The United Nations has big plans for a new international financial system, one that seeks to track and trace absolutely every asset, commodity, currency, and person on blockchain ledgers. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in January published a report called “New Tech, New Partners: Transforming development in the digital era,” providing dozens of examples of how the UN is actively implementing tokenized blockchain infrastructure all over the world. These are not hypotheticals, they’re reality; and this report highlights the very dangers of this new financial system being rapidly constructed around the world.

It is one of the most dystopian reports I have covered.

In the spring of 2025, during a visit to China, Jeffrey D. Sachs, a prolific figure in global affairs — who is the former special advisor to several Secretaries of the United Nations since 2001, is the Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and SDG Advocate for UN Secretary General António Guterres — revealed the necessity of a new, global financial infrastructure that flows through the UN, and lamented that there currently is no adequate system to fund the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In September 2015, the UN formally launched the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development accompanied by 17 SDGs — for which member nations “recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests,” the UN says on their website.

Sachs, for whom pretend populist pundits Tucker Carlson and others have lauded on many different occasions, told the interviewer that “our global financial architecture is not up to the job right now for many, many reasons.” He added that “we need a fundamental rethink of this global financial architecture” and “that we don’t have a financial system to truly finance the [SDGs].” His solution for this is “international taxes that go straight to the UN system.” Though he acknowledges this is “anathema” to most governments, Sachs is confident such a system can be achieved. He attempts to argue that the early foundation of the United States is similar to the UN in that it compromised a number of independent nation states, but under the guidance of James Madison states gave up some of their sovereignty for stronger federal guidance and tax authority. Sachs appeals to this and wishes the same could happen internationally with the UN at the center of it all. In his words:

“I would like a global tax on CO2 emissions. By the way, I'd like a global tax on international financial transactions. I'd like a global tax on aviation. I'd like a global tax on international shipping. “One principle of taxation is tax something that isn't being taxed at the national level. Shipping, for example, is basically untaxed. You have the world trade carried on oceanic vessels, but they're not taxed. International aviation essentially the same way. International financial transactions which are trillions of dollars a day are not taxed. So there's a base there. “And if we had that financing, believe me, you'd have the solar panels, you'd have the wind turbines, you'd have the water supplies in today's conflict areas, you would have the transport systems, you'd have the hydrogen economy. We'd actually be making this transformation successfully. “So this is the one thing that I think would tremendously empower what we're trying to do in this complex collective of 193 sovereign states.”

In June 2024, Sachs wrote in a blog post that Secretary Guterres “wisely” declared the Summit of the Future at the UN in September, in which he yet again lauded the implementation of international taxation and a new financial system. “We need a new global financial arrangement to ensure that every child, even in the poorest countries, is given the opportunity for a decent education. […] We need to strengthen the UN system by ensuring that it is properly and reliably financed through a new system of international taxes – for example, on CO2 emissions, shipping, aviation, and financial transactions – rather than the contributions of individual governments.”

As previously covered by The WinePress, the UN members signed the Pact of the Future at the time, and in it contained an entire section on building Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI); a broad term that encompasses digital IDs, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), tokenization, and data exchanges between public-private entities. UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner stated at the event:

“Consider Digital Public Infrastructure. Every person now has a secure digital identity — you’re imagining the year 2030. This has unlocked services that were previously out of reach of so many. “This is a moment to redefine our digital destiny […] Part of the UN’s promise […] includes driving progress on Digital Public Infrastructure […] The means to an end.”

In 2025, UNDP published a new paper specifying the “paradigm shift” represented by blockchain technology to enforce digital ID, and how blockchain can “solve the global identity crisis,” and argued for greater implementation of blockchain and digital ID mechanisms. “Traditional identity management systems face vulnerabilities such as data breaches, identity theft, and user privacy concerns. Blockchain technology offers a decentralized, tamper-resistant alternative that enables secure, seamless and interoperable identity verification across organizations,” the authors of the paper wrote.

