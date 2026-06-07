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Kim's avatar
Kim
1hEdited

Do Americans ever have a say-so anymore in anything??

It sure doesn't seem like it. Yet we always get stuck with the bill.

It is very disheartening.

I also think it is frankly bizarre and somewhat eerie how Israel and the Zionists have captured our country.

Very informative post, Jacob!

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
2hEdited

... great post Jacob...ahem! Jacob....u know what i find interesting is that only Sara Jacobs sides in favor with Khanna and the amendment...the irony of her surname which closely resembles Jacob who 'God' changed his name to 'Israel' in the first place... 🙏➕🙏...edit: doesn't history like to repeat though... Exodus 19:4 NIV "You yourselves have seen what I did to Egypt, and how I carried you on eagles’ wings and brought you to myself"...of course the Continental Congress chose the Bald Eagle as the symbol of the United States in 1782...edit: ... "Deuteronomy 32:11: In the Song of Moses, God is likened to an eagle that "stirs up its nest and hovers over its young, that spreads its wings to catch them and carries them on its pinions."The Meaning Behind the ImageryUltimate Protection: According to ancient Jewish tradition, eagles are the only birds that carry their young on their backs or wings rather than in their claws. This was believed to be because eagles are the highest-flying birds, meaning any predator attacking from above would have to strike the mother first. It illustrates God placing Himself between His people and mortal danger."...

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