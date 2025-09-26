On Monday, September 22nd, the United States Treasury announced a new a contract with large-data and defense war contractor Palantir to retrofit the department’s systems, along with several other contracts to fulfill its “IT modernization agenda within the IRS.”

The press release states:

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced significant progress across its IT modernization agenda within the IRS, underscoring its commitment to improving taxpayer services, enhancing cybersecurity, strengthening compliance, and filing season operations. To enable delivery of these objectives, Treasury has entered into a series of Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) with leading technology providers. All commercial tools below are already FedRAMPed.

Key Initiatives and Partnerships

Taxpayer Services and Online Accounts : To modernize taxpayer-facing services, Treasury has extended its contract with Salesforce . This agreement will support improvements to individual and business online accounts, the Tax Pro Online Account, and authenticated online services, including customer contact centers.

Tax Processing : Treasury continues to advance its Zero Paper Initiative , reducing paper-based filings and accelerating digital adoption. To support this work, Treasury has executed contracts with Iron Mountain and three additional industry partners: GovCIO, VASTEC, and 22nd Century.

Unified API Layer and Data Integrity: To continue improving data integrity and technical infrastructure, Treasury has awarded a contract to Palantir. This partnership will enable a common API layer that supports developer platforms, workflow automation, and data analytics. This work supports federal employees, increasing efficiency for their professional duties.

Next Steps

The Treasury Department will continue to engage with industry partners and leverage modern technology solutions to achieve its modernization goals. Updates will be provided as additional contracts are awarded and milestones achieved.

Not much else is explained as to what all this means in the press release, but the language used relates to a modernized payment system involving tokenization of money and assets

In March, The WinePress reported on a pair of executive orders signed by Trump that modernizes the Treasury by eliminating cash and check payments, and integrates the Federal Reserve’s instant transfer payment rail FedNow as a tool to facilitate digital payments; a tool that, by the admission of some at the Fed, can facilitate the use of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Trump built upon this when he signed the GENIUS Act into law in July that provides regulatory framework for stablecoins and the creation of digital dollars, privatized CBDCs.

Later that month, the White House quietly published a lengthy document called “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Finance Technology.” The report, as I explained earlier this month, lays out a path for programmable “money-like” (their exact words) tokens and digital assets and permissions, represented on a blockchain, connected to digital IDs.

That document explains the purpose of new API (application programming interface) platforms needed for tokenization.

“The application / interface layer is comprised by dApps that consumers use to interface with DeFi, including front-end user interfaces and APIs,” the document says. “A blockchain’s native token is the token the network uses to pay transaction fees and issue rewards for participating in its consensus mechanisms.”

Thus, the Treasury’s latest contract with Palantir will help on-board tokenization and help integrate stablecoins with existing systems.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

You, of course, may recall Trump’s controversial move to contract Palantir to steal Americans’ private data to create a national master database. It’s been reported by the mainstream media that Palantir already knows everything about you, having dibs on all your data and what you are doing, and Palantir sells that data back to governments and militaries to precisely track you and to kill you.

Whitney Webb at Unlimited Hangout has also done plenty of very in-depth reporting into co-founder Peter Thiel and Palantir’s nefarious ambitions. Bloomberg published a feature piece in 2018 documenting how expansive their data coverage is, having access to and knowing everything Americans do.

So now we have an even greater understanding as to why Trump and this administration is contracting Palantir for all sorts of things these days: Palantir is playing a very important and intrinsic role in the enslavement of the masses via tokenization.

Psalm 140:4 Keep me, O LORD, from the hands of the wicked; preserve me from the violent man; who have purposed to overthrow my goings. [5] The proud have hid a snare for me, and cords; they have spread a net by the wayside; they have set gins for me. Selah. [6] I said unto the LORD, Thou art my God: hear the voice of my supplications, O LORD. [7] O GOD the Lord, the strength of my salvation, thou hast covered my head in the day of battle. [8] Grant not, O LORD, the desires of the wicked: further not his wicked device; lest they exalt themselves. Selah.

