Today, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the department will reward Americans for reporting alleged abuse, fraud and waste to the government with a percentage of the fines imposed on those deemed to be criminals.

In February, the Treasury, via the Department of Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), launched a subsidiary department called the Office of the Whistleblower.

Bessent said at the time in an interview with Fox News:

“President Trump has been clear that Americans have a right to know that their tax dollars are not being diverted to fund acts of global terror or to fund luxury cars for fraudsters. At Treasury, we follow the money. We did it with the mafia, we have done it with the cartels, and we’re doing it with the Somali fraudsters. We are going to offer whistleblower payments to anyone who wants to tell us the who, what, when, where, and how this fraud and money laundering has occurred.”

FinCEN explains how the Whistleblower program works:

FinCEN administers a whistleblower program that offers incentives and protections to encourage individuals to provide information about violations or conspiracies to commit violations of the following statutes and their implementing regulations:

Bank Secrecy Act (BSA);

International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA);

Trading With the Enemy Act (TWEA); or

Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act).

Individuals who voluntarily provide information about such violations or conspiracies to commit violations may be eligible for awards if the information they provide leads to a successful enforcement action by the Department of the Treasury (Treasury) or the Department of Justice (DOJ) that results in monetary penalties exceeding $1,000,000, and the requirements in 31 U.S.C. § 5323 and its implementing regulation are otherwise met. A copy of the statute is available here.

In a press release, the Treasury said

In Minnesota, Secretary Bessent also unveiled a series of initiatives Treasury is undertaking to combat fraud, including investigating Money Services Businesses, enhancing reporting to accelerate prosecutions and recover laundered funds, alerting financial institutions to help disrupt fraud rings exploiting child nutrition programs, and training law enforcement to better leverage financial data to combat complex fraud schemes. In addition, the IRS will launch a dedicated fraud task force focused on targeting the misuse of funding by 501(c)(3) tax-exempt entities.

The vast majority of American church buildings and organizations are registered under the IRS 501(c)(3) tax code, which allows places of worship to have tax-deductible donations and many other tax benefits, but since churches are now considered public-private entities under the federal government, churches are limited as to what they can preach because these institutions are not able to speak out against public policy.

Bessent today revealed that there are incentives for those who tattle to the government with information.

“As promised, Treasury will reward whistleblowers who provide timely, actionable information on fraud, sanctions violations, and other significant illicit finance activity. “President Trump has been clear that Americans have a right to know that their tax dollars are not being diverted to fund acts of global terror or to fund luxury cars for fraudsters. At Treasury, we follow the money, and we strongly encourage individuals to come forward with credible tips to help safeguard our financial system.”

Bessent’s plans were submitted to the Federal Register as a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), which included:

procedures for whistleblowers to share information about potential violations in a timely and secure manner, including for submitting an award application;

eligibility criteria for making awards and the process for adjudicating award applications;

awards of 10 – 30 percent of collected monetary penalties for individuals whose tip leads to a successful enforcement action by Treasury or the Department of Justice; and

protections for whistleblowers who provide information to FinCEN’s whistleblower program.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I thought this is what DOGE was for, remember that? Remember how Trump and the administration lauded exposing all this so-called “waste, fraud and abuse” in the government, only for it to be a nothingburger, and no DOGE rebate checks to boot.

So now they want us to report on the “fraud?”

We could spend the next decade filing individual tips exposing the fraud of the American government, military industrial complex, and the Federal Reserve; which, again, whatever happened to that audit of Fort Knox? The Pentagon hasn’t passed an audit in over 8 years, and Trump wants a $1.5 trillion military budget and Hegseth another immediate $200 billion for Iran.

This is the scam administration that gives us the ‘privilege’ to give money to the government to allegedly reduce the national debt. Insanity.

Though the press release did not expressly say this, quietly going after 501(c)3 opens the door to start going after church buildings and other organizations more closely.

Registered churches these days — which is the very strong majority of them — have become very loosey-goosey with politization since Donald Trump and under Biden. This could be the moment where the administration starts to really tug on the leash and force them back into compliance. Speaking out too much about Trump and the administration lately? Questioning the ambitions of Israel and its leaders? Preaching something labeled “woke?” ‘Perhaps it’s time to investigate where all of Pastor’s money is going,’ says the IRS.

THIS is why you don’t yoke up with the government; and legally, religious institutions can still get tax exemption and not have to file with the IRS as 501(c)3 or other similar tax statutes. This is why the early believers met in their homes; and there is no command to build a building and call it a church, let alone then register it with the government. I pity no one that does this.

1 Corinthians 3:9 For we are labourers together with God: ye are God's husbandry, ye are God's building. [10] According to the grace of God which is given unto me, as a wise masterbuilder, I have laid the foundation, and another buildeth thereon. But let every man take heed how he buildeth thereupon.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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