Courtesy: The Independent

The following report is from The Military Times (excerpts):

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said President Donald Trump’s administration could, for now, bar transgender people from enlisting in the military, but blocked the expulsion of current service members while a lawsuit plays out.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in a 2-1 ruling said the 2025 policy was unlawfully motivated “by the bare desire to harm a politically unpopular group.”

But the Pentagon has broad powers to set enlistment standards, the court said, and can continue to ban transgender people from newly entering the military pending the outcome of a lawsuit by transgender current and would-be service members.

“It appears to us to be a much greater hardship to end a military career than to delay the start of one,” wrote Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama.

Circuit Judge Justin Walker, a Trump appointee, in a dissenting opinion said courts “have neither the expertise nor the authority to decide whether the military can exclude the plaintiffs from its ranks.”

Jennifer Levi of LGBTQ rights group GLAD Law, who represents the plaintiffs, applauded the decision. “This decisive ruling confirms that the Trump Administration has no legitimate basis to discharge transgender service members who have met every demanding standard and proven, time and again, their fitness and dedication to serve,” Levi said in a statement.

The military has about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, according to Department of Defense data. While transgender rights advocates say there are as many as 15,000 transgender service members, officials say the number is in the low thousands.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Just in time for the first day of Pride Month…

One more reason why this country is weak and fallen.

Jeremiah 48:14 How say ye, We are mighty and strong men for the war?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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