As a reminder, blockchain, according to the UN:

“Blockchain is a digital system for shared, tamper-evident records and automated rules that enables coordination between multiple actors without a single central owner. Once information is recorded, it becomes extremely difficult to alter without detection, making blockchain particularly suited to environments where trust, verification, and accountability are critical. “Blockchain creates verifiable, time-stamped records of transactions or decisions, strengthening transparency, reducing disputes, and simplifying oversight in areas such as payments, benefit delivery, supply chains, or climate finance. “Rules can be encoded so that actions – such as releasing funds or confirming eligibility – are triggered automatically when agreed conditions are met. This can reduce delays and manual processing while maintaining human oversight where it matters. “In settings with limited connectivity, multiple intermediaries, or parallel systems, blockchain can serve as a lightweight coordination layer – linking data, payments, and reporting without requiring wholesale replacement of existing infrastructure. In some cross-border payment and remittance flows, it can also reduce reconciliation steps and shorten settlement time, which may help lower costs where efficiencies are passed on to users.”

The UN for years has pushed heavily for blockchain and digital ID infrastructure, as seen in a May 2023 report called “Our Common Agenda: A Global Digital Compact — an Open, Free and Secure Digital Future for All,” listing all the different ways this new digital infrastructure fulfills their 17 SDGs, in a world where nearly everything is tracked, traced, and tokenized in some fashion.

With this in mind, UNDP’s aforementioned January report details 42 different cases where blockchain is being installed around the world in a variety of ways, and how the implementation of blockchain advances the 17 SDGs in a variety of ways. According to the authors of the report:

“Blockchain sits at the intersection of multiple dynamics that converge on questions of public value and the SDG agenda: how money, information, and rules move through systems such as remittances, climate finance, and social protection. New blockchain-based payment systems are being explored in these areas not only to move funds more efficiently, but to strengthen the agency of communities and local authorities to connect financial flows to results that matter locally.”

Each page of the document is worth highlighting, but there are simply too many examples to list, so I will cover what I feel are some of the most salient ones. The report is broken up into several sections specifically covering digital financial inclusivity; digital ID and data collection; climate data and financing; “transparent” production and supply chains; financing for goods and services; and SDG monitoring and activity tracking.

UNDP’s first example is the case of continental Africa as a whole, where implementing so-called “purpose-bound digital tokens instead of conventional cash instalments” are being piloted. “UNDP Country Offices allocate the full grant value upfront as tokens that can be spent only with vetted local suppliers on eligible expenses, such as inputs, registration, equipment, or digital tools.” It works like this:

“UNDP defines each grant scheme and issues purpose-bound tokens from its bank account, setting rules on who can receive them, what they can be used for, where they can be used, and for how long they are valid. Beneficiaries receive tokens in the form of QR codes or simple card-style vouchers that can be loaded into a basic mobile wallet. When they buy approved goods or services from participating suppliers, the supplier scans the QR code or wallet and accepts tokens as payment. “Each transaction is recorded on a distributed ledger, creating a clear audit trail. MultiKnip then prepares batch payment instructions, so the bank transfers the equivalent cash directly from UNDP to the suppliers. Programme and finance teams monitor usage, unspent balances, and supplier activity through a dashboard, with low-connectivity options for rural settings.”

Right off the bat, this first example highlights the dangers of programmable money and assets in a tokenized fashion on a distributed ledger technology (DLT) (i.e. blockchain), and there is every reason why I have routinely written and warned about tokenization. Transactions and ownership are permissioned and programmed; that “money” can no longer be spent how the holder wants to use it, it is pre-programmed self-executing code that determines who holds it, and limits where and how it cam be used, and has built-in expiration dates, so use it or lose it.

UNDP in Africa also introduced a “data for finance” mechanism. “For each verified batch, the system issues a “Data Receipt Token” that contains a secure digital stamp and key metadata. Climate finance providers deposit funds into a smart contract escrow. When new “Data Receipt Tokens” arrive, the contract releases payments to the national meteorological service according to pre-set rules, so donors pay only for validated, usable observations and services gain a predictable revenue stream.”

