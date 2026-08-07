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Linda Strehlow's avatar
Linda Strehlow
10h

Thank you gor an excellent article!!💞

Yeah, I read about this a couple days ago. This is just a stop gap. Too many holes in the dam which is ready to burst. It seems to me that all they are doing is delaying the inevitable so that the top 1% can keep their greedy hands on as much as possible.

As soon as the Japanese economy fails, Germany will follow. (This may be reversed now that the Fed did this) Right after that the US will get hit. Once all this hits, it will make the great depression look like an economic blip.

Gasoline and diesel, if this is being reported correctly, has only about 30 days until it is gone. The strategic reseve is almost at bottom.

Light sweet crude, which fracking operations in the US produce cannot be refined in the US. The US refineries have never been upgraded. We have to ship our oil to be refined in other countries. Then refined product shipped back to us.

So dont buy the BS that we have plenty of oil here and won't run out of refined product. Yes, we have crude, but it is useless unless refined. And shipping requires special fuel in itself. Not to mention that we have very few refineries operating in the US these days ..thank the green agenda BS for that one!

Prepare! Unless everything being reported are all lies, we are in for a very bumpy ride!

Stock up as best you can on dry staples and canned items.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
10hEdited

Been hearing a bit re: Japan lately and thought this can't be good. Well, then I guess they will keep doing, printing, rescuing whoever for as long as they deem necessary. Does that mean Japan could be our 51st state? 😙

Thanks

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