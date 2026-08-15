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Bassehound
2m

Off topic but…

Unregistered, oh my!

“Millions more of primary‑school age remain unregistered,“

14 Aug 2026

UNICEF urges governments to use schools to close global birth registration gaps | Biometric Update

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202608/unicef-urges-governments-to-use-schools-to-close-global-birth-registration-gaps

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
8m

Go Donny, go!

Awesome job-bat destroying America!

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