Weather and the environment become tokenized data that can be sold for profit, and conversely be used to see if people are living and behaving “sustainably.”

The next example cited is Columbia, where the UN laments the capitol city of Bogota “has almost no visibility into how this money is used,” and since most transactions are still primarily done in cash “that generate[s] little valid data, so policymakers cannot easily see whether funds cover food, transport, care, or other essentials, or how different groups, such as women-headed households, are using support.” This type of language and theme is habitually repeated throughout the document and is what the UN refers to as financial “transparency;” but clearly this transparency is only transparency for them, central banks and governments, who can now monitor what people are doing real-time versus decentralized fiat — highlighting that the real reason the UN wants blockchain infrastructure is to be able to keep close tabs on everyone at all times. In the case of Columbia, UNDP is working with partners to test “an exploratory digital payment model to generate learning on the use of stablecoin-based transfers in a controlled pilot setting;” stablecoins being programmable, privatized versions of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

This same thing is made more apparent in the case study of Haiti and what the UN is piloting what they call “The Prosperity Loop.”

“Most people in Haiti do not use formal banks, and over 80 percent of everyday transactions are paid in cash. The reliance on physical money limits transparency, increases security risks, and keeps many women, youth, and small entrepreneurs outside formal financial services. In rural areas, mobile money coverage is uneven, and trust in banks is low, so grants and wages often move through informal channels. The National Financial Inclusion Strategy calls for more digital payments and better traceability – especially for social transfers to vulnerable households – but few practical models connect digital payment systems with the realities of remote or underserved communities. “Households, merchants, and local partners receive straightforward digital wallets connected to a low-cost payment network developed by Kura and Bousol. Transfers from NGOs or MFIs are deposited directly into the wallet, and users can pay in shops or save within the same system, without cashing out immediately. Savings groups can run rotating schemes with rules encoded in the platform, so contributions and payouts are tracked automatically. “A network of point-of-sale (POS) devices, designed for low connectivity areas, handles cash-in and cash-out when needed. Each transaction is recorded in a shared ledger on the Stellar blockchain, making it harder to lose or alter records. Over time, this pattern of repeated local spending creates “prosperity loops” and gives programme partners near-real-time insight into how funds move through neighbourhood economies.”

Again, the purpose is to know where the money is moving and being spent at all times; and in the case of Haiti, this trial system introduces the concept where an economy does not necessarily need to become cashless or totally digital to still have fiat transactions intimately monitored in real-time.

We again see similar rhetoric being used in the case study of Mexico, where UNDP’s Better Than Cash Alliance and ClimaFi are turning climate data into a profitable venture after users register their lands and in turn receive direct digital payouts.

“Eligible landowners are registered in a simple digital registry that links each person to their land rights and agreed revenue share. When climate payments are received from the project operator, the system calculates how much each person should receive under the community’s rules and credits that amount to their account. Landowners can view their balance and transaction history via a basic phone interface or with support from trained local facilitators. “To withdraw cash, people visit authorized local agents or shops, where payments are confirmed with a personal PIN and recorded in the system. Each distribution leaves a digital trace, so community assemblies and partners can see how much has been paid overall and identify gaps, without exposing sensitive personal information. A smaller group of landowners will test the prototype first to improve usability and ensure safeguards for women and unbanked members.”

Land and assets become socialized and “democratized,” as BlackRock CEO Larry Fink calls it, ownership goes away — “you’ll own nothing and be happy” — and AI algorithms will then spit out who earns what based on what those shared assets generate. That’s what the UN is saying.

The example of Nigeria is no better. UNDP is introducing Solar Village that “allows rural households to buy electricity in the same way they purchase mobile airtime. Users top up prepaid energy balances through local banks or mobile money, and payments are settled in Nigeria’s digital currency (eNaira), recorded on a blockchain ledger.” In this model, basic utilities are now also digitized and placed on the blockchain, and those rights (electricity, water, heat) are pre-bundled and managed in a tokenized setup, and can be turned on and off at a whim because the rights are digital and permissioned. Use too much electricity this month, did you? Well, those flows can be tracked and traced and permissioned in real-time and turned on/off.

