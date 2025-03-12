After it was widely reported that the Trump administration would cease providing Ukraine with special military intelligence in its losing war with Russia, a senior U.S. official revealed that was not true after all. The admission came a day before new negotiations in Saudi Arabia to create a truce agreement with the U.S., Ukraine and Russia.

Last week it was reported that the Trump administration cut off military aid and shared intelligence to Ukraine, something the U.S. had not committed to until Trump and Zelensky’s heated argument at the White House.

RT reported:

On Friday, several media outlets, including The Washington Post and ABC News, cited a statement by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) announcing the suspension of Ukraine’s access to US-funded satellite imagery in line with Trump’s “directive on support to Ukraine.” Maxar, a major US provider of satellite imagery, also confirmed that Ukrainian accounts in the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery program had been temporarily suspended.

According to Time magazine, citing Western and Ukrainian officials, the halt in intelligence sharing significantly impacted Ukraine’s military capabilities and led to substantial casualties and territorial losses, particularly in the occupied part of Russia’s Kursk Region. An unnamed source claimed that Washington’s move had resulted in “hundreds of dead Ukrainians.”

But apparently this is not true.

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, contradicted previous claims by the CIA that the U.S. had placed a “pause” on intel sharing with Ukraine. Witkoff revealed this in an interview Fox News. Witkoff claimed that to his “best understanding” the US “never shut off intelligence... for anything defensive that the Ukrainians need.” He noted this would be up for discussion yesterday’s peace talks.

When queried about a pause in miliary aid, that too appears to have been a lie also. ”I think that aid was shut off for a bit of time. I’m really not sure where we are,” Witkoff added.

Watch:

Trump’s remarks would also indicate that the pause was never legitimate. RT also noted: When asked by journalists aboard Air Force One on Sunday if he would consider ending the reported intel pause, Trump replied by saying: “We just about have. I mean, we really just about have.”

Meanwhile, yesterday Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Ukrainian officials. They agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, though Russia has yet to agree to anything.

However, Rubio did consign that Ukraine will have to concede territory.

“Obviously, it’ll be very difficult for Ukraine in any reasonable time period to sort of force the Russians back all the way to where they were in 2014. “The most important thing that we have to leave here with is a strong sense that Ukraine is prepared to do difficult things, just as the Russians are going to have to do difficult things to end this conflict – or at least pause it in some way, shape, or form. I think both sides need to come to an understanding that there’s no military solution to this situation.”

RT noted that Ukraine still refuses to officially cede the states currently occupied by Russia - states that Russia recognized as independent in 2022 before it launched new military operations to drive out Ukrainian forces occupying the region. However, previous agreements following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and other territory since 2014 resulted in the Minsk agreements, which were eventually admitted as being an excuse to remilitarize Ukraine.

RT wrote:

Kiev still claims sovereignty over former Ukrainian territories that have joined Russia since 2014, including Crimea, the Donetsk and Lugansk Peoples Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhia regions, and denies the legitimacy of referendums held in each. Moscow, asserts that the status of the regions is non-negotiable.

Over 14,000 people were killed in Kiev’s prosecution of warfare against Ukraine's sizeable ethnic Russian population, following the 2014 Western-backed coup in the capital, and despite the signing of multiple ‘Minsk’ ceasefire agreements backed by Germany and France.

Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel have both since admitted that the agreements were effectively used to allow Ukraine regroup and rearm its military for further warfare.

This latest proposal would basically be seen as “Minsk 3.0.” Former United Nations Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter said that the Trump administration is not serious about peace, writing on X:

“I’ve lost faith in the good faith of the Trump negotiating team. “A 30-day ceasefire would be a boon to Ukraine. A chance to stabilize the frontlines. To strip all tactical and operational advantages Russia has accrued through the blood and sacrifice of their soldiers. And once Ukraine recovers, then to sit at a table where a rejuvenated Ukraine rejects Russia’s conditions for peace. “Trump’s team has not negotiated in good faith. And the fact that this proposal is offered after Ukraine carries out a massive strike against Moscow? Russia will reject this ridiculous proposal. And hopefully escalate the violence to such a scale that the US will realize that there needs to be a realistic peace proposal agreed to in writing before any ceasefire takes hold. One that includes the withdrawal of all Ukrainian forces from Constitutional Russia. The Ukrainian troops can leave voluntarily. Or die. “Trump isn’t serious about peace. And Ukraine will reap the whirlwind as a result.”

The Trump team’s supposed plan for peace also comes days after Trump mirrored previous rhetoric by President Joe Biden when he threatened tariffs and more sanctions on Russia.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I should note that Ritter’s statement, while absolutely correct in my opinion (in terms of this deal being another ruse), comes after Ritter was glazing for Trump very hard not that long ago when he tried to claim on Andrew Napolitano’s Judging Freedom that Trump has somehow already defeated the deep state cabal is leading the nation in the right direction - which a lot of commentors mocked him for and his numerous times he has flip-flopped on some of his positions, not to mention the fact that he repeatedly for years has ardently argued that the war in Ukraine would ‘end in weeks’ or in ‘months,’ only for it to keep going and going.

Be that as it may, it’s more peak-a-boo as usual and they are not serious about ending the war. I made it clear that the war was not going to end anytime soon when Trump came out with his plans to seize Ukraine’s minerals - minerals that Russia mostly currently occupies.

Keith Kellogg, head of the special envoy to Russia-Ukraine, said in a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) last week that Trump’s claim was just a ruse. Eliciting laughter from the audience, Kellogg said:

“Remember the president said he was going to end the war in 24 hours. We didn’t say what day or what year.”

And I am furthermore not surprised to hear that the U.S. is still giving military aid and special intelligence to Ukraine. Of course we are. Peace is not an option.

When will this war end? It will end when it ends. In other words, don’t waste too much time on so-called Western “experts” who have HABITUALLY gotten it wrong from day one, both in the mainstream and so-called alternative and gatekeeper podcasts; telling us that if such and such happens the war will end. And especially now with Europe rapidly looking to militarize and even go nuclear (more on that soon, Lord willing), the war is not only not going to end but ramp-up; sacrificing more Ukrainians, Russians, Europeans and Americans in a non-consequential war - a war, among others in the wake, being used as a grand proxy and deception to force multipolarity on the world as the old order collapses and the American hegemony dies, as the new financial system of tokenization, stablecoins and CBDCs are introduced, all while depopulating at the same time.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE