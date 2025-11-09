Syria’s Sheykh Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani, the leader of anti regime forces that ousted Bashar al Assad of Syria on December 8, 2024

The United Nations and the United States continue to whitewash the image of the new Syrian government and its leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, a U.S.-backed terrorist leader affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Ahead of an upcoming meeting with the Trump administration, the United Nations - the supposed globalist institution designed to stop terrorism and promote peacekeeping - has removed a number of remaining restrictions against him.

As a reminder: the U.S., Western-proxies, along with aid from Turkey and Israel, coordinated to topple the existing Syrian government, and funded and supported so-called “rebels” or “opposition forces” an offshoot of Al-Qaeda and ISIS, rebranded as a moderate and liberal Muslim opposition group, renamed as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) to conceal the true identity of the U.S.-terrorist-backed group, though it seems the rest of the world understands what the group is.

It was former U.S. National Security advisor Jake Sullivan wo wrote in an email to Hillary Clinton in 2012: “Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria.”

And even now at this present hour the U.S. State Department still lists HTS as a terrorist organization on its website. So, by the government’s own admission, the U.S. is openly funding and supporting a terrorist group.

From the State Department’s website

As further evidence that the U.S. government knew what it was doing in funding terrorists, in 2012 the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) admitted to openly supporting these terrorists, per a document that was forwarded to the U.S. State Department, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Department of Homeland Security, and FBI, along with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta. These documents prove that the U.S. government fully knew what it was doing in sponsoring these terrorist organizations in the region.

After toppling the previous regime last year, the new HTS regime quickly began marauding and slaughtering Alawite Muslims loyal to the leader of the old regime, and other Christian groups and those critical of HTS.

Nevertheless, that has not stopped the United States, Israel, the European Union, and the United Nations from continuing to portray the new Syrian terrorist regime as moderates and liberal, though that is clearly not the case. The E.U. was quick to rescind sanctions against Syria earlier this year.

The United Nations, in all its shew of professed egalitarian and humanitarian concern for humanity and the ‘global community,’ has in fact tried to pretend that American troops have not been occupying parts of Syria for years.

In March 2023, Chinese reporter Edward Xu asked Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, about the presence of U.S. troops in Syria, to which Haq blatantly lied and claimed he as no knowledge of this. Read the full transcript here.

Xu: Do you think the presence of the US military in Syria is illegal or not?” Haq: “That’s not an issue that we’re dealing with at this stage.” Xu: “A foreign ministry based presence in another country without invitation, sounds like something else to me.” Haq: “There’s no US armed forces inside of Syria… It’s not a parallel situation to some of the others… I believe there’s military activity. But, in terms of a ground presence in Syria, I’m not aware of that.”

For more on the fall out and conspiracy to support HTS in Syria, read my previous reports on the issue:

Now the UN is removing its sanctions levied against Syria ahead of a meeting with Trump.

ZeroHedge reported:

The U.N. Security Council voted Thursday to end terrorism-related sanctions on Syria’s interim president and interior minister, acknowledging the country’s change after Bashar al-Assad was deposed in early December 2024.

The resolution, sponsored by the United States, was adopted via 14 votes in favor and an abstention by China.

It removes Ahmed al-Sharaa—previously known as Mohammed al-Jolani—leader of political and military group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from sanctions aimed at ISIS and al-Qaida associates.

The move comes ahead of a reported meeting between al-Sharaa and President Donald Trump in Washington next week.

As Kimberley Hayek details below for The Epoch Times, Thursday’s decision means al-Sharaa and Khattab will no longer be subject to asset freezes and travel bans, which were imposed in 2014 when HTS was designated a terrorist organization by the United Nations.

In May, the United States, the UK, and the EU lifted measures targeting Syria worth about $15 billion that restricted asset transfers and trade. The United States then removed HTS’s designation as a foreign terrorist organization in July. The UK did the same in October.

The U.N. resolution recognizes the interim Syrian government’s pledges for unencumbered humanitarian access, fighting terrorism, including against ISIS and al-Qaida, and preserving human rights.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz viewed it as a “strong political signal” recognizing Syria’s new era.

The Syrian government, said Waltz, “is working hard to fulfill its commitments on countering terrorism and narcotics, on eliminating any remnants of chemical weapons, and promoting regional security and stability as well as an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process.”

Syria’s delegate, Ambassador Ibrahim Abdulmalik Olabi, celebrated the decision.

“We consider [this resolution] a sign of a growing confidence in the new Syria, its people and its leadership,” he said, calling it a “badge of honour.”

The Security Council has regularly approved travel exemptions for al-Sharaa this year, meaning the upcoming White House meeting between Trump and al-Sharaa did not hinge on the U.N. vote.

Al-Sharaa, in 2005, joined the organization that would become Al Qaeda in Iraq (AQI), according to a congressional report published in September. Al-Sharaa, according to a former U.S. intelligence official, led an AQI cell.

Al-Sharaa was arrested by U.S. forces in Iraq in about 2005 and held in Camp Bucca until his release in either 2010 or 2011. After returning to Syria, he helped found the al-Nusra Front (al-Qaida’s Syrian affiliate) in early 2012. He later severed his group’s formal relationship with al-Qaida in 2016 and oversaw its rebranding into HTS in 2017.

In February, a European Parliament report outlined the reasons behind action being taken by multiple countries to delist the Syrian government from sanctions.

“Internally, the HTS leadership has taken several measures to ensure continuity of governance and prevent anarchy in Syria, for instance, by working with former regime officials to preserve state institutions and making efforts to disarm and integrate the various armed groups into the security forces,” reads the report.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Job 15:34 For the congregation of hypocrites shall be desolate, and fire shall consume the tabernacles of bribery.

The United Nations, in all its shew of professed egalitarian and humanitarian concern for humanity and the ‘global community,’ are nothing but a thieving murderers and liars. When they speak peace, they mean war; when they pledge ending starvation, they mean poverty and famine; when they prescribe empowerment of women, they mean turning both genders into androgenous beings estranged from each other; and on and on.

It’s par for the course for the U.S. and the UN: terrorists are the freedom fighters. Of course, this new whitewashed regime is friends and allies of Israel. If that doesn’t speak volumes…