“Once payment is confirmed, Solar Village activates the household meter via an online interface or time-limited codes, allowing any user to participate regardless of device type. Behind the scenes, each solar installation is registered in a digital inventory with a blockchain reference, allowing payments and usage data to be linked to specific equipment and creating a tamper-evident audit trail for energy flows. Verified energy-use data can then support the issuance and sale of carbon credits linked to diesel displacement, adding a supplemental revenue stream for operators. Operators and UNDP teams use a shared dashboard to view revenue, repayment patterns, and technical performance. Over time, the same system can also support credit for farming equipment and other income-generating activities that depend on reliable power.”

Nigeria in particular is an interesting testbed because in late-2022 Nigeria first implemented the eNaira by limiting ATMs and bank withdrawals to only $45 a day in a bid to force rapid compliance, after the country tricked its citizens into turning over old banknotes with the promise of lending out new ones. Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, faced pockets of starvation and shortages because many Nigerians could not get their money and did not want to accept a CBDC, small businesses were forced to close and people began selling old banknotes at higher rates.

At the time, then-Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Bank of Nigeria stated, “Nigeria as a big country, the biggest economy in Africa, and we need to leapfrog into the cashless economy. We cannot continue to allow a situation where over 85% of the cash that is in circulation is outside the banks.”

Wonder why the UN left out this detail? But this action reinforces the innate dangers associated with programmable money and assets, as on October 19th, 2020, BIS then-General Manager Agustin Carstens openly admitted that CBDCs would grant central banks total control over the populace, acknowledging that central banks would know precisely how much money people have in their accounts at any given moment.

“We don’t know who’s using a $100 bill today and we don’t know who’s using a 1,000 peso bill today. The key difference with the CBDC is the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability, and also we will have the technology to enforce that.”

Getting back to the report, UNDP mentions The Gambia and how “there are no simple tools that turn day-to-day business activity into usable financial histories,” so they are piloting “a mobile-first wallet and bookkeeping app that turns everyday sales and expenses into simple reports and credit scores, linked to learning modules in local languages.” “Freedom Pay Wallet also enables bulk stablecoin disbursements directly into users’ mobile wallets, leveraging on-chain transparency and near-instant settlement. Hence, funds reach rural communities efficiently and can be tracked in real time.”

In tiny countries such as Burkina Faso, the UN wants to monitor forestation and farming efforts, arguing “traditional crowdfunding for tree planting rarely provides donors with verifiable proof of what was planted, where, or whether the trees survived,” and thus “all major milestones and certificates are recorded in a shared digital record” and “estimate future carbon sequestration.” Not a tree or how much carbon it produces is out of place. Same thing goes for India, where “digital tools” are used “to document climate-smart practices, and converts verified emission reductions into tradable credits,” and users are “issue[d] digital carbon credits on a blockchain” with a “traceable ID” attached.

Identical climate financing and tracking models are being piloted in Latin America and The Caribbean that “links rapid, data-triggered payouts with follow-on credit and savings.” “The pilot uses parametric insurance that pays out when weather or climate indicators (e.g., rainfall or wind speed in a specific area) exceed agreed thresholds. These triggers are monitored through satellite and climate data. When a shock is confirmed, smart contract rules calculate the payout and release funds to client accounts with minimal manual processing.”

Continuing, the island nation of Sierra Leone is “introducing a [taxable] national carbon registry that records all projects in a single, publicly accessible system,” which “register[s] basic information, including geographic location, mitigation activity type, name of the carbon developer, expected volume of ITMOs (internationally transferable mitigation outcomes), and community partners,” and can also track “where activities take place, and how they relate to national plans.”

Rwanda is in the process of creating “a three-part digital ecosystem that introduces new forms of support beyond physical tourism.”

