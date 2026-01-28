Amidst a raft of controversy surrounding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a number of ICE agents will be deployed to Italy to provide security for the Olympic Winter games there, drawing plenty of pushback.

Reuters reported:

ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations division will back up the U.S. State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service at the February 6-22 Milano Cortina Olympics, the Department of Homeland Security said in a post on X. The ICE agents’ role will be “to vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organisations,” the post added, noting “all security operations remain under Italian authority.” “Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries,” said DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin also told CNN: “At the Olympics, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations is supporting the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and host nation to vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organizations.”

Reuters went on to note:

ICE has been present at major sports events in both the U.S. and abroad in the past, including previous Olympic Games, as part of international partnerships related to human trafficking and drug trafficking, said Jason Houser, who served as ICE chief of staff under former President Joe Biden. Despite assurances that there is nothing unusual about the deployment, Italian politicians strongly criticised the presence of ICE agents in the country, highlighting how the image of the United States has been tarnished in recent months. “It seems sheer idiocy to me,” Maurizio Lupi, leader of a small centrist party in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s governing coalition, told la Repubblica daily. Giuseppe Sala, the left-leaning mayor of Milan, one of the cities co-hosting the Olympics, called ICE “a militia that kills”. Speaking to RTL 102.5 radio, Sala said: “It’s clear that they’re not welcome in Milan, there’s no doubt about it.”

Read more details about it here and here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Though this is, apparently, nothing new for ICE to go overseas, am I not the only one who thinks that it is really strange that what are supposed to be immigration officers are now going overseas to protect our Olympic athletes? Isn’t their job supposed to deal the border and immigration?

Everything is so topsy-turvy anymore…

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE