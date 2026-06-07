Earlier this week, a controversial amendment to the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — a record-setting military spending package to the tune of $1.5 trillion — that would formally and effectively integrate the United States and Israeli armed forces together, failed to be removed after it was brought to the floor in a vote to scratch the proposed section.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) introduced an amendment to strip “Section 224-United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative” from the NDAA, but was shot down by both parties from the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), save for Khanna and fellow Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA).

Khanna remarked:

“The American people are tired of the arrogance and insolence of Prime Minister Netanyahu telling America what we should do. The entire country of Israel has a GDP that is less than a single town in my district, yet somehow Netanyahu thinks he could tell the American people what we should do.

“I am for Team America. I am for the interests of this country, and I believe that’s what [President] Donald Trump ran on. That includes American interests against any foreign country. We should have American sovereignty and make it clear that we strike 224. If we want to give aid to Israel, if we want to sell them weapons, that should be a vote for the entire Congress.”

Jacobs also said before the vote: “If any other country in the world had been credibly accused of violating US and international law again and again, of killing tens of thousands of civilians of blocking food and medicine from reaching a starving population, we would not be moving to deepen and permanently expand our military tides with them.”

Section 224 was explicitly drafted by the Israeli government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed ahead of the vote. In a letter written to Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), a non-member of the HASC, referred to this new Initiative as “My plan” and is “heartened” by Stutzman’s support for the spending bill. He also praised Stutzman for “fighting the scourge of antisemitism.”

The letter, signed on June 1st, was published on the 3rd by Stutzman.

Middle East Monitor reported that “Netanyahu met Stutzman in Jerusalem on 27 May, 2026, one week before the resolution was introduced. Stutzman’s office said the resolution was introduced after the meeting and after Netanyahu gave his “enthusiastic support” for the legislation.

“The sequence suggests that the legislation was not simply a congressional initiative endorsed by Israel, but an Israeli initiative channeled through Congress.”

So what exactly is Netanyahu’s “plan?”

According to the NDAA, Section 224 is described as:

“This section would require the Secretary of Defense to designate an executive agent responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, including bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation.”

The specifics of Section 224 are as follows:

(a) ESTABLISHMENT.—The Secretary of Defense shall designate an executive agent, as such term is defined in Department of Defense Directive 5101.01 (relating to DoD Executive Agent, issued February 7, 2022), responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, to expand and accelerate bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation, by— (1) identifying jointly developed or Israeli-origin technologies with operational utility for potential integration into United States systems and programs of record;(2) ensuring collaborative research initiatives involving government, private sector, and academic institutions in the United States and Israel, is done in a manner that protects sensitive technology and information and the national security interests of the United States and Israel;

(3) facilitating the transition of technologies from research and development into procurement and acquisition pathways;

(4) establishing frameworks for joint ventures, licensing agreements, and United States-based co-production or manufacturing partnerships with Israeli industry;

(5) coordinating with relevant Department of Defense components, including the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, capability development and innovation divisions, the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the Defense Innovation Unit, the United States-Israel Operations Technology Working Group, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Missile Defense Agency, the United States Space Command, the military departments, and other Department of Defense entities, as appropriate, to align efforts and avoid duplication; and

(6) promoting joint training exercises and information-sharing mechanisms to enhance operational readiness to deploy jointly developed technologies. (b) COOPERATIVE EFFORTS.—The synchronized cooperative efforts under subsection (a) may be carried out 20 through the following domains: (1) Counter-Unmanned Systems including aerial, maritime, and ground platforms.(2) Anti-tunneling and subterranean threats.

(3) Missile and air defense technologies.

(4) Artificial intelligence, quantum, machine learning, and autonomous systems.

(5) Directed energy and advanced sensing.

(6) Cyber defense, electronic warfare, and digital resilience.

(7) Biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and medical defense.

(8) Network integration, data fusion, and contested logistics.

(9) Defense industrial base cooperation, manufacturing, and co-production.

(10) Other emerging technologies as jointly agreed by the United States and Israel. (c) ACTIVITIES IN COORDINATION WITH OTHER 15 FEDERAL DEPARTMENTS AND AGENCIES.—The Secretary of Defense shall coordinate activities, as appropriate, with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce, and the heads of other relevant Federal departments and agencies, to ensure consistency with existing laws and regulations. (d) INTERIM PROGRESS UPDATE.—Not later than 180 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense shall provide to the congressional defense committees an interim briefing on— (1) the executive agent designated pursuant to subsection (a) and the efforts undertaken by such executive agent to lead Department of Defense implementation of the synchronized cooperative efforts described in such subsection;

(2) the status of coordination, Department wide, with Israeli counterparts;

(3) initial technology areas identified for accelerated cooperation and technologies with operational utility for integration into United States systems and programs of record; and

(4) any early transition, prototyping, or integration activities initiated during the period covered by the update. (e) ANNUAL REPORT.—Not later than 1 year after the date of enactment of this Act, and annually thereafter until 2030, the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the congressional defense committees a report on implementation of the cooperative efforts described in subsection (a). Each such report shall include— (1) a description of activities conducted;

