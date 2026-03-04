The following report was first published on January 8th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Center for Veterinary Biologics has given their stamp of approval for the first-ever vaccine for honeybees, in an attempt to prevent bee colonies from dying from American Foulbrood Disease.

According to a press release published on January 4th, biotech company Dalan Animal Health Inc. (“Dalan” who had their proprietary vaccine approved by the USDA, says that “honeybees are plagued by American Foulbrood,” and prior to their vaccine there were no other treatments, save incineration of the bees and hive, and a thorough decontamination of equipment.

The USDA says on their website this disease is caused by a spore-forming bacterium called Paenibacillus (=Bacillus) larvae, a pestilence that is spread amongst the larvae and then ultimately transmitted to the rest of hive, which then leads to the colony’s numbers to dwindle rapidly.

The honey in an infected colony can become contaminated with spores and can be a source of infection for any bee that gains access to it. For example, as a colony becomes weak, it cannot defend itself from attacks by robber bees from strong nearby colonies; these robbers take back the contaminated honey to their own colony, continuing the cycle of infection. The beekeeper also may inadvertently spread the disease by exposing contaminated honey to other bees or by the interchange of infected equipment. Moreover, drifting bees or swarms issuing from an infected colony may spread the disease.

So Dalan sought to create a treatment to try and prevent this.

Dalan explains how their vaccine works and is spread:

The vaccine, which contains killed whole-cell Paenibacillus larvae bacteria, is administered by mixing it into queen feed which is consumed by worker bees. The vaccine is incorporated into the royal jelly by the worker bees, who then feed it to the queen. She ingests it, and fragments of the vaccine are deposited in her ovaries. Having been exposed to the vaccine, the developing larvae have immunity as they hatch. Pivotal efficacy studies have indicated that oral vaccination of honeybees may reduce larval death associated with American Foulbrood infections caused by P. larvae. The vaccine is non-GMO and can be used in organic agriculture.

Some beekeepers say they are happy with this announcement, such as Trevor Tauzer, owner of Tauzer Apiaries and board member of the California State Beekeepers Association.

This is an exciting step forward for beekeepers, as we rely on antibiotic treatment that has limited effectiveness and requires lots of time and energy to apply to our hives. If we can prevent an infection in our hives, we can avoid costly treatments and focus our energy on other important elements of keeping our bees healthy.

Dr. Annette Kleiser, CEO of Dalan added,

We are committed to providing innovative solutions to protect our pollinators and promote sustainable agriculture. Global population growth and changing climates will increase the importance of honeybee pollination to secure our food supply. Our vaccine is a breakthrough in protecting honeybees. We are ready to change how we care for insects, impacting food production on a global scale.

In an exclusive statement to CNN, the USDA told the outlet in an email that they gave their approval for this vaccine on December 29th, and that it is the “first licensure of a honeybee product.”

The USDA told CNN:

We hope the availability of this product will aid in the prevention and/or treatment of the disease American Foulbrood in honeybees given their central role in American agriculture (e.g. pollination).

The vaccines are said to be ready for purchase

The WinePress reported in November that honeybee populations are increasing dying year-over-year, largely due to things like pesticides sprayed on the crops, and high levels of EMF radiation.

UPDATE: Since this report was first published, Dalan published new results in 2024 and its most recent press release in November 2025. The company believes that their vaccine will be ready for full licensure by sometime in 2027. The company noted:

The clinical trials, designed to meet USDA requirements for advancing from conditional to full licensure, demonstrated strong efficacy of Dalan’s groundbreaking vaccine in protecting honeybee colonies against American Foulbrood (AFB). The company plans to submit the clinical data to USDA this month for review and approval. “These successful efficacy trials represent a major regulatory milestone for Dalan and the beekeeping industry,” said Dr. Annette Kleiser, CEO and Founder of Dalan Animal Health. “This past summer, we performed efficacy trials similar to those we conducted for our conditional license. The results were excellent, and we plan to submit the data for USDA approval this month. We still have work to do before we can apply for full licensure and expect it for the 2027 season at the earliest, but this is a significant step forward in our regulatory journey.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Great, just great…

So, USDA, where’s the long term data and trials? Any at all?

What happens to the bees overtime?

What happens to functionality of the colony?

What is their approximate lifecycle post-vaccination?

How and does this affect the honey/nectar making process?

Will the vaccine ingredients bleed into the honey, and if so by how much?

Will the pollination process be affected?

What will happen to crops and nature after a vaxxed bee pollinates?

What happens when one of these bees stings a person?

What happens when they sting an animal?

Are there going to be any special labeling on products that contain honey or pollination by bees that have been vaccinated?

All of these questions and more have NOT been answered or disclosed to us, and we probably won’t get any, probably because there are no legitimate answers to give.

I fully realize that not every beekeeper under the sun will be vaccinating their hives, but we know that many large-scale commercial beekeepers will.

To me, this is definitely cause for concern. Simply put: no bees, no food. And not to mention the fact that the residue from this tampered feed, I assume, will then spread into their honey. What affect(s) will that have on us?

Of course, I will be labeled by many as being a tinhat conspiracist for asking logical questions.

Proverbs 24:13 My son, eat thou honey, because it is good; and the honeycomb, which is sweet to thy taste: [14] So shall the knowledge of wisdom be unto thy soul: when thou hast found it, then there shall be a reward, and thy expectation shall not be cut off.

But will the honey produced by these bees be good? That remains to be seen. Therefore, let us be cautious and use this newly gained “knowledge of wisdom” moving forward.

On top of that, it adds a new dynamic to the plan to depopulate and poison the masses with drugs and vaccines. Get rid of the pollinators and people will starve.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE