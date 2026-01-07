The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
1h

Watching these crafty little buggers scurry around trying to save this sinking ship would be somewhat amusing if it wasn’t so pathetic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim V.'s avatar
Jim V.
2h

Interesting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture