one may be held criminally liable for providing assistance to another to enable them to exercise their rights to sexual and reproductive health, unless there is coercion, force, or lack of free and informed decision-making in relation to the exercise of such rights.

Parents, guardians, carers, or other persons who enable or assist children or people in their care, including persons with disabilities, to exercise their sexual and reproductive rights, including by procuring sexual and reproductive health services, goods or information, may not be held criminally liable, unless they have engaged in coercion, force, fraud, or there was a lack of free and informed decision-making on the part of the child or person for whom they were caring.

Principle 16, however, is more direct and clearly advises that sexual relations between adults and minors should not be frowned upon. The UN prescribes:

Consensual sexual conduct, irrespective of the type of sexual activity, the sex/ gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression of the people involved or their marital status, may not be criminalized in any circumstances. Consensual same-sex, as well as consensual different-sex sexual relations, or consensual sexual relations with or between trans, non-binary and other genderdiverse people, or outside marriage – whether pre-marital or extramarital – may, therefore, never be criminalized.

With respect to the enforcement of criminal law, any prescribed minimum age of consent to sex must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner. Enforcement may not be linked to the sex/gender of participants or age of consent to marriage.

Moreover, sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law. In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them.

Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees.

A snapshot of the proposal in the document

Proceeding this, Principle 17 also calls for the decriminalize of any and all sex work, “for money, goods or services and communication with another about, advertising an offer for, or sharing premises with another for the purpose of exchanging sexual services between consenting adults for money, goods or services, whether in a public or private place, may not be criminalized, absent coercion, force, abuse of authority or fraud” – which, based on the context and calls for decriminalization of pederasty and pedophilia, could open the door for broader legalization and acceptance of human and child trafficking, in the de-facto sense, if the previous principle 16 and others are to be upheld.

Other globalist groups have been working towards similar agendas in decriminalizing sex work and the age of participants.

Since 2017 the International Planned Parenthood Federation has been seeking to allow commercial sex work for children aged as young as 10, calling age groups “arbitrary.” The IPPF wrote in a document:

The ‘Key Learnings’ section provides guidance on the key knowledge, attitudes and skills expected for individuals under the age of 10, 10-18 years old, and 18-24+.

The age division is arbitrary, as young people’s sexuality, sexual debut, concerns and needs develop in different ways around the globe. However, in general we can say that children’s interests, needs and capacities will change as they start going through puberty around the age of 10. Also, young people’s engagement in decision-making processes and participation in society will transform once they reach the legal age of consent.

An effective CSE programme needs to respond to these changes by adapting the content and learning formats. Member Associations are encouraged to use existing evidence to assess the best age parameters for their local context, ensuring that the evolving capacities of individuals are considered in the delivery of their CSE programmes. The content delivered to specific age groups should not be influenced by personal views on what is acceptable.

Furthermore, in a breakdown concerning the sexual rights of children aged 10 and younger, the IPPF writes: “Sexual activity may be part of different types of relationships, including dating, marriage or commercial sex work, among others;” and, similarly worded to the UN’s recent document, the IPPF added: “Some relationships may involve sexual activity. Sexual activity should always be mediated by consent. This means that each individual agrees, free from any pressure, to engage in intimate relationships.”

Courtesy: Kelly S./IPPF

The UN and other parties proscribe identical protections for abortions and women’s autonomy, drug dealers and possessors in many contexts, and homeless people trying to stay alive by camping out and congregating in the streets.

All of these principles and more are designed to, they say, combat governments and people that promote and believe, “for example, those proscribing: apostasy; blasphemy; truancy; defamation; libel; propaganda; public nuisance; loitering; vagrancy; immorality; public indecency; same-sex marriage; the promotion of homosexuality; obscenity and sexual speech; certain kinds of pornography; non-exploitative surrogacy; certain harmful practices; migration-related infractions; the provision of humanitarian assistance; acts of solidarity; and certain types of civil disobedience,” the UN writes.

Recently a new show has begun airing on mainstream British television that features grown adults and transgenders that have undergone surgery, strip naked and flash their bodies in front of children and teenagers, in a claim to teach them more about the body and to be comfortable with it and with others. A show echoing this was also released in The Netherlands just a few weeks prior, reported by The WinePress.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Genesis 19:4 But before they lay down, the men of the city, even the men of Sodom, compassed the house round, both old and young, all the people from every quarter: [5] And they called unto Lot, and said unto him, Where are the men which came in to thee this night? bring them out unto us, that we may know them.

This is pederasty and this is what the UN wants – in the name of “sustainability” by 2030!

But it begins to ‘make sense’ when you read Goal 5 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). And if you read what this means - in typical hypocrisy from them, one instance the UN says they are striving to end “trafficking and sexual and other types of exploitation,” but then later swears to “ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights.”

Every perversion under the sun has been at this point legalized and accepted in the West, whether by ink or by subsequent de-factorization by the judicial system; but pedophilia and pederasty are the last real two that still have been considered taboo and have been met with fierce resistance, but even that has begun to change due to the ready acceptance of open sodomy, pornography, absurd amounts of fornication, transgenderism, drag, bestiality, and more.

Literally, just the other day I reported on a case of de-facto pedophilia; when a 21-year-old in Scotland was not jailed for raping a 13-year-old, claiming the rapist was not old enough to be jailed! Thus, the sottish Scottish courts have established a precedent that can be beaten like a drum in court every other time this happens!

SEE: Scottish Court Allows 21-Year-Old Man Who Raped 13-Year-Old Girl To Walk Free Because They Say He’s Too Young To Be Jailed

And things like bestiality are pretty much accepted now, by default in many ways. Don’t believe me? Then get on social media and YouTube and look at all these couples who pamper their dogs and cats, treating them as if they are their children; kissing them on the lips with tongue and all, and lying in bed with them, spooning, under the covers! It’s normal now; and all the freaks that identify as a “furry,” or the people that pretend to be literal animals in public! They are now calling that “trans-species” or “otherkins.”

But now the UN is openly calling for an end to this and to now make “minor-attracted persons” (as the progressives call it) acceptable. Mainstream media has pushing for this as well already, as have other “activists,” and freaks on social media.

SEE: USA Today Promotes The Normalization Of Pedophilia

Washington Post Calls A Broadway Play About Pedophilia ‘Brilliant’

Jude 5 I will therefore put you in remembrance, though ye once knew this, how that the Lord, having saved the people out of the land of Egypt, afterward destroyed them that believed not. [6] And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day. [7] Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.

The fierce and fiery judgment of the Lord God Almighty is right on the doorstep, and not a single thing will turn back his rage against a sick and abominable people that hate him and his word. You’d be wise not to support anything the UN touches…

