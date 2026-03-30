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FlashNewsAlert's avatar
FlashNewsAlert
12h

Oh boy, another snitch line. Didn't we do that during the Covid scam? It's all too much - even your local HOA has a snitch line!

Well, the Gestapo had a snitch line too....

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
12h

Paraphrase of Bessent, "Djt wants to make sure that tax dollars are not going to fund terrorist activity". Really? Ok. If you mean it, then return all the $$$ spent in iran so far, and STOP seeking/spending/ printing more immediately!!!! How deceitful! Hypocritical!!!

Theyre spending us to oblivion and seek new sources of $$$. 😡😡😡😡

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