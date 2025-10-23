The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RE Nichols's avatar
RE Nichols
2hEdited

Don't worry though. The First Church of MAGA reassures me that the Chosen One is back on the throne in Washington and will take care of us all. The Blessed Donald is their shepherd, and they are the sheep of his pasture. Obediently lined up and waiting to be fleeced.

Trust the plan.

He's playing 4D chess.

Baaah. Baaaah.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Craig's avatar
Craig
2h

Sounds like St. Judes is stepping into the “political games”. St. Judes will probably lose supporters over their comments to this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture