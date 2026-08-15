Courtesy: Alex Brandon/AP Photo

If it were not bad enough that the United States is running low on its supply of precision-guided missiles, as The WinePress covered earlier this week, amidst other reports of terrible morale amongst the seamen deployed to the region, new reports are now coming out that claim a chunk of the Pentagon’s stock of Reaper drones has also been diminished in this latest conflict.

Reported by ZeroHedge:

Amid a recent avalanche of media headlines warning of significantly depleted US weapons stockpiles, The Washington Post is out with another fresh report Thursday which sounds the alarm, this time over advanced drones.

The US military lost at least 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones during the Iran war, American defense officials were quoted as saying. The same officials estimate that this constitutes roughly 25% of the Pentagon’s fleet.

If these were the type of small, cheap drones which have been prevalent in the Russia-Ukraine war, no one would see this as much of a problem, but Reapers are highly advanced surveillance systems and also hunter-killer aircraft, capable of flying for 27+ hours straight, and with some variants able to push past 40 hours.

Made by General Atomics, each drone costs between $30 million to $50 million. With 45 drones wiped out, this means that well over one billion dollars in hardware was either shot out of the sky or crashed in the context of Iran war operations.

The Washington Post explains why the Reaper has been vulnerable to shootdown by Iranian forces over the past several months in the following:

The aircraft have seen heavy use around the Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping route that has become a major flash point in the conflict — and a key obstacle to negotiating a lasting peace deal. But the drones fly slowly and often at low altitudes, making them relatively easy targets for Iran’s military and its regional proxies in Yemen and Iraq. A fourth U.S. official, who like the others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Pentagon data, said that not all of the lost Reapers were shot down. An unspecified number crashed after their operators’ communications link to the drones failed, the official said.

As we featured earlier in the US-Iran conflict, the MQ-9 Reaper drone is being gradually phased out by the US military, although General Atomics continues to produce it for foreign customers.

Well, bump that number up to 46, as social media posts indicate that Iran took down another Reaper.

Something I have not properly articulated in my coverage of this war (so I will say it now), as it appears that not only has the war gone sideways south very quickly, not only is it being used to bring the world to a crawl with climate lockdowns — it also appears that, in my eyes, this strategic defeat seems to be on purpose. In other words, consolidate America’s imperial resources and constrict the dying empire’s ability to extend its power.

After all, the World Economic Forum has already said that by 2030 the U.S. will no longer be the world’s preeminent power, and it will be just a handful of nations and unions that share the stage.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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