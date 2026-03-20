Ahead of the 2026 Blockchain Summit, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) published a comprehensive joint crypto and tokenization taxonomy, paving the way for broader tokenization of the economy.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins was an advocate of tokenization before Trump picked him for the job. “CEO and Founder of Patomak Global Partners, a risk management consultancy. As Co-Chairman of the Digital Chamber’s Token Alliance since 2017, he has worked on and studied the digital assets industry,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post in 2024.

According to The Digital Chamber, the company is “a team of former regulators, industry experts and lawyers, [and] serves as the leading policy voice for tokenized networks, apps, and issuers. We champion the power of tokens to revolutionize asset digitization and transfer, ensuring it’s secure, transparent, and efficient.”

The company added: “The blockchain world is a maze of innovation, but murky regulations are slowing us down serving as a major impediment to investment and innovation. Digital tokens wear many hats – from investments to platform utilities to payment methods. This multifaceted nature confuses traditional regulators, leaving innovators in a lurch, unsure of which rules to follow.”

According to a March 17th press release from the CFTC:

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission joined the Securities and Exchange Commission today in issuing an interpretation clarifying how the federal securities laws apply to certain crypto assets and transactions involving crypto assets. The CFTC joined the interpretation to provide guidance the CFTC and its staff will administer the Commodity Exchange Act consistent with the SEC’s interpretation. This is a major step in the agencies’ efforts to provide greater clarity regarding the treatment of crypto assets, and complements Congressional endeavors to codify a comprehensive market structure framework into statute.

The SEC’s interpretation:

Provides an interpretation of the definition of “security” as applied to crypto assets and transactions involving crypto assets as part of its efforts to provide greater clarity regarding the Commission’s treatment of crypto assets under the Federal securities laws.

Provides a coherent token taxonomy for digital commodities, digital collectibles, digital tools, stablecoins, and digital securities.

Addresses how a “non-security crypto asset”—which is a crypto asset that itself is not a security—may become subject to, and how it may cease to be subject to, an investment contract.

Clarifies the application of federal securities laws to airdrops, protocol mining, protocol staking, and the wrapping of a non-security crypto asset.

“For far too long, American builders, innovators, and entrepreneurs have awaited clear guidance on the status of crypto assets under the federal securities and commodity laws,” said CFTC Chairman Michael S. Selig. “With today’s interpretation, the wait is over. Chairman Atkins and I are committed to fostering a regulatory environment that allows the crypto industry to flourish in the United States with clear and rational rules of the road. Today’s joint agency action reflects a shared commitment to developing workable, harmonized regulations for the new frontier of finance.”

“After more than a decade of uncertainty, this interpretation will provide market participants with a clear understanding of how the Commission treats crypto assets under federal securities laws. This is what regulatory agencies are supposed to do: draw clear lines in clear terms,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “It also acknowledges what the former administration refused to recognize – that most crypto assets are not themselves securities. And it reflects the reality that investment contracts can come to an end. This effort serves as an important bridge for entrepreneurs and investors as Congress works to advance bipartisan market structure legislation, which I look forward to implementing with Chairman Selig in the near future.”

Ledger Insights reported:

“The interpretation establishes a five category taxonomy for crypto assets and clarifies when a non-security crypto asset becomes subject to an investment contract and when it ceases to be one. It also addresses the securities law status of staking, mining, wrapping and airdrops, with the CFTC confirming it will administer the Commodity Exchange Act consistently with the interpretation.”

The crypto outlet added:

“While the release provides the regulatory clarity that market participants have sought for years, it is explicitly framed as a first step rather than a final answer. The Commission is soliciting public comment and states it “may refine, revise, or expand upon the interpretation.” Chairman Atkins was more direct in a speech at the DC Blockchain Summit: “Only Congress can ensure that regulation in this area is future-proofed through comprehensive market structure legislation.””

In a prepared speech at the Blockchain Summit, titled “Regulation Crypto Assets: A Token Safe Harbor,” Atkins stated:

“Our interpretation—grounded in existing law and informed by extensive public input—establishes four asset categories that are not deemed securities: digital commodities, digital collectibles, digital tools, and payment stablecoins under the GENIUS Act. “With these categories in place, the interpretation then clarifies that only one crypto asset class remains subject to the securities laws: digital securities, namely traditional securities that are tokenized. This distinction returns the Commission to its core mission—and statutory authority—of protecting investors involved in securities transactions. We are not the Securities and Everything Commission, anymore. “[…] As we look toward the next chapter of our nation’s economic history, it behooves us to remember what has always made America exceptional. It is not merely the size of our markets or the sophistication of our financial institutions, but our willingness to trust individuals with the freedom to innovate. To take risks. To build new systems that expand opportunities for others.”

