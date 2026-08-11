USA Today Co., the parent company of the long-running newspaper USA Today, recently announced a new partnership with data analytics and defense contractor Palantir to better analyze its readers’ data to increase the company’s revenue share, as the paper’s search traffic and readership continues to slide.

The parent company owns over 100 daily newspapers and almost 1,000 weekly newspapers, operating in 44 states and 6 other countries.

In a Q2 earnings call, Chairman and CEO Mike Reed said that this new collaboration with Palantir will help “strengthen how we collect, connect, and activate audience data to drive more effective and faster monetization across our platform.”

“The opportunity moving forward is to better understand that audience and put the data behind it to work. Every visit, every session, and every moment of attention creates a signal. When we connect those signals, they become actionable intelligence that allows us to engage users more effectively and monetize those relationships faster and at much greater value. The work our team is doing with Palantir is a direct extension of this strategy. “We are applying Palantir’s AI-powered platform to one of the largest opportunities in front of us, converting the sheer scale of our audience into known, orchestrated first-party relationships, because that is what turns our reach into sustainable higher-value revenue. We believe the work to build a common intelligence layer that connects our audience, content, and first-party data to better understand our users and translate those insights into stronger engagement and monetization across our platform can be a meaningful driver of ARPU across subscriptions, advertising, and e-commerce. “We view the evolving search dynamics as an opportunity to build a healthier and more resilient business, and a business that is less dependent on any single platform. We experienced the risks of that dependence firsthand in early 2025 when Google’s manual actions delayed the growth we expected from several content partnerships.”

Moreover, during the Q&A session, Reed further detailed the partnership and how USA Today Co. and Palantir believe this will increase revenues.

“I think this partnership with Palantir is exciting to us too because what may take us a considerable amount of time to build internally, we can do in a matter of weeks or months with Palantir. You’re talking about taking a best-in-the-world AI and software platform with Palantir and applying it to actions on our platform. “It’s important to note all of our data remains our data. It’s our data. The actions and the intelligence that we utilize takes place on our platform. It’s our IP, it’s our outcomes. We’re not replacing any technology. It’s really just leveraging this incredible AI and software that Palantir has to allow us to move so much faster and to be so much smarter with the data we have today. “The other thing it’s really going to help us do, which is really important to us, is take a lot of the anonymous interactions we have today and turn those into known relationships. That’s going to just increase the amount of data we have. The more known relationships we have, the more data we create, the more signals we create, the more actionable intelligence we have. “We’ll evaluate this work. We’re in it now. We’ll look at conversion, retention, engagement, and revenue per user. We hope over the next quarter and actually the next two quarters, we’re going to be able to really start to talk more specifically about the financial upside here. When we talk to Palantir, they’re very bold about the predictions of the financial upside. “It’s too early for us to do that yet, but we do believe the scale of our data, coupled with this best-in-class technology, has the potential to really create a powerful uplift in the trajectory of our business. We’re excited to be working with them and think it’s going to have a near-term and meaningful uplift to our business.”

In an email sent to staff, Roberts told employees that the Palantir deal may result in “better recommendations and offers based on what people actually care about” and “smarter subscription and advertising experiences” for readers and subscribers.

In a statement to Nieman Lab, the company said: “USA TODAY Co. complies with applicable data protection and privacy laws and maintains strong standards for data security and governance. We require this of our vendors and partners as well, reflecting our belief that safeguarding protected personal information is essential to our business and the audiences we serve. Our editorial decisions remain independent and are guided by our longstanding journalistic standards and ethics policies.”

The company, like many other legacy papers and outlets, is seeing a decline in overall viewership. Despite this, president of USA TODAY Media Kristin Roberts said, “We are deliberately trading a measure of raw page views for stronger engagement metrics, as well as higher value subscription revenue.”

“The decline in uniques that you are noting and that we all are seeing during the quarter, it does not reflect lower demand for the content,” Roberts noted in the Q&A. “What it reflects is lower referrals from traditional search because of those consumer discovery changes that we’re seeing and witnessing. Our reach is extending right now well beyond our owned and operated properties today.”