(2) an assessment of progress made in advancing shared national security interests;

(3) an assessment of collaboration with other relevant Federal programs;

(4) a description of technologies transitioned into United States acquisition programs or fielded systems;

(5) a description of partnerships established with United States and Israeli industry; and

(6) recommendations for future opportunities to promote the long-term integration of joint capabilities between the United States and Israel. (f) FORM.—Each report required under subsection (e) shall be submitted in unclassified form and may include a classified annex. (g) PUBLIC TRANSPARENCY.—The Secretary of Defense shall make available on a publicly accessible website of the Department of Defense periodic, unclassified updates, to the maximum extent practicable, on the synchronized cooperative efforts carried out under subsection (a), including a description of how these efforts contribute to United States technological and military supremacy. Such updates shall be made in a manner that ensures that classified information or other information that would compromise operational security, export controls, or sensitive technology are not released.

The HASC’s rejection of the amendment to remove this section from the spending bill is not surprising considering the overwhelming support Netanyahu and the Israeli lobby has in the House and Senate.

Nearly a year-to-date, when Netanyahu came and addressed Congress, the Israeli PM received roughly a standing ovation per minute during his near-hour speech.

Just yesterday, once again, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a golfing buddy of President Trump’s, told Fox News that he is telling his South Carolinian constituents to send their children to the Middle East to fight for Israel, but said he does not associate, represent or regard “antisemites” and “isolationists,” saying, “I’m with Israel,” and, “We should move all of our stuff to Israel.”

Despite all of this, American opinion of Israel continues to increasingly trend negatively. Middle East Monitor noted:

The political context for the manoeuvre is significant. US aid to Israel has become increasingly unpopular, particularly since Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its widening regional wars. A New York Times/Siena poll found that 57 per cent of Americans oppose providing economic and military aid to Israel, while 37 per cent support it. The same survey found that 37 per cent sympathise more with Palestinians, compared with 35 per cent who sympathise more with Israelis.

Gallup has also found that, for the first time in its trend, Israelis no longer hold an advantage over Palestinians in American sympathies, with 41 per cent sympathising more with Palestinians and 36 per cent with Israelis. Among Americans aged 18 to 34, a majority — 53 per cent — now sympathise more with Palestinians.

Other polling points in the same direction. Pew Research found that 59 percent of Americans have an unfavourable view of the Israeli government, while 52 per cent have a favourable view of the Palestinian people. Gallup found that 57 per cent of US adults support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, close to the highest level it has recorded.

This collapse in public support has made the traditional aid model politically vulnerable. The current ten-year Memorandum of Understanding, signed in 2016, provides Israel with $38 billion in US military assistance and expires in 2028. Replacing it with defence industrial integration would allow Israel’s supporters in Washington to claim that aid is being wound down, while preserving — and potentially expanding — the military relationship through a more durable and less transparent structure.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Now you know why the Mockingbird media machine last week, across all platforms and mediums, put out that puff piece narrative that Trump screamed at Bibi over the phone, calling him “crazy.” It was a diversion to get the public to look at that and make it seem as if Israel does not control Trump; while just a few weeks ago Bibi spoke to CBS (which is now owned by the Zionist megadonor family of Larry Ellison and his sons via Paramount) to tell the American public that he wants to wean Israel off of American money and resources to become more independent.

Meanwhile, Section 224 was about ready to get passed… and not just that, Netanyahu literally referred to it as “my plan.”

The United States has been wholly and completely occupied. Vote harder, vote harder, that’ll fix it. 🤡🫵

Truth be told, in my opinion, this has already been going on for a very, very long time to varying extents, it was sort of the unwritten and unspoken rule that we knew that was taking place, but this is the first time (to my knowledge) something such as this is being codified into law. It still has to pass the Senate, and it is possible that it gets temporarily delayed for another year, but at this rate it will be passed and integrated in the near short term.

This is not a drawdown: this is 100% proof that the United States Armed Forces, and its men and women, sons and daughters, and its resources will be used, drained and depleted to achieve whatever the wicked leaders of Israel want achieved.

It’s also why you are seeing these Israeli tech bros come out and openly say that we need limits on the 1st Amendment and to implement pre-crime surveillance technology to stop so-called “antisemitism;” and Section 224 allows for the control slave devices to be developed and implemented.

Habakkuk 2:8 Because thou hast spoiled many nations, all the remnant of the people shall spoil thee; because of men's blood, and for the violence of the land, of the city, and of all that dwell therein. [9] Woe to him that coveteth an evil covetousness to his house, that he may set his nest on high, that he may be delivered from the power of evil! [10] Thou hast consulted shame to thy house by cutting off many people, and hast sinned against thy soul. [11] For the stone shall cry out of the wall, and the beam out of the timber shall answer it. [12] Woe to him that buildeth a town with blood, and stablisheth a city by iniquity! [13] Behold, is it not of the LORD of hosts that the people shall labour in the very fire, and the people shall weary themselves for very vanity? [14] For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.

I have provided additional commentary and scripture relevant to this conversation in the reports below:

Land of the slave, home of the damned. Freedom is dead, we have been made homeborn slaves.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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