Earlier this week, I published an article titled, “The Great Currency Reset: How Trump And The Federal Reserve Are Working To Crash The Dollar As A Pretext For Full Tokenization.” In that report, I covered how the Federal Reserve (and other global central banks) and groups such as BlackRock, are colluding with the Trump administration to intentionally and explicitly inflate into tokenization all assets, CBDCs and stablecoins as replacements, in a new cashless and paperless world.

Moreover, when President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act in July, establishing federal guardrails creating programmable digital dollars in the form of stablecoins, those stablecoins are backed by the dollar and U.S. treasuries. This is yet another attempt by the Washington collective to maintain dollar-dominated preeminence amidst an ever-increasing wave of de-dollarization worldwide.

With many economies around the world struggling with massive inflation, citizens and small businesses around the world, including some governments to deal with inflation or to bypass sanctions, are utilizing stablecoins and other forms of cryptocurrency, in particular U.S.-denominated stablecoins; keeping the dollar racket alive a bit longer since U.S. stablecoins are backed by treasuries, which allows the government to continue inflating and keep yields lower. It’s not so much a clearing of the debt but rather another way to export and saturate that debt, foreign and domestically.

U.S. stablecoins are now expanding once again, this time in South Korea and Japan.

To close-out December, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, partnered with BC Card, one of the largest payment processors in South Korea, “to pilot a hybrid crypto-to-fiat payments solution in the country.”

Bitcoin News reported:

According to local media, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to organize a pilot platform linking BC Card’s signature QR payment process with wallets in the Base ecosystem, which was incubated by Coinbase in 2023.

The goal is that customers with USDC, a dollar-based stablecoin, can leverage these tokens on the Base network directly to complete domestic payments seamlessly, with merchants receiving Korean won in compliance with local laws.

After this proof of concept, the partnership could expand to upgrade the current USDC domestic payment settlement model and revitalize the Base ecosystem in Korea.

David Hyuckjae Park, Base’s Regional Lead for East Asia, stated that this represents “an early step in exploring how stablecoins can improve payment efficiency and global interoperability.”

Choi Won-seok, President of BC Card, stated that this partnership would expand to “build a USDC payment ecosystem optimized for the domestic environment by combining the synergy between the two companies’ infrastructures,” using BC Card’s payments IP.

BC Card has over 36 million customers in the domestic market and over 3.5 million internationally. The initiative seeks to introduce global stablecoin payments to these users in a convenient way.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Japan’s SBI VC Trade and Aplus, which has a preexisting relationship with USDC issuer Circle, is launching a pilot program for cashless payment with QR codes.

Reported by Japanese-based Impress Watch:

In addition to realizing a new cashless payment model “USDC payments using QR codes”, the company aims to create real demand for USDC distribution in Japan, especially among inbound customers. It also positions the SBI Group as an initiative to support the development of cutting-edge payment infrastructure in promoting "OSAKA, the International Financial City," which is working in collaboration with Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City.

Until now, retail payments using stablecoins in Japan have faced many technical challenges and have been difficult to implement. SBI VC Trade is registered as the only “electronic payment method trader” in Japan and can handle stablecoins such as USDC in accordance with the legal system. To this end, we will conduct a demonstration experiment by combining SBI Group’s Aplus with a network of merchants that accept QR code store payments.

In the demonstration experiment, users who hold USDC can make payments using USDC in private wallets such as MetaMask by reading QR codes provided by the store where they made the transaction. SBI VC Trade exchanges sales money settled at USDC for Japanese yen and transfers it to Aplus. Aplus will deposit the received Japanese yen into the store.

Based on the results of the validation of the demonstration experiment, SBI VC Trade and Aplus will consider a commercialization model for USDC distribution in Japan, expand the merchant network, and expand cooperation with related wallets and payment apps to promote the social implementation of stablecoin payments.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It should be noted that while Japan’s fintechs are incorporating U.S. stablecoins, Japan, in growing frustration with the United States, is de-dollarizing and they too are dumping U.S. treasuries. Japan is the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt.

“We’re confirming everything we’ve started to price in — that Trump’s likely going to have inflationary policies, tariffs, and that’s going to only lead to more Treasury sales from China and Japan,” said Nick Twidale, chief analyst at AT Global Markets in Sydney. “They’ve been good defensive measures by China and Japan and that’s probably going to continue.”

All of it is a racket, a Ponzi built on top of another Ponzi; and the whole thing will come crashing down, to force the world into more and more tokenization of all assets as cashless and paperless transactions become the standard. But this is what happens when people “trust in uncertain riches” (1 Timothy 6:17).

Proverbs 23:5 Wilt thou set thine eyes upon that which is not? for riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away as an eagle toward heaven.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE