Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the Regenerative Agriculture Pilot Program, “which will invest $700 million to specifically support regenerative agriculture,” Secretary Brooke Rollins said in op-ed for Newsweek.

Alongside the USDA, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, say this initiative not only helps in fulfilling the “MAHA” agenda, it cuts “administrative burdens for producers, expanding access to new and beginning farmers, and boosting yields and long-term soil resilience across operations,” says the press release.

Rollins added:

“Protecting and improving the health of our soil is critical not only for the future viability of farmland, but to the future success of American farmers. In order to continue to be the most productive and efficient growers in the world, we must protect our topsoil from unnecessary erosion and improve soil health and land stewardship. Today’s announcement encourages these priorities while supporting farmers who choose to transition to regenerative agriculture. The Regenerative Pilot Program also puts Farmers First and reduces barriers to entry for conservation programs. “This is another initiative driven by President Trump’s mission to Make America Healthy Again. Alongside Secretary Kennedy, we have made great strides to ensure the safe, nutritious, and affordable food our great farmers produce make it to dinner tables across this great country.”

Regenerative agriculture, a practice defined by the Carbon Underground and Regenerative Agriculture Initiative at California State University as “farming and grazing practices that, among other benefits, reverse climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter and restoring degraded soil biodiversity – resulting in both carbon drawdown and improving the water cycle.”

As new research published in PeerJ Life & Environment in January 2022 proves, regenerative agriculture isn’t just a theory. In fact, the study found regenerative agriculture boosts nutrient density while also helping the environment.

From the USDA press release:

Administered by [Natural Resources Conservation Service] NRCS, this new Regenerative Pilot Program delivers a streamlined, outcome-based conservation model—empowering producers to plan and implement whole-farm regenerative practices through a single application. The initiative highlights USDA’s commitment to putting Farmers First and advancing the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda by building a healthier, more resilient food system.

In FY2026, the Regenerative Pilot Program will focus on whole-farm planning that addresses every major resource concern—soil, water, and natural vitality—under a single conservation framework. USDA is dedicating $400 million through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and $300 million through the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) to fund this first year of regenerative agriculture projects.

Producers can now bundle multiple regenerative practices into one application, streamlining the process and increasing flexibility for operations. The program is designed for both beginning and advanced producers, ensuring availability for all farmers ready to take the next step in regenerative agriculture.

AgFunder News reported that a number of regenerative farming operations welcome the move. Force of Nature cofounder and CEO Robby Sansom told the outlet:

“It is especially encouraging to see the cross-departmental collaboration between the institutions of health and agriculture. “Even Secretary Rollins framed agriculture as a public health tool as part of this announcement. Despite food nutrition programs being included within the Farm Bill, I am not sure we have actually seen this sort of multi-dimensional support for initiatives like these in the past.” “While the NRCS has been around for some time, it has received inadequate attention, support, and funding. I believe doing this in partnership with them is particularly encouraging. This sort of effort may reinvigorate the NRCS in its mission, which already aligns with much of what is being addressed with this pilot.”

Sansom, however, noted a caveat to this. “The pilot demonstrates progress, to be sure. But real change isn’t likely to come until there is a true shift in acknowledging the shortcomings and harms of the conventional system.” He added that the Farm Bill - a $20 billion–$30 billion program - doesn’t just promote but “enforces practices that are antithetical to what this new pilot promotes.”

He also pointed towards the chemicals that can still be used.

“It’s harmful policies like these that should be shifted to finally champion the outcomes and values at the core of this new program: regeneration, improving human health, improving soil health, improving water management, and improving ecosystem health.”

Others have their concerns as well.

Farm Action president and cofounder Angela Huffman weighed in, saying:

“Done right, this investment will help farmers lower their input costs, break free from the export-driven commodity overproduction treadmill, and move toward healthier, more resilient, and more profitable farming systems. “If the Trump administration wants this initiative to succeed, USDA must make sure the Natural Resources Conservation Service—after significant funding cuts—has enough staff to get these dollars out quickly and fairly, reaching farmers across America, not just the largest operations by default. “We cannot allow a repeat of the Climate-Smart Commodities program, where projects involving multinational corporations like JBS and Tyson Foods received the lion’s share of program dollars, fueling further consolidation.”

Sarah Starman, a senior campaigner at environmental organization Friends of the Earth US, said something similar: “The USDA’s new Regenerative Agriculture Initiative is a step in the right direction and we applaud the intent. But it will only be effective if USDA reverses the past year of massive cuts to on-the-ground conservation staff. Regenerative agriculture requires whole-farm, science-based planning, and right now the agency lacks the army of specialists needed to help farmers design and implement those plans.”

