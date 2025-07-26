Yesterday, the United States Department of the Treasury provided Americans with the option of sending money to pay down the national debt. Yes, this is real.

This comes as the U.S. national debt is over $36.7 trillion - which is not including the around $5.5 trillion dollars that the One, Big, Beautiful Bill will add to the national debt.

NPR’s Jack Corbett revealed the change in a post on X, saying PayPal and Venmo users can now transfer money to the Treasury via these methods.

You can go to Pay.gov and search for ‘Gifts to Reduce the Public Debt.’

Per the New York Post:

The donation program has existed since 1996, with a total of $67.3 million contributed — an amount that remains negligible compared to the federal debt.

Critics have questioned the value of individual donations toward the national debt. Samson Mow, CEO of Bitcoin technology firm JAN3, compared the effort to “sending Bitcoin to a burn address.”

Who in their right mind would seriously send money to the government to pay down the debt? It takes a level of stupidity that I do not think can be measured! They are stealing from you in innumerable ways already, and there are those daft enough to give them even more? That money will only be pocketed by the criminals who work at the Treasury.

Isaiah 55:2 Wherefore do ye spend money for that which is not bread? and your labour for that which satisfieth not? hearken diligently unto me, and eat ye that which is good, and let your soul delight itself in fatness.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