“It combines a blockchain-based collection of gorilla-linked digital assets, a mobile learning platform on conservation, and an offline virtual reality (VR) experience of the Volcanoes National Park. Each digital asset is linked to an individually identified gorilla and its associated conservation story, recorded on a public blockchain, so ownership and revenue-sharing are transparent. Proceeds are directed to Rwanda’s Tourism Revenue Share Programme and selected community projects in accordance with predetermined rules, creating a traceable link between global contributions and local benefits.”

Not even the gorillas are safe! Everything must tokenized and put on a ledger, full history and all.

This is occurring broadly in Uruguay. The authors wrote:

“UNDP Uruguay and Origen Latam are testing Equilibrium®, a tokenized nature-asset model that turns verified ecosystem regeneration into investable digital units. Working with the Municipality of Canelones, landowners, and scientific partners, the pilot designates specific project areas and issues nature assets linked to indicators concerning fauna, flora, soil health, and water regulation. The goal is to show how companies can finance conservation in productive landscapes through transparent, standardized contracts, while giving public institutions better visibility over where nature finance is flowing and what it delivers. “Landowners and project developers register a site on the Origen platform with agreed ecological baselines, plans, and monitoring indicators. Using a technical protocol co-designed with researchers and verification partners, regeneration activities and field data are reviewed and converted into digital nature units and fungible Equilibrium® tokens that aggregate ecological performance. “Companies purchase Equilibrium® tokens to support defined projects and receive auditable environmental claims for their sustainability and ESG reporting. A blockchain ledger records commitments, monitoring updates, and financial flows so all parties can see which areas have been funded and which outcomes have been verified. Community representatives can provide social validation, and accredited institutions can issue digital certificates as verifiable credentials to enhance trust and accountability.”

This echoes the ambitions of the World Economic Forum, who have contended that “Natural Capital” (e.g., plants, animals, air, water, soils, minerals) should not be infinitely accessible for all, but placed on balance sheets to be tracked and commodified. “If we’re going to protect natural systems, one of the solutions is to bring nature onto the balance sheet, to bring nature into the ways that decisions are made within business to allocate a value to it and to bring it into accounting and financial mechanisms,” said Lindsay Hooper, the CEO at Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership, in 2024 while at Davos. “I think it’s just good business.”

Alas, the UN clearly thinks this is a wonderful idea, as they tout —

“Digital tools that make it easier to track the origin of products, how they are handled, and which actors are involved. The solutions include shared traceability services for farmers and exporters, automated payout systems for cooperatives, tokenized financing for critical minerals, virtual warehouses for crops, verifiable plastic recovery credits, and authenticity certificates for artisans.”

This is happening in, for example, Malaysia where “Farmers use a simple code-based menu on basic phones to register each harvest, creating a digital entry linked to their farmer ID and location,” where products such as paddy farming use digital tools to “confirm weight, time, and location, building a digital record of who handled a product, when, and where, from its origin to its final destination.”

Bangladesh is also piloting “Traceability platforms [that] send selected supply chain events from their existing systems to a web interface or application programming interface (API) managed by the service. The platform validates the data and creates a unique ‘fingerprint’ for each event on a distributed ledger, along with a reference to where the underlying records are stored off-chain.” So, even if digital assets are moved off of the blockchain, there is still a traceable record of where they went and from where; which is another reason central banks and entities like the UN want blockchain and digital ID infrastructure so much, because even if the “money,” assets or services are on/off-chain they can still be tracked, and therefore permissioned and taxed.

All of this data, of course, must be collected by third-party companies and big-tech firms that harvest that data via new AI-driven infrastructure that communicates with AI models and the blockchain.

For example, Colombia is once again referenced as working with the UN and their partners “are testing a geospatial reporting rail that combines Earth observation, geospatial artificial intelligence, and blockchain-anchored verification to generate SDG indicators with minimal manual burden.”

“The system ingests satellite imagery and other geospatial datasets into an analysis pipeline that maps urban expansion, land degradation, and land-release zones over time. Geospatial AI models generate statistics aligned with custodian definitions for selected SDG indicators. These derived layers and calculations then pass through Demia’s zero-trust data fabric, where each dataset is cryptographically signed, versioned, and linked to a tamper-evident audit trail on blockchain.”

