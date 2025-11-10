New Future Meat Technologies production facility located in Rehovot, Israel. Courtesy: Future Meat Technologies

In July, The WinePress reported that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the nation’s fifth fake meat company called Believer Meats, receiving a “no questions” statement, meaning the company’s products are seen as safe for consumption.

The news also came as Believer Meats announced the completion of its latest facility in North Carolina. The company also operates in Chicago, Illinois, Israel, and Dubai, UAE. CEO Gustavo Burger confirmed the news on LinkedIn.

“We’ve received the FDA’s ‘no questions’ letter confirming the agency’s acceptance of our safety conclusion. We’ve completed construction of our North Carolina facility, the first and only large-scale cultivated meat production site in the world [a claim with which Australian cultivated meat startup Vow took issue, with CEO George Peppou telling us that “We have had 40,000-L of production capacity and have been producing at 20,000L for sales in Singapore and Australia].” “This is more than just progress, it’s a defining moment, a bold leap forward in our vision to lead food innovation that cares for the planet. As we move forward, our focus remains on execution, advancing cultivated meat from promise to product and contributing to a more resilient, sustainable food system.”

Last month, Believer Meats then received official approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to distribute its cultivated chicken.

From the website

Protein Production reported:

Believer Meats has received official approval from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its cultivated chicken label and large-scale production facility in North Carolina – a landmark that clears the way for commercial sales and international exports. According to the company, the milestone makes Believer Meats the first and only large-scale cultivated meat producer to achieve USDA approval, following its earlier safety clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Together, these approvals complete the company’s regulatory pathway to market in the USA. “I’m thrilled to share that Believer Meats has officially received the USDA green light for our product label and factory in North Carolina,” said Gustavo Burger, CEO of Believer Meats. “This major milestone authorizes us to begin commercial production and sales of our cultivated chicken products in the USA and export to international markets.” Burger called the approval “a testament to the dedication, innovation, and integrity of our entire team”, adding that the achievement brings the company closer to its goal of making cultivated meat available to consumers worldwide. “With both FDA and USDA regulatory milestones behind us, we are one step closer to bringing cultivated meat to consumers around the world and to advancing our vision to lead food innovations that care for the planet,” he said. “We couldn’t be prouder of what this milestone represents – not just for Believer Meats, but for the future of food,” Burger said. “Here’s to the next chapter of food innovation.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The FDA and USDA have already greenlit four other cultivated companies: Good Meat (Eat Just), UPSIDE Foods, Mission Barns, and Wildtype. Good Meat and Upside were approved during the Biden administration. Mission Barns and Wildtype received approval earlier this year under the Trump administration. The WinePress reported on both approvals.

When Brooke Rollins took over as USDA Secretary, she described ending these so-called “Green New Deal” projects and that specific commodity credits were going away.

“We’re still reviewing other programs to make sure that they are focused on making American agriculture the most competitive in the world,” said Rollins. “Gone are the days when the USDA will be advancing the Green New Deal [a plan proposed by Democratic lawmakers to decarbonize the US economy].”

Oh, really? Sure doesn’t seem like it. Keep in mind also that Rollins was co-author of the MAHA Report released a couple of months ago that laid out the action plan as to how to address the horrendous health crisis in this country.

So, apparently, lab-grown “meat” fermented in a vat like beer is how we are going to tackle childhood obesity, right?

The administration is a circus tent joke. Nothing has changed. ‘Oh, but look, we got rid of Red 40 in your ultra-processed cereals!’

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer. [6] If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

No meat for you! You must eat laboratory waste and eat ze bugs. Get ready, it’s coming: RFK Jr. is going to start telling you how great cricket smoothies and worm salads are packed with protein.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE