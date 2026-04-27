As American servicemembers in the Navy deployed to the Middle East and Persian Gulf awaiting a potential escalation with Iran, there are new reports beginning to emerge that the crew is being given tiny portions amidst claims of food shortages.

Earlier this month, reports began to circulate online and made international news that the crew members of the USS Abraham and USS Tripoli are being malnourished and underfed.

USA Today wrote:

Dan F. was alarmed when his daughter, a Marine aboard the USS Tripoli, a warship deployed to fight the Iran war, sent him a photo of a meal served on the ship. A lunch tray, two-thirds empty, carried one small scoop of shredded meat and a single folded tortilla. A picture of a mid-April dinner on the USS Abraham Lincoln, shared by a service member with his family, was similarly unappetizing – a small handful of boiled carrots, a dry meat patty and a gray slab of processed meat. Dan and other military family members worried that their loved ones deployed to the Middle East are going hungry are filling boxes with items they hope could help service members ride out prolonged deployments in the Middle East – homemade fudge, Jolly Ranchers, crossword puzzle books, playing cards, toothpaste, Girl Scout cookies and fresh socks. But mail delivery to military ZIP codes across the Middle East has been indefinitely suspended as of April, and packages in transit now hang in limbo. Dan asked to go by his first name only to protect his daughter from retaliation. […] A Texas mother whose son, a Navy sailor, is also aboard the Tripoli, said she panicked after hearing he was hungry on the ship. Her family has now spent at least $2,000 on care packages, but none have reached her son. The mother asked to remain anonymous out of fear her son would face retaliation. In message exchanges with him that she shared with USA TODAY, the sailor said service members on the ship eat when they can, and they divvy up food evenly when one person gets more than the others. Supplies “are going to get really low,” and the crew doesn’t anticipate any port visits until the ship returns from its mission, he wrote in a message on March 11. “Morale is going to be at an all-time low,” he wrote. […] Both the Navy and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth denied reports of food problems. “My team confirmed the logistics stats for the Lincoln & Tripoli,” Hegseth said in a post on X. “Both have 30+ days of Class I supplies (food) on board. NavCent monitors this everyday, for every ship. Our sailors deserve — and receive — the best.”

USA Today noted that many care packages, some containing thousands of dollars of vittles and clothing, haven’t arrived, despite the ceasefire, the paper reported.

Following widespread reports, the Navy has published pictures trying to correct the narrative that depicts clean and abundant food in the mess halls.

“Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle said Friday. “Both USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli have sufficient food onboard to serve their crews with healthy options. The health and wellbeing of our Sailors and Marines are my top priority, and every crew member continues to receive fully portioned, nutritionally balanced meals.”

More recently, Newsweek published new pictures asserting that shortages still persist.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I don’t pretend to know what’s going on there, there is all sorts of propaganda and disinformation being disseminated from all angles, so are these reports propaganda, or is there truth to them? I will let you decide.

But we do know that before the Iran war started we got footage of toilets overflowing and fires breaking out because, as we were told, the lint traps were not cleaned out and the dryers caught on fire.

Leave your thoughts below.

The war will drag on and on for the reasons we have previously discussed: climate lockdowns.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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