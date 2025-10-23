Bird flu is back - or at least that’s what the New York Times is saying after bird flu dominated the headlines all throughout 2024 and into the beginning of the second Trump administration this year.

The NYT wrote:

Bird flu is back. After a quiet summer, the virus has hit dozens of poultry flocks, resulting in the deaths of nearly seven million farmed birds in the United States since the beginning of September. Among them: about 1.3 million turkeys, putting pressure on the nation’s turkey supply in the run-up to Thanksgiving.

[…] The new wave of detections makes clear that the past several months, during which the virus all but vanished from the nation’s poultry farms and egg prices fell from record highs, were a temporary respite. This fall’s surge began earlier than usual, and experts are bracing themselves for an acceleration in the months ahead.

The virus has “settled into this seasonal pattern,” said Richard Webby, an influenza expert at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is going to continue to be the new norm.”

The resurgence of the virus also means that as the holidays approach, Americans could see higher prices for both eggs and turkeys.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has even gotten a bit lackadaisical in its reporting before the government shutdown began, with its last H5N1 bird flu update coming on September 16th, though since July some data is instead being published on the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) website.

NBC said something similar.

This is the fourth fall in which bird flu infections have risen, a sign the virus is becoming endemic in wild birds and could be a continual threat to poultry.

“It’s not going away. It seems pretty embedded,” said Shauna Voss, the assistant director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

Scientists have long been concerned that the bird flu virus might eventually develop the ability to spread effectively between people. Even given the low risk to humans at the moment, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who studies infectious diseases, advised people to take basic steps to prevent infection with H5N1 as well as the seasonal flu.

“Get your flu shot. Don’t drink raw milk, don’t eat unpasteurized cheese, particularly when cases are circulating. Don’t let your cats feed outside when it’s migratory bird season,” Chin-Hong said.

A scenario in which a person gets infected with both H5N1 and seasonal flu at the same time could be problematic because it would enable the bird flu virus to more easily rearrange its genetic code to suit humans.

As fears of bird flu spreading grow, the USDA has quietly signaled that amidst the government shutdown it will, according to the NYT, “use emergency funds to support its bird flu program during the shutdown, and the CDC has maintained some “essential” staff members who could help in case of an emergency.”

The department published a “Lapse of Funding Plan” as of September 30th for the fiscal year 2026. In it, the department states:

“No-year emergency funding balances will support continuation of animal and plant health emergency programs including new world screwworm, highly pathogenic avian influenza, exotic fruit flies, African swine fever, bovine tuberculosis, and rabies.”

From the document:

As pointed out by Jon Fleetwood,

This USDA no-year emergency bird flu funding revelation comes as federal and international partners are already pouring billions into bird flu vaccine stockpiling, cancer-linked bird flu jabs, and bird flu gain-of-function lab experiments. The USDA’s emergency funding clause guarantees that none of these operations—research, surveillance, vaccine testing, or field trials—will ever be interrupted, even if the rest of the government runs out of money. This continuity effectively locks in a permanent and unprecedented bird flu response infrastructure, insulating bird flu activities from public debate, budget oversight, or congressional defunding efforts. In other words, the government has pre-authorized bird flu as the one disease that can bypass the normal political process. […] This isn’t normal policy language. It’s an institutional declaration that bird flu is being treated as a standing national emergency, whether or not an actual outbreak exists. What does the government know that we don’t?

Though there are a few other items on the list, the inclusion of avian influenza is notable as the administration has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars to tackle the purported outbreaks and egg shortages.

In February, the USDA and Secretary Brooke Rollins rolled-out a five-point plan to tackle the bird flu outbreak that invested around $1 billion to address bird flu and bring egg prices back down - a “five-pronged strategy includes an additional $500 million for biosecurity measures, $400 million in financial relief for affected farmers, and $100 million for vaccine research, action to reduce regulatory burdens, and exploring temporary import options,” the USDA said in a press release.

A large portion of the funding was allocated to researching new vaccines to treat bird flu, including mRNA-based shots. AgWeb at the time noted a handful of different vaccines the government is currently researching:

Spray vaccination: Some researchers have evaluated immune responses in chickens vaccinated via coarse spray with adenovirus-vectored avian influenza vaccines. This method shows promise for mass immunization of poultry, potentially eliciting both systemic and mucosal immune responses.

Drinking Water: As of now, there are no available vaccines that can be delivered through drinking water for avian influenza. However, this route of administration is being researched as a potential method for mass vaccination.

Aerosol/Spray: Only one vaccine is currently available for aerosol/spray administration. This method could potentially allow for easier mass vaccination of poultry flocks.

Around this time, the USDA quietly partnered with pharmaceutical company Zoetis, announcing a conditional licensing deal with Zoetis to provide vaccines for avian influenza H5N2 Subtype, which would be administered to chickens. Zoetis clarified in its press release that a “conditional license is used to meet an emergency condition, limited market, local situation or other special circumstance and is issued for a finite period of time.”