This is seen once again in India, where.

“[Internet of Things] IoT sensors, AI models, and blockchain infrastructure into a single compliance and reporting system. The sensors track key parameters – such as flow and selected water-quality indicators – in real time, replacing the need for many manual logbooks and delayed lab reports.”

This is what has been described as the tokenized “trivergence,” the merging of AI, IoT and the blockchain — a term coined by Don Tapscott, a prolific Canadian author of 19 books, founder of the Blockchain Research Institute, and named one of the world’s most important living management thinkers by Thinkers50; who once wrote in a piece for CoinTelegrah:

“Over time, the Trivergence will usher in a next-generation internet where nearly every animate and inanimate object on Earth generates data, a distributed ledger records and secures this data and AI analyzes the data, communicates with the objects, alerts their owners and continuously adjusts and improves the efficiency of the economy and the sustainability of its effects on the environment.”

Lastly, for the final example worth mentioning from the UN report, Ethiopia is cited as an example of this trivergence.

“Field and project data from clean cooking, forestry, and land-restoration projects are collected through mobile tools and existing monitoring systems. This information is combined with satellite imagery and geospatial analysis to confirm where activities are taking place and whether project boundaries match what has been reported. Automated checks flag gaps or inconsistencies so project teams can correct them quickly. “Once key data is validated, the system generates secure digital proofs and records them on a blockchain ledger, creating tamper-evident evidence without storing personal or raw data. It then produces summaries that bring together emissions-reduction estimates, geospatial layers, and fundamental performance indicators, along with a record of the sources of the information. The modular, open-source design is intended to plug into Ethiopia’s future national carbon registry and any later Article 6 arrangements.”

And that about summarizes it all: “to confirm where activities are taking place and whether project boundaries match what has been reported.”

Such a disturbing and violent intrusion into everyone’s day-to-day, moment-to-moment aspect of our lives was affirmed not that long ago by Brookings CEO Bruce Flatt and Larry Fink, who revealed that they are “rewiring the world” “for the new economy that’s coming,” by “laying cloud, artificial intelligence factories, and datacenters.” Fink also revealed that the need for so many datacenters is so that all of these tokens can be stored and analyzed in rapid time.

“I actually believe a new asset class will be buying futures of compute. We just don’t have enough compute power right now. And you think about how many tokens you need to analyze, let’s say, your cybersecurity. It is enormous. And we’re reading all about the whole issues that’s going on. And that’s just a huge opportunity, the amount of money that needs to be going there. So we try to eliminate some of these shortages.”

The UNDP report is one of the most dystopian and Orwellian reports I have dissected, and there are many more examples that I did not list, but it perfectly highlights the dangers wrapped-up into one concerning the rapid push for tokenization and digital ID schemes, and reveals what Dr. Jeffrey Sachs means when he salivates over international taxation of everything.

This is what the UN, the Bank for International (BIS), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the WEF, the World Bank, the World Governments Summit, BlackRock, other central banks, other private interests and world governments have in store for the masses, blissfully unaware of what is taking shape right underneath their noses, as they are distracted with meaningless vanities and bread & circuses, as their autonomy is entirely and utterly stripped away, programmed and permissioned.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

Central banks and globalist entities and all their partners are meeting the moment to be the lenders and buyers of last resort, to own it all, the great taking of it all. That is what the tokenization of everything represents; and when these entities and figureheads tell you that that’s what they are doing, believe them.

Eventually, in the years to come, all of this will coalesce into the ‘final solution’:

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

This draconian world described by the United Nations must be completely and wholly rejected with prejudice, and is all the more reason to spread the warning to others as to delay their wicked intents.

For more on the latest research concerning tokenization, digital IDs, the control grid rollout and pre-crime surveillance state rapidly being built around the world, please consider following my work on winepressnews.com and on Substack for more in-depth reports such as this.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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