USA Today partnership is the latest news company to work with Palantir.

Axel Springer, the publishing group that owns Politico, The Telegraph, Business Insider, and German paper BILD and media company Die Welt, has been working with Palantir.

In a dedicated post on Palantir’s website, the company wrote:

“Using Palantir Foundry to integrate data from across their different titles and revenue streams, Axel Springer has built a more agile, data-driven publishing organization that can quickly adapt and respond to trends in consumer behaviors and interests. “Foundry’s advanced AI and machine learning capabilities have allowed Axel Springer to develop granular insights into readership behavior, advertising performance and their subscription models. As a result, they can not only continue to offer engaging and competitively priced content, but refine and expand their revenue streams through these new insights.”

As previously covered by The WinePress last year, when it was revealed the Trump White House had contracted Palantir to create a national database on Americans’ data, including DNA, Palantir was reportedly using its Foundry model to do so, and its use has been integrated into a multitude of U.S. departments.

Middle East Eye noted that Palantir CEO Alex Karp served on Axel Springer’s supervisory board. The Palantir CEO and Springer's CEO, Mathias Döpfner, first met years prior "at a party during Döpfner’s university days.”

MEE also highlighted Springer’s long-standing connections to Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel:

The ties also appear to extend to Döpfner’s son, Moritz, who reportedly worked as chief of staff at Thiel Capital, the investment firm founded by Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel. German business outlet Manager Magazin has reported that Thiel later invested in a venture capital fund established by Moritz Döpfner, providing around $50m in seed funding.

German outlet Focus Online has further reported that Thiel invested several million dollars in a new European defence company after being brought on board by Moritz Döpfner.

The company, Stark Defence, describes itself as “a technology-oriented defence company that delivers the systems Europe and NATO need now”. Its unmanned weapons systems are marketed as “AI-enabled, software-defined, and ready for affordable production at scale”.

Just a few months after Axel Springer acquired The Telegraph, the newspaper published an opinion piece titled “In defence of Palantir“, followed by another article headlined “How Palantir became the left’s favourite conspiracy target“.

Moreover, Fox News also announced a partnership with Palantir, to “build a suite of custom AI newsroom tools alongside its journalists,” Fox News Digital president and editor-in-chief Porter Berry said.

Axios revealed that “Fox News hired Palantir to essentially "build a digital twin" of its business, mirroring the workflows, data, tools and systems the company uses to produce and publish its digital journalism.” “The companies then enhanced those processes by building new tools and processes, embedding Palantir engineers into the digital newsroom’s daily workflow,” the report also noted.

Several of these new tools include “topic radar,” to help get caught up on a specific story with curated briefings; “text editor,” “a word processor-like tool that evaluates copy for style and efficiency;” and “article insights,” which analyzes the performance of Fox’s online articles and provides insights into how stories can be optimized.

“This is a human end-to-end process and in the middle is AI,” Berry said.

On top of this, 404 Media documented that Thomson Reuters provides data to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and such operations and data analytics are handled by Palantir, something else The WP detailed earlier this year.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve written a number of articles about Palantir and their evil dealings, and all the intricate data they are collecting on us for our own destruction and enslavement (see some of them below). The same technology and data sets used to deeply surveil and monitor your whereabouts, and to attack innocent civilians and enemy targets with these AI models, is now deeply embedding itself into newsrooms around the world. Great…

And, as always, the core reason is to make money off of you…

1 Timothy 6:10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

All of that collected data is then fed back into their APIs and into the data centers, where that will build and affect one’s digital ID in the future. “A common intelligence layer,” he called it. They’ll know everything about you, that’s the idea, and then monetize it on the back end.

Besides that, these news propaganda sites can now leverage that data to target you with curated AI garbage. That’s what I think we are headed towards: a “Mandela Effect” type of scenario where these outlets will start curating articles based on your browsing history. In other words, as these AI algorithms continue to get better and better at knowing your habits and predispositions, these websites will subtly start altering the information presented to you to fit your worldview, spin the news and truth the way you want it spun. That’s my prediction (if it isn’t already happening to a degree).

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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