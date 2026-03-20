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Kim's avatar
Kim
7mEdited

I imagine that most regular people don't understand any of this, and don't want to understand it.

It just kills me how these alphabet agencies can get together, along with their attorneys, and just "decide" everything for us. I noticed they said with "informed extensive public input." I bet that's not true.

I know that they think that they've got it all wrapped up, but I am not so sure that people are going to agree with it especially after they see all of their money, and assets just being forced into this new system.

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
1h

Bless their hollow hearts.

The cube/box in the first image looks similar to a Tefillin.

Within the image with the header SEC, CFTC Token Taxonomy

Under the title Digital Tools

“Often non transferable or soul bound” should ring a few little alarm bells, but will not be surprised if the snooze button is hit. The tcult may give a standing O.

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