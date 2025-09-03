On Friday, September 5th, the Vatican and the new Pope Leo will host “Listening to the experiences of LGBTQ Catholics” in a move that continues the values and ideology that was heavily pushed under the deceased Pope Francis.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American from Chicago, was selected as the next Pope in May. The WinePress detailed at the time that his selection indicated that the radical progressivism and ecumenicism pushed by Francis would continue, and potentially even blossom further now with Leo at the helm.

According to German outlet Exxpress (translated to English):

Accompanied by trade fairs and other events, the anniversary of the LGBTQ community will take place in Rome next week. On Friday, September 5th, the international meeting “Listening to the experiences of LGBTQ Catholics” will take place in the Vatican. It is supported by the US organization “Outreach”, which was founded by Jesuit Father James Martin. LGBTQ Catholics from different countries will talk about their experiences.

In the evening there will be a prayer vigil in the Roman Church of Gesa under the motto “Church – a home for everyone. Starting from the borders” instead of – together with LGBTQ Christians, their parents and other participants, the Vatican reported on Wednesday. During the vigil, a rainbow cross is handed over, brought to Rome by a group of LGBTQ pilgrims and their parents. They make a nine-day pilgrimage on foot with a backpack along the southern Via Francigena – from the coastal town of Terracina to the church of the Gesa in Rome.

On Saturday, September 6, Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Gesa, led by Bishop Francesco Savino, Vice President of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), together with the pilgrims who walk through the Holy Door, as well as all those who wish to join them in prayer. In the afternoon, the anniversary pilgrimage to the Holy Door begins in Piazza Pia with over 1,000 participants. In procession they will walk the Via della Conciliazione singing and praying to the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica. On Sunday, the pilgrims finally take part in the Angelus prayer with the Pope in St. Peter's Square.

The Vatican has recently shown more openness to the LGBTQ community. Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, had often met transsexuals at the general audience. When asked whether there was room in the church for transgender, non-binary or LGBT people, Francis replied: “Every person is a child of God, everyone.” God does not reject anyone – and clergy in the Catholic Church are not allowed to do that either. Francis went on to say: “I have no right to throw anyone out of the church. The church must not close its doors to anyone.”

Yesterday, September 2nd, Martin met with Pope Leo at the Vatican to discuss LGTBQIA+ dogma within Catholicism.

Courtesy: Outreach

In a blog post written by Martin on the Outreach website, he confirmed that Leo plans to maintain and succeed Francis’ mission concerning LGTBQIA+.

But let me address what many people want to know: Pope Leo’s approach to LGBTQ Catholic ministry. The message I received from him, loud and clear, was that he wanted to continue with the same approach that Pope Francis had advanced, which was one of openness and welcome. So, it was very much a hopeful message of continuity. This is, in Pope Leo’s mind, naturally tied to “synodality,” the idea that the church must listen to people from all walks of life (including LGBTQ people) to become more open, more listening, more welcoming and more inclusive. Again, this is very much in line with Pope Francis’s desires and his famous words “todos, todos, todos” to describe the church. This is also in line with Leo’s public embrace of synodality, not simply as a Synod delegate, but as a pope whose very first speech after his election mentioned what is now a “constitutive dimension” of the church. […] So while LGBTQ issues are on his radar, other things may be more pressing for the time being. And even when addressing LGBTQ issues, he may not move as fast as some might like. By the same token, he may move far too fast for others. (In this, he would be like Francis as well.) But my overall sense is that he “gets it” and that he is ready to continue Francis’s legacy of openness, and that is surely good news.

Martin reiterated a similar message in an interview with CBS. "If people were happy with Pope Francis' approach to LGBTQ Catholics, they're going to be happy with Pope Leo's approach," he said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Romans 1:26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: [27] And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.

In May, I discussed how Leo was more of the same as he was a big advocate of Francis, so to see this is not a surprise.

I wrote at the time:

It appears the media initially attempted to paint Leo as “moderate” - as so many people expected to happen seeing as Francis was quite progressive, and seen as an antichrist (all popes, cardinals, priests, and Jesuits are by default) within their own system - but it appears the cat is out of the bag, that it is basically more of the same.

Upon Frankie’s death, my prediction panned out to be fairly accurate. I wrote:

Now, the question will be who the next one will be. No one knows and it’s anyone’s best guess; but the immediate answer by most is to say that this next one will likely be more moderate. We will see. However, the selection of the next pope will determine how the narrative will be spun. The globalist agenda that Francis was used for will still be in tact, for the most part, but it will be sold differently. If the selection is just as or at least somewhat progressive, perhaps even more extreme, then when we will know that the narrative internationally will continue to keep selling the agenda with a far-left spin, more “inclusivity,” more ecumenicism, more dividing and splintering of Rome, more fermenting of the “ignite the right” fervor until it is ready to explode. I do not think the world is ready just yet to install a more traditional hard-righter. I think we will get there eventually, a more youthful and radical pope that does away ecumenicism and literally drops the guillotine on the “heretic’s” heads.

So, with this in mind, here are my two immediate thoughts:

The so-called “leftist” spin will continue to be promoted, perhaps a hair dialed down, but that won’t make much of a difference. More damage needs to be inflicted by destroying the West and installing the globalist climate nonsense around the world;

And since Leo is being presented as a moderate who can bridge the gap between conservatives and progressives, that will be the mission: promote the same satanic enslavement agenda while blurring the dividing lines. This is already going on right now with the MAGA movement as proof of that, but now this will amped-up to a new degree.

Having said that, I just reported that Trump’s administration is basically LGTBQ-, per a report from the New York Times that details just how rampant and flamboyant those people are in his administration and around him, the difference being that full-on open trans, drag, men in women’s sports are the cutoff points (for now).

Am I the only one who thinks it is a little strange that we have not heard a lot of media attention at all about Leo? I mean, Francis was always in the news. Now it seems Leo is just an afterthought and the narrative shifts elsewhere.

Never lose sight: Mystery Babylon is THE VATICAN. It is NOT America, it is NOT the UN, it is NOT Israel, it is NOT the Bank of International Settlements, it is NOT the World Economic Forum, it is NOT New Age: it is the Vatican! Do NOT let anyone tell you different. I get more into this as well in my book “The Lord of Glory.”

Revelation 17:1 And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters: [2] With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication. [4] And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: [5] And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. [15] And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues. [18] And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth. Revelation 18:1 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory. [2] And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird. [3] For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies. [4] And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