In the 68-page document the two departments published, the SEC and CFTC explain that:

“Virtually any type of security, good, service, right, or interest can be represented in a digital format as a crypto asset. The developer of a crypto asset can determine the quantity of units of a crypto asset that will be generated, the parameters for distribution of the crypto asset, and the functionality (or lack thereof) of the crypto asset, among other things. The developer can generate crypto assets as fungible units or as non-fungible units (commonly known as “nonfungible tokens” or “NFTs”). “As such, crypto assets encompass a broad range of instruments with varying characteristics, uses, and functions. For purposes of this release, we classify crypto assets into five categories based on their characteristics, uses, and functions: (i) digital commodities; (ii) digital collectibles; (iii) digital tools; (iv) stablecoins; and (v) digital securities.” “[…] A digital commodity is necessary to participate in or use certain aspects of an associated functional crypto system. The programmed purpose of a digital commodity is to facilitate and incentivize the validation, ordering, and confirmation of transactions on the associated functional crypto system, serve as a mechanism to maintain the functioning and/or security of the associated functional crypto system, and foster network effects. “Accordingly, a digital commodity is integral to the operation of the associated functional crypto system. For example, a digital commodity typically conveys to holders certain technical rights with respect to the associated functional crypto system, such as enabling holders to participate in the system’s consensus mechanism by staking (or locking up) the system’s native digital commodity. A digital commodity also may convey to holders certain governance rights with respect to the associated functional crypto system. Such a “governance token” typically allows holders to vote on certain technical or governance matters, such as software upgrades and treasury expenditures. “Further, a functional crypto system may require users to pay transaction (or “gas”) fees in the system’s native digital commodity. These gas fees—in addition to units of the digital commodity newly generated by the protocol—typically are used as an incentive mechanism to reward participation in and use of the associated functional crypto system.”

As for stablecoins and tokenization regulation, the government bodies state:

“A stablecoin is a crypto asset that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a reference asset like the U.S. dollar. In July 2025, Congress enacted the GENIUS Act, which creates a comprehensive regulatory framework for a specific type of stablecoin called a “payment stablecoin.” The GENIUS Act excludes from the definition of “security” any “payment stablecoin issued by a permitted payment stablecoin issuer,” as such terms are defined in section 2 of the GENIUS Act. “A “payment stablecoin” is defined as a digital asset that is, or is designed to be, used as a means of payment or settlement, and the issuer of which generally is obligated to convert, redeem, or repurchase the digital asset for a fixed amount of monetary value, and represents that it will maintain, or create the reasonable expectation that it will maintain, a stable value relative to the value of a fixed amount of monetary value. “A “permitted payment stablecoin issuer” is defined as a person formed in the United States that is: (1) a subsidiary of an insured depository institution that has been approved to issue payment stablecoins under section 5 of the GENIUS Act; (2) a Federal qualified payment stablecoin issuer; or (3) a State qualified payment stablecoin issuer. “A permitted payment stablecoin issuer is prohibited under the GENIUS Act from paying any form of interest or yield to the permitted stablecoin holders (whether in cash, tokens, or other consideration) solely in connection with the holding, use, or retention of the payment stablecoin. “These crypto assets categorically will not be securities by operation of statute after the effective date of the GENIUS Act. Stablecoins other than payment stablecoins issued by a permitted payment stablecoin issuer may meet the definition of “security” depending on the facts and circumstances.”

The new regulatory framework comes after the SEC announced enforcement division director, Margaret Ryan, resigned from the department.

CoinTelegraph noted:

In response to Ryan’s departure, former SEC official John Reed Stark said that “not a single person on this planet” believed the commission’s claims that the enforcement director prioritized investor protection and “renewed focus on holding individual wrongdoers accountable” at the agency.

“The SEC has abandoned its identity,” said Stark on Monday. “It has transformed from the cop on Wall Street’s beat into something far more troubling, a regulatory body that functions less like a law enforcement agency and more like a concierge service for the largest financial players in the country.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I know there is a lot of terminology thrown around in their report that might not make sense, and that’s fine. All you need to know is this: the SEC and CFTC are saying tokens and crypto assets are to be treated as legal just as if they were traditional assets.

Based on the language they are using, this is why I said when Trump signed the Genius Act it was the end of financial freedom because the Genius Act opened the floodgates to the end of money and ownership as we know it, pushing us into 24/7 tracked and traced permissioned “money” and “assets.”

Furthermore, the language used is the same verbiage the White House has previously laid out in its “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Finance Technology,” which we detailed last year.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

Chris Giancarlo, former CFTC Chairman, said last year inflation would ultimately phase-out the dollar and other fiat currencies into stablecoins and CBDCs.

“What we’ve seen so far with stablecoins, just observed factually, is that in failed states with failed currencies, the ability to just upswipe a digital form of dollar-based stablecoins to one’s mobile device is very, very attractive and very hard for those local governments to control or to suppress. “Dollar-based stablecoins are going to functionally replace failed currencies in many parts of the world. But that’s only one use. They’re also going to supply in many parts of the developed world a 24/7/365 ability to move money around the globe. “And let’s face it, our existing traditional financial system has done a terrible job of providing low-cost, fast ability to move money. If I were to fly to London tomorrow, and I needed to get $10,000 there, it’d be much quicker for me to stuff the cash in a suitcase than it would be to wire it to London. And that’s just a failure of the existing system. “And that’s something that stablecoins have very much in their crosshairs. So this is coming.”

The current Trump administration, working with the Federal Reserve and other globalist entities, are ensuring that we will move into a new tokenized economy.

Proverbs 28:11 The rich man is wise in his own conceit; but the poor that hath understanding searcheth him out.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE