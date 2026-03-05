While Americans are focused on the war in Iran, the United States has quietly begun new operations in Ecuador, purportedly to combat “narco-terrorists.”

From a press statement by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM):

On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism. Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere. “We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country,” said Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command.

ABC News reports that according to a source that America’s presence was limited.

This marks the first time that the U.S. military has worked in a land operation as part of the Trump administration’s fight against Latin American drug cartels. The U.S. military’s role in the joint mission was the presence of military advisors in Ecuador who provided planning, intelligence, and operational support in preparation for the mission, a source familiar with the operation told ABC News. They advised Ecuadorian forces, but they did not participate in the actual ground and airlift operation, which was carried out by Ecuadorian forces, the source said. No details were provided by SOUTHCOM about the operation.

Task & Purpose, a military news site, provided some more details into this latest operation:

The extent of the American presence there is unclear, as is the scope or duration of this joint operation.

SOUTHCOM did not identify the groups, except to say that they are “Designated Terrorist Organizations.” Last year, President Donald Trump’s administration designated two drug trafficking groups, Los Lobos and Los Choneros, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. Those groups have caused extensive violence in Ecuador over recent years.

Courtesy: Military Review

On Monday, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa said that Ecuador would carry out joint operations with allies in the region, including the United States, starting this month. The operations would be a “new phase against drug trafficking and illegal mining.”

The operation also comes a day after SOUTHCOM’s new chief, Marine Gen. Francis Donovan, wrapped up a two-day visit to Ecuador and met with its top leaders.

Ecuador’s government has been an ally of the Trump administration, with several top officials visiting the nation over the last year. President Daniel Noboa had pushed for a referendum that would have allowed the return of foreign bases. That was defeated in November, but a month later, the United States said it was sending an unspecified number of troops to the country to help Ecuador’s military “counter narco-terrorism.”

Troops have been deployed to the former U.S. base at Manta, which is also operated by Ecuador’s military. In December, SOUTHCOM said that a “short-term mission will be conducted within the framework of existing bilateral agreements and in accordance with Ecuadorian law.”

Army University Press, an official government website, provides a list of reasons why there was already an existing military presence in Ecuador, one of the stated reasons being to act as a deterrent from Russia and China. They note:

The potential for increased surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities from such a Chinese or Russian base would also pose a direct national security threat to the United States. A possible approach is that China expands its influence in Ecuador with infrastructure projects while Russia attempts to do so with a military presence. The proximity of such a base to the Panama Canal, a critical global maritime chokepoint, would raise concerns about the security of trade routes and the potential for disruption in the event of heightened tensions. The United States must enhance its diplomatic engagement and strengthen security partnerships with Latin American nations to address these threats, promote regional stability, and counter external influences.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“Combatting narcoterrorism” is just another excuse for the CIA and the military industrial complex to control the drug trade in the Americas. Gotta protect that black market and money-making machine somehow.

It’s also worth noting that Eric Prince and Blackwater, the U.S. private military company, an ally of Trump and a major war hawk and neocon, already has heavy involvement in Ecuador. You can read more details about it here, here, and here.

Acts 19:25 Whom he called together with the workmen of like occupation, and said, Sirs, ye know that by this craft we have our wealth.

Now, lest you forget, Trump pardoned one of the biggest drug peddlers in the world last year, the former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández; whose country is supposedly part of the drug circuit connected with Ecuador. If this administration were concerned about drugs they would not pardon Hernández; and they could cut-off the flow of drugs and transactions in the U.S., but they won’t.

Ultimately, this was part of the Donroe Doctrine and insuring Western hemispheric dominance, as laid out in its policy papers.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE