I have had several readers personally reach out to me about supporting my work apart from Substack and other digital services. I currently do not have a PO Box or a faux address with UPS. I at one point did have one several years ago, but I felt it was underutilized so I dropped it to save what money I could (I tend to be a pretty frugal person).

However, with the way the internet is going and all the increasing censorship, you have probably seen me refer to detaching more and more from online out of necessity, so I am increasingly wondering if it is time to reopen a new PO Box. That, and it would allow me to keep a little more of what some of you give me, if you know what I mean.

I would just give my address, but there are way too many crazies so I am not going to do that publicly.

With that being said, from my faithful subscribers, I would like to hear your input.

I should also note that if you decide to support my work, and I humbly ask that you do, you can of course become a paid Substack subscriber, or you can make a one-time contribution by clicking the ‘DONATE’ button at the bottom of each post, which will take you to an external and secure donation link.

You are also welcome to use the old donation link at winepressnews.com.

Thank you very much to all those that chose to support my work. I work very hard to bring you in-depth and honest research and reports that many others do not touch, and news that you need to know; and I post something almost every single day working tirelessly to publish the truth, completely free of charge. Many abuse that, unfortunately, but by the same token I try to make my work available to those that genuinely cannot afford to do so. So I ask with all humility and prayerfully please consider helping to support my work.

Lord willing, I am wanting to make some new gospel tracts soon and upload those for you to download and distribute, if you so choose to do so. Feel free to leave me your suggestions.

I also plan to release some dedicated Bible studies soon. I have been wanting to do that for a while. I only really like to post those if I'm led to do so and to make sure they are thorough and done right. So many preachers fall into the trap of needing to post messages weekly or bi-weekly, and they end up being flat and boring because they are forced to come up with something regularly. Well, I don’t like that. I want my work to be sincere and have room to breathe, if you understand what I am getting at.

Also, I am still working on my big tokenization essay I have teased repeatedly. Yes, it’s coming: the problem is that new and important information keeps coming out, so I end up delaying it to accommodate that. The main reason I want to have a detailed, dedicated essay on this topic is because it can become complex and confusing, and instead of having dozens and dozens of separate posts, I want to have most of it all right there for quick reference, making it easier to distribute (something else I will probably turn into a gospel tract and business card so we can warn people).

Thank you once again to everyone who subscribes, shares, and supports my work, and prays for me: you are truly appreciated, and I thank God regularly for this blessing.

2 Thessalonians 3:1 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you: [2] And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. [3] But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil. [4] And we have confidence in the Lord touching you, that ye both do and will do the things which we command you. [5] And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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