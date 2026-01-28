The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
3h

ICE is really just cover for palantir. that's who the italians should be worried about. massive data grab on foreign soil

Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

I didn't read this yet, but that was my first thought as I read the title. Very strange. 🤢

