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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
13h

I think this is more about leveraging Palantir's AI systems to database and keep track of American psyches - particularly for manipulating them to garner support for their forever wars. That data will be valuable to Palantir in terms of their cognitive warfare against the masses. Don't forget who they are really working for (hint: Karp's masters).

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Tammy G.'s avatar
Tammy G.
37m

So many will continue to be deceived.

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