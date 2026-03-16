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Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
5h

I think a private mailbox is better, such as UPS or Postal annex. You get a physical address and don't have to deal with the government sending mail to some location center not remotely on the route, and other nonsense.

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Julia's avatar
Julia
5h

Please do open a PO Box. I want to support but do not wish to use credit card. Thank you!

Julia

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