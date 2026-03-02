The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
8h

Too bad they set up everything so that it's so vulnerable. Yeah, it's convenient., etc. but oh the risks. I'm inclined to think that was part of their agenda. God help us!

Reply
Share
1 reply
duelingforks's avatar
duelingforks
4h

I don't get excited about a cyber attack anymore because if a cyber attack were to really happen the Luciferian Moloch Cult that control the world would lose their primary means of controlling the same.

But a cyber attack on the power grid drums up instant fear of the what if, this is what the little pedo cannibals are really after - our fear.

Fear not the one who can kill you if they want too, but Fear the One who can cast you into the fire of Hell.

Sorry you Luciferian Pedophile Cannibals - This guy doesn't fear you or your fear porn.

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture