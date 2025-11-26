Today the Treasury Department revealed that it ran another massive deficit for the month of October, coming in at $284 billion. The data release was allegedly delayed because of the government shutdown.

There are a number of asterisks attached to this number.

Investing.com noted:

The U.S. government recorded a $284 billion budget deficit for October, the first month of fiscal year 2026, according to a Treasury Department report released Tuesday.

The deficit was 10% higher than the $257 billion deficit posted in October 2024. The report was delayed due to the recent 43-day federal government shutdown, which also impacted the timing of certain payments, including government employee salaries.

Treasury officials noted that the October deficit was inflated by approximately $105 billion in November benefit payments for military and healthcare programs that were shifted into October. Without this timing shift, the October deficit would have been around $180 billion, representing a 29% reduction from the adjusted October 2024 deficit of $252 billion.

Total government outlays for October reached $689 billion, an 18% increase from the $584 billion spent in October 2024. While the shutdown delayed some payments, Treasury officials estimated these delays reduced total outlays by less than 5%. Federal law requires all unpaid salaries and obligations during government shutdowns to be paid in full once funding is restored.

Government receipts for October totaled $404 billion, marking a record for the month and representing a 24% increase from the $327 billion collected in October 2024.

A significant contributor to the increased revenue was net customs duties, which reached an all-time monthly record of $31.4 billion in October. This represents a substantial increase from $29.7 billion in September and $7.3 billion in October 2024.

Meanwhile, after months of blasting Fed Chair Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are expected at some point in the near future to announce their pick for Chair of the Federal Reserve, one that will drastically cut interest rates, as Trump from the start of his second administration has incessantly called to lower rates sooner and faster - though, Trump has reneged on his own remarks a few times this year after the Fed’s decision to make rate cuts.

At the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C. last week, Trump said of Powell, “[Powell’s] got some real mental problems. There’s something wrong with him,” Trump said. “I’ll be honest, I’d love to fire his ass. He should be fired. The guy is grossly incompetent.”

He has called on Bessent to “work on” him and get rates lowered, and threatened to fire Bessent too. “The only thing Scott’s blowing it on is the Fed,” Trump said. “The rates are too high, Scott, and if you don’t get it fixed fast, I’m gonna fire your ass. I can’t tell you — Scott: ‘Sir, don’t fire him. Sir, please don’t fire him. He’s got three months to go, don’t fire him,’” Trump said. “I wanna get him out!”

Bessent today told CNBC that he and the administration will select a replacement possibly before Christmas, saying they have it narrowed down to five candidates.

ZeroHedge reported that at the moment there appears to be a frontrunner, but nothing has been decided as of yet. The outlet reported (excerpts):

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is the front runner to succeed Fed Chair Powell, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

With Hassett, Trump would have a close ally whom the president knows well and trusts installed at the central bank, the BBG sources - who may well be leaking information at Trump’s behest - said. “Hassett is seen as someone who would bring the president’s approach to interest rate cutting to the Fed, which Trump has long wanted to control”, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Hassett is also closely aligned to Trump’s view on the economy, including that interest rates need to be lowered. He told Fox News on Nov. 20 that he would “be cutting rates right now” if he were the chair of the Fed because “the data suggests that we should.” Hassett has also criticized the central bank for losing control of inflation in the wake of the pandemic.

Since the summer, Bessent has run the selection process to replace Powell, interviewing nearly a dozen candidates that have now been whittled down to five contenders: Hassett, Warsh, Waller, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and BlackRock’s Rick Rieder.

Bessent said interviews with those candidates will end this week. A smaller subset of finalists will soon meet with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Vice President JD Vance.

The next chair is likely to be named to a 14-year Fed governor term that opens on Feb. 1. The term that expires at that time is currently held by Stephen Miran, who is on unpaid leave from the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Powell’s term as chair of the central bank ends in May 2026, though he could remain on the board for two more years as a governor.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ah yeah, baby, we’re running another record deficit: we’re so winning!

The new Fed Chair, whoever it is, will help to plant the stake in the U.S. for good.

We’ll see what happens, but pay attention to Reider because of the BlackRock connection, seeing as Trump is very cozy with Larry Fink and BlackRock already; and also look at Waller, as Waller has been a frontrunner promoting tokenization (just look up some of his Fed speeches and papers that he has submitted to the Bank for International Settlements).

We’ve covered a number of times since the start of this year that President Donald Trump is a big fan of near-zero interest rates, even calling for negative interest rates in his first term.

Or at least that’s what he started saying after he was [s]elected the first time. Before that, he said the opposite when he campaigned in 2016.

Per Real Clear Politics, Trump expressed in September 2016:

“They’re keeping the rates artificially low so the economy doesn’t go down,” Trump said in response to a question about a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month. “So that Obama can say he did a good job. That’s the only reason that the rates are so low. They’re keeping the rates artificially low so that Obama can go out and play golf after January and say that he did a good job. But it is a very, a very false economy. So [Obama] can leave office and say: See I told you.” “We have a very false economy,” he repeated. “So far, I think she’s done a political job,” he said about Fed chair Janet Yellen. “At some point the rates are going to have to change,” Trump added. “The only thing that is strong is the artificial stock market.” “That’s only strong because it’s free money because the rates are so low. It’s an artificial market. It’s a bubble. So the only thing that’s strong is the artificial market that they’re created until January. It’s so artificial because they have free money... It’s all free money. When rates are low like this it’s hard not to have a good stock market,” he also said.

My o’ my have times changed! And you know what? What he said in 2016 was 100% correct. Yet, how ironic that in his first administration and now again 2025 all we hear from him about is how booming the stock market is as a measure of strength for the economy, which he tees off on the golf course!

When it’s up, it’s because of him; when it does badly, it’s someone else’s fault:

Hey, red hats, that’s called duplicity! Look it up in a dictionary; next to it you will see a picture of a “Fell For It Again Award!”

Proverbs 12:22 Lying lips are abomination to the LORD: but they that deal truly are his delight. John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

Contrast his previous remarks to what he has admitted to in broad daylight earlier this year when asked about cutting rates:

In July, a week after he signed the Genius Act, Trump lauded a weaker dollar and alluded that other countries were doing something similar.

“Well, I’m a person that likes a strong dollar, but a weak dollar makes you a hell of a lot more money. I don’t know if you study, but I study it. “So when we have a strong dollar, one thing happens - it sounds good. But you don’t do any tourism, you can’t sell tractors, you can’t sell trucks, you can’t sell anything. “It is good for inflation, that’s about it. But we have no inflation, we wiped out inflation. “It doesn’t sound good, but you make a hell of a lot more money with a weaker dollar - not a weak dollar, but a weaker dollar. “And it’s good psychologically, it makes you feel good.”

In other words, he and the Federal Reserve are working together (don’t believe his fake feud with Jerome Powell) to meet the moment to erode the purchasing power of the dollar even more so his buddies and 1 and 2%’ers can make more money, while at the same time creating inflation.

This mechanism is known as the Cantillon Effect. Those closest to the money printer reap the most benefit, whereas when the money starts to funnel and “trickle down” into the broader economy it’s worth a lot less, and we pay for it as a tax that way. It is the single greatest Ponzi scheme ever concocted.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

When interest rates inevitably go down next year more swiftly, get ready for more inflation, housing costs to rise along with other big ticket items, groceries and other bills, and launch the stock market to slingshot higher, while inflating all of these bubbles we are in, by design…

Why else do you think The Economist is warning about an economic crisis and bond market meltdown next year?

