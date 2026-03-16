The following report was first published on February 22nd, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

A number of national parks throughout the United States have been quietly going cashless, exacerbated by The Covid War in recent years.

For example, in April 2023, Death Valley National Park in California announced that they would only accept credit or debit card payments moving forward, per a news release from the National Park Service (NPS). The park claimed it took in $22,000 in cash payments in 2022, but cost NPS $40,000 to have it processed.

“The transition to cashless payments will allow the NPS to redirect the $40,000 previously spent processing cash to directly benefit park visitors,” NPS explained.

This is just one of an increasing list of national parks making this transition, among the 424 officially registered national parks in the U.S.

Travel website Frommer’s listed the current number of national parks going cashless, as of May 2023:

This list, however, may be incomplete. You can check search for a specific national park and check what the entry fees are on the NPS website.

National Park Service communications representative Ellie Stuckrath told Frommer’s in an email that the reasoning behind this is to “reduce the amount of cash and check deposits across the federal government in order to reduce organizational risk.”

Cashless options reduce transaction times at busy entrance stations, decrease the risk of theft, reduce chances of errors, and maximize the funding available for critical projects and visitor services. The decision to move toward fully cashless fee collection] rests with [each] site’s leadership, and we cannot predict which, or if any, sites will go cashless in the future.

Colleen Rawlings of Crater Lake National Park, which only accepts plastic and mobile payment apps for entrance, said in a statement:

“Cashless transactions are actually processed faster than cash transactions,” so the former “reduce the time spent waiting in line at the entrance station and afford the visitor more time to enjoy the park.”

Moreover, Greg Dudgeon, the park superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park, also said in a statement, cited by Travel + Leisure:

“Entrance fees are an important source of revenue national parks use to improve the visitor experience. Moving to a cashless system helps the park manage visitor dollars more effectively. Going cashless reduces the amount of time park staff spend handling cash, increases the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improves accountability while also reducing risk.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Undoubtedly more parks will begin implementing this as more public and private businesses and services go cashless — as we inch closer and closer to the coming mark of the beast:

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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