Utah state has unveiled the nation’s first-ever large-language model AI-based ‘doctor’ to prescribe medicine and issue guidance, marking another significant disruption caused by AI in the workplace.

On January 6th, the state “announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Doctronic, the AI-native health platform, to give patients with chronic conditions a faster, automated way to renew medications,” a press release explained. “This agreement marks the first state-approved program in the country that allows an AI system to legally participate in medical decision-making for prescription renewals, an emerging model that could reshape access to care and ultimately improve care outcomes.”

Senator Kirk Cullimore, sponsor of the legislation that created the regulatory mitigation authority, stated:

“Health care has become too complex and expensive for Utah families. Utah is leading efforts to simplify costs and lower prescription drug prices through our ‘regulatory sandbox,’ which fosters innovation and helps patients get the medications they need while reducing costs and building trust in the process. “This partnership with Doctronic reinforces the principle of ‘doctor, not device,’ ensuring automation supports, rather than replaces, human judgment as we lead the nation in responsible healthcare policy.”

The press release added:

Under this partnership, Doctronic will become the first AI to legally prescribe routine refills by deploying its autonomous AI health platform, designed for fast, private, and personalized prescription renewals, within Utah’s regulatory sandbox framework. The Office will rigorously evaluate the platform’s clinical safety protocols, patient experience, and real-world effectiveness. The effort aims to demonstrate that safe, well-regulated AI can improve adherence, prevent avoidable hospital visits, and reduce healthcare spending, while keeping clinicians at the center of care. Utah is at the forefront of AI-powered innovation, leveraging its regulatory framework to foster partnerships with mission-driven companies like ElizaChat, Dentacor, and now Doctronic. By providing temporary regulatory relief that enables innovation and crafting agreements that facilitate the deployment of AI in healthcare, the state aims to foster innovation, enhance patient care, strengthen provider capacity, and reduce costs. Through these collaborations, Utah seeks to demonstrate real-world results that inform best practices for the safe and effective adoption of AI across the healthcare system. Utah’s model arrives as more states explore similar approaches—Arizona and Texas have created AI Sandboxes, and Wyoming is preparing its own—reflecting a growing national push for safe, testable pathways for autonomous AI in regulated industries. Doctronic’s AI allows patients to safely renew and manage prescriptions in minutes, anytime, reducing missed doses and care disruptions while easing administrative burdens on clinicians. Pharmacists can process renewals more efficiently, and physicians can focus on higher-impact care. The pilot is tracking medication refill timeliness and adherence, patient access and satisfaction, safety outcomes, workflow efficiency, and cost impacts. Findings will be shared publicly to inform future state and federal AI policy. Operating within Utah’s regulatory sandbox, the program tests innovative solutions safely, creating a national model for high-stakes AI regulation in healthcare.

According to a 2023 article by Business Insider, Doctronic is “LLM-agnostic — depending on the question, it might route to OpenAI, Anthropic, or multiple models at once and take the consensus” answer.

There are, of course, concerns. CEO and executive vice president of the American Medical Association, Dr. John Whyte, said that “while AI has limitless opportunity to transform medicine for the better, without physician input it also poses serious risks to patients and physicians alike.”

Jon Fleetwood also asked,

Concerns range from misuse or abuse to the possibility that those struggling with drug addiction could try to game the automated system to obtain drugs inappropriately.

And what about the subtle clinical red flags or drug interactions that a doctor would catch?

More fundamentally, Utah’s pilot raises the question of when, exactly, a non-human system was granted legal authority to participate in medical decision-making at all—a threshold that has historically been reserved for licensed professionals accountable to patients and regulators.

[…] And as Utah positions this pilot as a national model for AI in healthcare, it raises another question: is this a narrowly defined experiment, or the first step toward normalizing AI-driven medical decision-making without clear, settled guardrails?

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

AI physicians and healthcare is part of Trump’s AI Action Plan, as we explained back in July when the document was released. Bills have also been introduced at the federal level to replace doctors with AI bots while normalizing wearables.

Bill Gates has also been putting plenty of money towards AI healthcare, as he articulated while sitting directly next to Trump and First Lady Melania. He said at the time:

“AI, for our foundation, is that we want a doctor for everyone in Africa through AI. We want farmers to have incredible advice, and kids to have a chance to learn. “So the work being done by the people at this table is changing the world. It’s coming fast, so it’s great. We all get together and talk about how the U.S. can lead in this key area and apply it even to the poorest outside the U.S. as well as to our great citizens. “So thank you for incredible leadership, including getting this group together.”

Meanwhile, China is already boasting of fully-integrated AI hospitals that treat thousands of patients virtually. Whether or not the model has proven successful remains to be seen, but it demonstrates that this is where the world is headed.

But these LLMs are prone to “hallucinate,” and are trained on garbage sources.

I do not trust the medical system as it is: the last thing I would want is AI telling me how to be healthy and treat ailments. No way. Real physician care is supposed to be personal, not mechanical, sterile and artificial.

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

