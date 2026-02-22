CENTCOM

The long awaited U.S. assault on Iran is imminent and news could break of the attack at any hour or day now. Interesting too that the Olympics are wrapping up and now it’s on to the next global event.

The latest reports show that U.S. forces continue to build up in the Middle East in anticipation of not just an attack, but a prolonged, weeks-long war. The Ford Carrier group arrived yesterday, along “radar-killers” and tankers.

Trump and the administration have floated using “limited strikes” on Iran as supposed negotiations are still on-going.

Translation: a larger scale operation is underway, as evidenced by the forces that have amassed in the region.

Iran is prepared to counterstrike.

Ali Vaez, an Iran expert at the International Crisis Group, said, as reported by the AP:

“It will be very hard for the Trump administration to do a one-and-done kind of attack in Iran this time around. Because the Iranians would respond in a way that would make all-out conflict inevitable.”

Rtr. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis published a good video explaining how the initial attacks might look like, some of the early outcomes, and what Iran could do.

But, hey, look: ALIENS! The DOW is up 50K!

We’ll see what happens, but this could turn out to be very ugly for the U.S.

We are not impervious and neither is Israel. Last year, during Israel’s and Iran’s 12-day missile war, we discussed how several F-35 American stealth fighter jets gifted to and piloted by Israeli airmen, were shot down, marking the first time these jets have ever reportedly been downed. Of course, the American media is absolutely going to suppress that story.

I wrote at the time:

Tasnim also reports that Iran has shot down several Israeli F-35 jets. This marks a significant turning point in modern warfare, according to Regtech Times, because it demonstrates that the expensive stealth jets are not impervious and that the muscle of Israel’s Air Force has weakness. The outlet noted: This successful action by Iran marks a global first — no other country until now has been able to bring down these stealth aircraft in active combat. The F-35 is not an ordinary warplane. Built by the American aerospace company Lockheed Martin, it is one of the most modern fighter jets in the world. Its main feature is stealth — meaning it is designed to be almost invisible to radar. This allows it to enter enemy territory, carry out missions, and leave without being detected. That is why the downing of not one, but two of these jets by Iran is a very big deal. It shows that even the most advanced aircraft in the world are not impossible to stop.

We also saw Iran’s hypersonic missiles penetrate Israel’s Iron Dome.

Again, we’ll see what happens, but this could go wrong very fast.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

