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DoxieLover7
just now

IMHO the don't ask, don't tell policy was the best. Sexualilty should be private.

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DoxieLover7
14m

SOOOOOOOO MUCH WINNING! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I'm not a fan of this but I love when he doesn't get his way.

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