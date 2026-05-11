In just this short little update, I noticed the other day that The WinePress here on Substack just broke a little over 1,000 posts — albeit a portion of those posts are reuploads from the old website, but it is still 1,000 posts nonetheless. Despite some of Substack’s short comings, I am still glad I made the decision to move to this platform as it has both saved me a little money and vastly increased my reach to dedicated readers who share a similar mind!

So with that, a big thank you to everyone who has subscribed and read my work, to those who have helped share and distribute it, and to those who have graciously chosen to support this endeavor financially — and to those who opted to support The WP via the physical mailbox; including your personal letters of gratitude, as I save and will keep one.

On that, one thing you can certainly do above all else is first heart-felt prayer, and number two is to share the work. Don’t just be a passive consumer: if you like the work and believe that it is important for others to know, then please help to share it!

On Substack, be sure to “restack” the post by hitting this button at the top or end of the post:

It’s completely free, and this pushes the article out into Substack’s internal system and allows more people to see it, so please be sure to hit when a new post comes out.

As for other updates —

While I like Substack, it is far from perfect. I have recently been made aware people’s accounts, some of them, including authors with plenty of posts, have inexplicably been deleted, including a subscriber to The WP. I have heard rumors of this from other people online as well. That, and one reader claimed that my posts are getting shadow banned and hit with warning labels on them, but I have yet to verify this myself.

Having said that, I have mentioned before that I would love to, Lord willing, put most of my Substack articles into volumes of books to preserve them in paper, rather than be stuck in the digital ether, for reasons I have articulated before.

I am looking into ways to download the posts in bulk so I don’t have to individually do that for each one, as that would take a lot of time on top of having to format and re-edit the posts to work in a book format. I think I found a solution, but if anyone has some suggestions, feel free to post a comment or send me an email at winepressnews@aol.com.

On top of that, I have hyped it up repeatedly, and despite self-imposed, delays I hope to get my comprehensive tokenization essay out at some point, including getting into even more resources that I have been holding onto for a while, so most of the information is accessible in one place and can be given to people who want the whole picture as to how the world economy and geopolitical structure is taking shape. I did tease some of the additional reports in my interview with Daniel Fournier

In the meantime, I have plenty more articles I hope to release soon, including some more Bible studies I’ve been cooking up, so stay tuned for those.

Once again, thanks to everyone for your love and support for my work: you all make this operation possible!

And a Happy Mother’s Day to my mothers and sisters in Christ as well!

2 Corinthians 9:6 But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully. [7] Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver. [8] And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work: [9] (As it is written, He hath dispersed abroad; he hath given to the poor: his righteousness remaineth for ever. [10] Now he that ministereth seed to the sower both minister bread for your food, and multiply your seed sown, and increase the fruits of your righteousness;) [11] Being enriched in every thing to all bountifulness, which causeth through us thanksgiving to God.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

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Jacob M. Thompson

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