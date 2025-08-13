The following report was first published on January 23rd, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass) recently announced the results of a study that suggests people can become a living antenna that will allow Sixth Generation technology (6G) to operate more smoothly.

The research paper won the prestigious Best Paper Award from the Association for Computing Machinery’s Conference on Embedded Networked Sensor Systems.

In what the university refers to as one of the most promising breakthroughs in 6G telecommunications is the advancement of Visible Light Communication (VLC), which is kind of like a wireless version of fiber-optic cables, using flashes of light to transmit data.

Jie Xiong, senior author of the paper and professor of information and computer sciences at UMass Amherst, explains that some of the intrigue of VLC is that the foundation is already everywhere, namely our homes, vehicles, streetlights and offices that are all lit by LED bulbs, which could also be used to transmit data.

Xiong said:

“VLC is quite simple and interesting. Instead of using radio signals to send information wirelessly, it uses the light from LEDs that can turn on and off, up to one million times per second. “Anything with a camera, like our smartphones, tablets or laptops, could be the receiver.”

Xiong and company’s study builds off of a separate study published in 2020 that looked at the ‘significant “leakage” of energy in VLC systems,’ due to the LEDs also emitting “side-channel RF signals,” or radio waves. The scientists postulate that this “leaked” RF energy could possibly be collected and recycled for something else.

The University wrote: The team’s first task was to design an antenna out of coiled copper wire to collect the leaked RF, which they did. But how to maximize the collection of energy?

The team experimented with all sorts of design details, from the thickness of the wire to the number of times it was coiled, but they also noticed that the efficiency of the antenna varied according to what the antenna touched. They tried resting the coil on plastic, cardboard, wood and steel, as well as touching it to walls of different thicknesses, phones powered on and off and laptops. And then [first author Minhao Cui] got the idea to see what happened when the coil was in contact with a human body.

Courtesy: Cui et al., 10.1145/3560905.3568526

The researchers then quickly realized that a physical body is “the best medium for amplifying the coil’s ability to collect leaked RF energy, up to ten times more than the bare coil alone,” they explained.

The team then redesigned their coils and ultimately came up with what they call “Bracelet+,” which is a basic copper wire wrapped as a bracelet around the subject’s forearms. The design can be altered to look like a necklace, ring, anklet, or belt, but the team believes the bracelet provided a sufficient “balance of power harvesting and wearability.”

Courtesy: Cui et al., 10.1145/3560905.3568526

“The design is cheap—less than fifty cents. But Bracelet+ can reach up to micro-watts, enough to support many sensors such as on-body health monitoring sensors that require little power to work owing to their low sampling frequency and long sleep-mode duration. “Ultimately, we want to be able to harvest waste energy from all sorts of sources in order to power future technology.”

6G technology has already long been in the works and was being researched and designed as 5G was being installed. In 2019 President Donald Trump signed an executive order that sought to increase 5G and 6G rollout across the country.

6G basically allows man to merge with the machine in an interconnected smart grid operated by artificial intelligence, where people are literally plugged-in and connected to it; i.e. internet of things (IoT) and internet of bodies (IoB).

Last year the CEO of Nokia revealed that by 2030 smartphones will be rendered obsolete, and will be integrated into people’s bodies.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

6G has the mark of the beast written all over it. The real mark of the beast system is not some measly microchip; it is being totally connected to the grid system, where everything is interlinked and connected in digital harmony. This is why people who take it during the coming time of Jacob’s trouble (Jeremiah 30) will have no chance of redemption and being saved, for it is clear that the people who submit themselves to this system will utterly lose their free will and autonomy to the system. Their minds and consciences will no longer be their own, they’ll be that of Satan’s and the unholy trinity via all this artificial intelligence.

It’s definitely fascinating that these researchers found that the wristband seemed to grant the most solid connection.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six. Revelation 14:9 And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, [10] The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: [11] And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.

Unfortunately, in the lead-up to the ‘final solution,’ many will fall away (including those that are truly saved) and allow their consciences to be seared by all these “vaccines” and gene therapies, Neuralink and the suchlike, wearables and implantables, and other nanotechnology that will warp people’s brains. To clarify, I am saying that before the mark of the beast is mandated, after the body of Christ is resurrected/translated from this earth and the antichrist is revealed, there are going to be plenty of people who embrace more of this transhumanist garbage and even some saved brethren I am afraid.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

