This week, the Trump administration and the United States Treasury have stepped in to effectively bailout Japan’s falling currency, the yen, in what the Financial Times described as a “historic intervention.” Despite the yen’s struggle and decline for years, this is the first time the U.S. has ever intervened in Japan’s currency market in over a decade.

CNBC reported (excerpts):

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York sold euros for yen on behalf of the Treasury through Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter. The report did not indicate any amounts of yen purchased.

Earlier on Friday, the Treasury informed a number of banks that it might intervene in the yen market and that they should “stand ready for future action,” a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A Reuters photo of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s notepad during a cabinet meeting at Camp David in Maryland showed the words “To Do,” followed by “Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil.”

Courtesy: Daniel Heuer | Reuters

The announcement would serve as a warning against speculative bets that have pressured the Japanese currency, with the aim of stabilizing markets, the report said.

Finance Ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment outside working hours, but the ministry, in an apparent effort to soothe market worries about the limits of Japan’s firepower for large-scale intervention, posted on X that Japan’s monetary authorities have “a broad range of tools to address market liquidity needs.”

“We remain prepared to use available tools as necessary to support orderly market functioning,” including potential access to the Federal Reserve’s standing Foreign and International Monetary Authorities Repo Facility, the ministry said.

Several days after the initial report, Bessent spoke with CNBC and was asked if this was “manipulation,” “support,” or “shorting” the yen. Bessent claimed that the “framework” for this emphasizes the strong relationship Trump has with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Japan.

Last year, Trump and Bessent also bailed-out Argentina’s currency, the peso, to help stabilize President Javier Milei’s economy.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has its own debt burdens, of course. The U.S. federal debt is now nearing $40 trillion. The debt must now be rolled over at higher yields; which were below 2% and now must be renewed with 10-year rates around 4.7%.

“As older Treasury securities issued at lower interest rates mature, the government must refinance them by issuing new debt at today’s higher market rates, increasing the cost of servicing the national debt,” The Daily Hodl noted. Data shows that the U.S. government paid $857 billion from October 2025 to June 2026 to cover the net interest on its public debt.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What Bessent didn’t tell you is the U.S. effectively had to bail-out Japan because they are the world’s largest holders of U.S. treasuries and debt. If they did not intervene, Japan’s bond market would sell-off and offload U.S. debt, which is what gives the dollar its strength, and that would of course feedback to the U.S. and treasury yields in the U.S. would begin to spike.

This is less about propping up the yen as it is propping up the dying dollar, and kicking the can down the road just a little bit longer, and to keep the grossly propped-up stock market afloat for a while longer until the party comes to an end at some point in the not so distant future.

Eventually, I fear we will face a massive bond market meltdown where yields spike rapidly as central banks and “investors” start hitting the exits and dump the debt, and world economies, especially America’s, utterly dies. That event is coming.

Bessent is no fool; he is a Soros protégé. He has been placed there, as has Trump, to oversee the ‘biggliest’ financial crash in recorded history, and to transfer all that wealth to the 1 and 2% of society, the Epstein Class.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

Meanwhile, most Americans are struggling in more ways than one, but according to this administration, that is a good thing (for them); and they have plenty of money to give everyone else.

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