Moreover, throughout the year the administration has poured more money into bird flu vaccines - both mRNA and conventional types - and therapeutics, despite headlines that it would cancel grants and contracts to a number of pharmaceutical and biotech firms.

In August, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) canceled 22 mRNA vaccine contracts - which was then touted by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., mainstream and alternative media alike, that he and the administration had canceled all mRNA treatments. But that is not true, as The WinePress pointed out, per the FDA’s own press release.

The official HHS press release notes that it is not ending all mRNA projects and will continue to fund and research them. HHS clearly states (emphasis mine):

While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments. In total, this affects 22 projects worth nearly $500 million. Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement. The move signals a broader shift in federal vaccine development priorities. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions – like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms.

In other words, many other mRNA projects will go unmolested.

In April, The WinePress reported how the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via BARDA provided fast-track clearance for a self-amplifying mRNA bird flu vaccine produced by Archturus - which has ties to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Not long thereafter, HHS and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced in May the creation of a new vaccine platform that is designed to target a number of viruses in one single dose, including H5N1 bird flu, coronaviruses, MERS, and more. The NIH is referring to this as “Generation Gold Standard” - a project that was foreshadowed last year in mainstream press before the 2024 Presidential election. The project is valued at $500 million according to the Wall Street Journal.

And again in June it was revealed that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is working on a plan to mass-vaccinate poultry and cattle, while at the same time the USDA and NIH are working on a new mRNA vaccine for cattle - building off of that 5-point plan announced by Rollins in February.

When RFK Jr. sat before a Senate hearing in January, before he was selected as HHS Secretary, Kennedy pledged to bring an effective bird flu vaccine. When questioned, “Will you support the development and a distribution of vaccines for the avian flu, yes or no?” RFK Jr. responded, “Yes.”

And even though the administration has postured itself as separating from institutions such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), it was revealed earlier this year that the CDC and FDA were still participating in WHO-led meetings dealing with bird flu.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You thought bird flu was just going to disappear like that? Nope, it’s here to stay and the USDA is making it clear that they will continue to keep its silent emergency status in place.

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

NBC dusted off that buzz word phrase we heard all the time in 2020: “new normal.” With the USDA’s emergency funding status still in place, it is implied that mass-culling of poultry and livestock will continue to be the “new normal” in agriculture, costing farming operations, big, small, and backyard work more time, money, and resources; which translates to higher prices and shortages becoming the “new normal.”

It also indicates that increased invasive biosecurity and nanny state overregulation of private business will continue, as will grants and research and rollout of new vaccines, quite possibly mRNA shots.

Those who have been following my work for a while know that I have been beating this drum about bird flu since 2021, warning that this would be the next scamdemic that would be thrust onto the world. You can read my many articles about it here.

Dr. Joseph Mercola published my opinions in a 2022 report, which you can read here.

Again, let me be very clear in saying I don’t believe a single thing the media and medical officials tell me. The whole point of all of this, as I have articulated repeatedly over the years, and as seen in Mercola’s article quoting me, is to exact more control over the food supply in the U.S. and around the world, specifically by consolidating farms and putting small farms and ranches out of business; creating justification to euthanize livestock, wildlife and pets included, and vaccinate them all to death as well; and then removing meat and dairy from store shelves, and/or limit consumption and make it impossibly unaffordable because of the “virus.”

Like “Covid-19,” in my opinion, “bird flu” is just another excuse and placeholder to exact this level of control.

If you recall some of my older articles on the subject, the headlines and propaganda was/is absolutely insane, I mean just nuts. We have so-called "doctors” and “experts” claiming you can contract it by simply walking on the dirt of infected chickens. “Humans actually can transmit H5N1 to other animals by walking on soil and then going to another farm,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist at UCSF - taken from one of my reports I did last year making fun of this garbage narrative.

The media was already getting the masses ready for “bird flu” regardless of who was President. It’s a lock.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Be not deceived: the de-carbonization agenda has not faded, it just took on a new form under the guise of MAHA. Who cares if Red 40 is removed from food if the trade-off is meat and dairy poisoned with mRNA, resulting in the deaths of the animal and the eater, and food shortages and starvation? But I guess we’ll just import food from the countries we tariff, and then other countries can buy from those same countries at a fairer rate. Winning!

Take your pick: do you want your propaganda fed to you with Bill Gates’ cow farts, Greta Thunberg shouting ‘How dare you!’, a Democrat carbon market; or do you want the MAHA-approved, Republican carbon market, with a “Christian-Judeo” flare that aligns with the Noahide Laws to restrict meat eating? Take your pick.

In the end, we are going to get another plandemic and uproot the food systems. ‘They’ keep telling us their plans: we ought to give ear; but at the same time fight back by spreading the word and giving into their nonsense.