Starman, concerned about chemical usage, added:

“Phasing out harmful agrochemicals – the synthetic pesticides and fertilizers that harm human health and degrade soil health – must be at the center of any regenerative program. “The new initiative’s incentives for Integrated Pest Management fall far short of what is needed to help farmers get off the pesticide treadmill and spur a transition to a truly regenerative food system. The initiative must be updated to include specific, measurable incentives for deep reductions in agrochemical use if it is to deliver truly healthy, resilient soils and promote human health.”

David Murphy, founder of United We Eat and a former top fundraiser for RFK Jr’s presidential campaign, called the USDA announcement “a significant step in the right direction.” But he too took issue with the plan.

“However, this same year, the USDA cut more than a billion dollars from local and regional food programs—such as farm-to-school and farm-to-food-bank—that provide critical markets for regenerative farmers. Clearly, there is still a long way to go.” “If policymakers are serious about transitioning American agriculture toward farmer prosperity and soil regeneration, they should restore the thousands of recently eliminated NRCS staff positions that are essential to supporting farmers through this transition. USDA should also reinstate the many programs that have been cut this year, as outlined in the letter from MAHA leaders and MAHA-aligned farmers.”

On top of this, as hinted at already, there is a real potential that this program will be abused by large corporations and other private interests.

The USDA press release notes that this pilot program will create further “public-private partnerships.”

“There is a growing desire among private companies to fund conservation practices that improve natural resources management. This announcement unlocks new opportunities for USDA to leverage existing authorities to create public-private partnerships within NRCS conservation programs. These partnerships will allow USDA to match private funding, in turn stretching taxpayer dollars further, and bringing new capacity to producers interested in adopting regenerative practices.”

In 2024, AgFunder listed a number of mega conglomerates that have invested in regenerative agriculture. This includes the likes of the following:

Cargill

Coca-Cola

General Mills

Hormel

JBS

Kellogg

Keurig Dr. Pepper

Kraft Heinz

Land O’ Lakes

Mars

Mondelez

Nestle

Pepsi

Smithfield

Tyson

Walmart

Also in 2019, the Soil Health Institute, in collaboration with Sara Eckhouse, executive director of FoodShot Global, published a report listing a number of organizations they partner with to invest in regenerative agriculture. These included Rabobank, Rockefeller Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, Stone Barns Center for Food and Innovation, Builders’ Initiative, Armonia, alongside a number of venture funds and NGOs.

In 2022, The WinePress reported how Vence, a U.S. startup that offers ‘virtual fencing’ for ranchers in the regen space has secured funding from drug titan Merck and oil and gas giant Shell.

AgFunder noted at the time:

In 2020, Shell launched its ‘nature-based solutions‘ business to “invest in forests, grasslands, wetlands, and other natural ecosystems around the world to reduce emissions and capture more [carbon] while benefiting biodiversity and local communities.” As part of that initiative, Shell acquired Select Carbon, an Australian company that helps farmers and other landowners to generate and sell carbon credits from practices like rotational grazing.

According to Wooten, that acquisition revealed the potential for rotational grazing to enable large-scale carbon sequestration; and that, in turn, led Shell to Vence.

Furthermore, AgFunder also reported that venture capital led the way in regen ag investment.

As an investment category, regenerative agriculture and food systems started 2025 strong, raising $1.17 billion in the first quarter according to new data from the Regenerative Food Systems Investment (RFSI) group.

This is up slightly from the $1.13 billion raised in the first quarter of 2024, and “significantly higher” than totals for the second and fourth quarters of that year ($247 million and $215.7 million, respectively).

“There are far more investors who want to invest in regenerative agriculture and forestry,” SLM managing partner Paul McMahon recently told AgFunderNews. “It’s certainly a feeling of achievement on our side that we’re getting backing for something we’ve been talking about for quite some time.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

We’ve touched on this previously in October and more recently last week with the bailout of American farmers, how it is becoming inadequate to say “farmer” but rather more proper to say “farm owner,” as many of these so-called “small family farms” are nothing but, but instead are money sinks for big corporations, venture capitalists and private equity. The true, legitimate small family farmer could use some help but will not get it because the bigs gobble it all up as they further consolidate land and power in the country.

To me, this sounds like this pilot program will just end up benefiting all these corporations and multinational groups listed in this report, and will confirm some of those interviewed.

Proverbs 12:11 He that tilleth his land shall be satisfied with bread: but he that followeth vain persons is void of understanding. Proverbs 28:19 He that tilleth his land shall have plenty of bread: but he that followeth after vain persons shall have poverty enough.

The term ‘regenerative’ has become another ill-defined and loaded word in a lexicon of many in food/ag/pharma space that can mean so many different things because the term is unregulated.

If you are like me, in no way can I trust that these corporations have our best interests in mind. They have poisoned and wreaked havoc on the health of generations for their own personal gain, and now they suddenly care about being good stewards of the land? No, this is a land grab to consolidate more assets and land for themselves.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE