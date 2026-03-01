Since the U.S. launched Operation Epic Fury and Israel’s Lion’s Roar, it has been confirmed that Americans have died.

According to an update from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM):

As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

“Fluid?” Translation: we’re taking a lot more losses and the Pentagon doesn’t want to tell us.

Again, let’s not forget what Donald Judas Trump said in his war announcement speech:

“My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. personnel in the region. Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war, but we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

He literally did the meme from Shrek the movie. “Some of you may die, but it’s a sacrifice that I am willing to make.”

Trump told NBC: “We have 3, but we expect casualties — but in the end it’s going to be a great deal for the world.”

And here’s our ‘friend’ Lindsey Graham: “America First now means kill as many people possible before they kill you.” Yes, this sick bastard actually said this, but who is shocked?

Iran is claiming that they have killed more Americans than the U.S. would have us to believe.

Per RT:

The US has suffered 200 casualties in Iranian retaliatory strikes on bases across the Middle East, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed. “As a result of missile strikes on American bases, at least 200 US military personnel were killed and injured,” the Tasnim news agency reported Saturday, citing a statement by the IRGC. Commenting on the retaliation, IRGC General Ebrahim Jabbari warned Trump that the Islamic Republic has “advanced capabilities” and is ready for a prolonged conflict. “At the start of the war we will strike everything we have in our stockpiles,” Jabbari said, vowing to launch “the most powerful missiles later.” “What we have not shown until now, and what, as we Iranians say, we ‘put to rest in brine,’ we will reveal in the coming days,” he added. Iran’s retaliation targeted several US military facilities across the Middle East, including the Fifth Fleet support center in Bahrain, a base in Iraqi Kurdistan, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, Muwaffaq Al Salti Air Base in Jordan, and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, according to reports. Israeli news outlets also said that some 35 missiles were launched toward Israel, with one person reportedly injured.

Is this true? I don’t know, but I know I don’t trust anything the U.S. government says; and we can expect there to be a lot more deaths and causalities in the coming days and weeks.

It could be even more… Who knows.

Iran is now claiming they have attacked the USS Lincoln aircraft carrier. Tasnim reports:

The USS Abraham Lincoln has been targeted by four ballistic missiles as part of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC’s public relations office said Sunday. The powerful blows by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces against the enemy has entered a new phase and land and sea will become the burial place for terrorist aggressors, it added. Earlier on Sunday, the IRGC announced that it has commenced the seventh and eighth waves of Operation True Promise 4 in response to ongoing aggressions by the United States and Israeli regime. In response to the US and Israeli aggressions that began on Saturday morning, the IRGC has conducted four major waves of precision strikes against military sites in occupied territories—including Tel Aviv and Haifa—and forced Israeli settlers into underground shelters. Reports indicate that senior officials, including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have taken refuge in fortified bunkers due to heightened threats. The IRGC also targeted US-operated bases across West Asia, including the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, along with key installations in Qatar and the UAE for their role in supporting aggression against Iran.

Is this true? We’ll find out eventually, but this was always a major possibility…

Trump claims the U.S. has destroyed a number of Iranian naval vessels in a weirdly worded message. “Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump also wants us Americans to believe that our operations are “ahead of schedule,” he told CNBC in a brief comment.

Translation: the opposite is most likely true, and they have bit off more than they can chew; but I reckon the people at the top knew that anyways…

Meanwhile, Iran has been able to strike inside Israel, proving once again that the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the THAAD missile systems are not impregnable, as we saw last year.

For more general updates, check out Rtr. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis’ report on it. One thing he said is that NONE of the images we see from either side can be trusted because of AI, and he is correct; so I am not going to give too much stock to early claims of base attacks.

As for the Strait of Hormuz, the markets are going to be on fire when they open on Monday, and oil prices are likely to spike.

So far, three incidents have been reported.

From Reuters: “Tanker owners, oil majors and trading houses suspended oil, fuel and LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran said it had closed navigation.”

gCaptain reported:

Iranian sources claimed an attack on the Palau-flagged oil tanker Skylight while transiting the Strait of Hormuz near Oman, reportedly wounding four crew members who were evacuated. But vessel-tracking analysts at TankerTrackers disputed that account, saying the 11,000 dwt tanker has been anchored in Oman’s Musandam governorate since February 22 and was not underway in the strait.

The vessel, primarily used for refueling other tankers, has been on U.S. sanctions lists since December 2025.

TankerTrackers characterized the incident bluntly, suggesting Tehran may have struck a vessel linked to its own sanctioned trade network. Meanwhile, Iranian crude export activity appears to be continuing despite the widening conflict.

But American media sources are saying, “Iran has no intention of closing the Strait of Hormuz at present, nor has any plans to do anything that would disrupt navigation in it at this stage.”

This contradicts Iranian media that has said that the Strait is closed.

Again, to emphasize how important the Strait of Hormuz, gCaptain noted:

The Strait of Hormuz remains the focal point of that mechanism. Roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and a significant share of global LNG exports transit the narrow channel between Iran and Oman. There is no realistic maritime alternative. Pipelines can offset a fraction of volume; they cannot replace it. When tension rises involving Iran, it is not a contained event. It radiates through shipping lanes that connect Gulf producers to Asian refiners, European utilities and global commodity markets. Markets respond not only to physical disruption, but to the perception of vulnerability in that corridor. When the Red Sea becomes unsafe for sustained commercial transit, the world effectively grows larger. Asia–Europe voyages via the Cape add ten to fourteen days compared to the Suez route, with of course associated cost to owners/charterers. Ships are tied up longer. Effective fleet capacity tightens. UN trade data previously documented how earlier Red Sea disruption reduced Suez Canal volumes sharply and structurally increased global ton-mile demand. That structural extension translates into higher freight, longer delivery times and additional fuel consumption even when global trade volumes remain constant. The world rarely notices the system until it falters. The people who keep ships moving operate in that space between risk and continuity. At moments like this, their role is not peripheral to global stability. It is central.

Fill up your gas tanks today and early morning…

But I think the most telling thing was this leaked clip of Trump partying and dancing with his friends at Mar-a-Lago just mere hours before the attack was initiated.

Proverbs 16:18 Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall. Proverbs 18:12 Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility. Ecclesiastes 7:4 The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of mirth.

This goes to show what we are dealing with. This is going to end so horribly for everyone involved.

Just as in Daniel 5 and the fall of the Babylonian kingdom under Nebuchadnezzar at the hands of the Persians (ironically, who the U.S. is fighting now), the writing is on the wall.

Daniel 5:26 This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it. [27] TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting. [28] PERES; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.

