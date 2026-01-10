The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2hEdited

Oh for those sandboxes of yesterday ....

Regulatory sandboxes??!! I just get sicker by the day. 😒😥

Thank you for this news out of Utah and elsewhere!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
2hEdited

...we have for long had artifically induced diseases, gain of function etc, AI doctoring is the logical succession and represents the latest imposition of insanity...robotically 'embodied' AI undertakers will eventually emerge... 🙏➕🙏... ps it's proof that the state of Utah 'patently' lives up to it's motto of industry...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture