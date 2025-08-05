Following the United Kingdom’s controversial implementation of the controversial Digital Services Act, the country is now looking to force companies to accept digital identity and biometric verification in order to operate. Today, the U.K. government published a press release explaining the upcoming change.

The change is being headed up by Companies House, the official British register of companies. “We incorporate and dissolve limited companies,” the website says. “We register company information and make it available to the public.” The department maintains and stores records of every incorporated business in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Residents can search for legal status, incorporation information, officers, shareholders, and financial filings on the department’s website.

The move is called “Verify,” and directors of businesses will have to get their legal identity biometrically approved. This will begin on November 18th, 2025.

AI and Digital Government Minister Feryal Clark said in a statement:

“This is an important and welcome step in our plan to modernise government and build a stronger, more trusted digital economy and deliver our Plan for Change. “By introducing identity verification through GOV.UK One Login, we’re using technology to make life easier for people. It means companies can prove who’s behind them in a fast, secure, and user-friendly way. “This is us driving better services, accurate data, and business growth to make government work for everyone.”

Per the press release:

Companies House confirms that from Tuesday 18 November 2025, legal requirements for directors and people with significant control (PSCs) of companies to verify their identities will begin.

From 18 November 2025:

new directors will need to verify their identity to incorporate a company or be appointed to an existing company

existing directors will need to confirm they have verified their identity at the same time as they file their next annual confirmation statement, during a 12-month transition period

existing PSCs will need to verify their identity in line with an appointed day within 12 months of the commencement of mandatory identity verification on 18 November

The rollout of identity verification will boost business and support growth by giving more assurance about who is setting up, running and controlling companies in the UK. Companies of all sizes will benefit from more accurate and trustworthy register data and greater protections against fraud.

We are phasing in identity verification over 12 months to provide the best support to all companies and individuals in scope of this new requirement. We estimate that 6 to 7 million individuals will need to verify their identity by mid-November 2026. For most people this will be a one-off process that can be done in a few minutes. We will contact companies to tell them what their directors and PSCs need to do to meet identity verification requirements. We encourage individuals to verify their identities as early as possible.

Every PSC has a 14-day period during which they must submit a statement confirming they have verified their identity, along with their Companies House personal code.

Companies House CEO Louise Smyth CBE added:

“Identity verification will play a key role in improving the quality and reliability of our data and tackling misuse of the companies register. To support business and help people verify their identities, Companies House is contacting all companies with advice and guidance. “This is part of a coordinated effort to help companies to comply. We encourage people to verify as early as possible. More than 300,000 individuals have already done so during the current voluntary period, which started in April.”

Business operators can verify at GOV.UK One Login, or through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP). Users will have to only do this once, most of the time. If successfully verified, the director or PSC will receive a code, and then provide that code and a verification statement confirming that they have successfully verified their identity for every company they manage.

Companies House says this “will make identity verification a compulsory part of incorporation and new appointments for new directors and PSCs.”

Companies House adds: “Citizens who have low digital confidence but have one of the acceptable photo IDs may also be able to verify their identity in person at the Post Office. While this route is still digital at the start and end, it provides extra support for those who need it.”

However, the government warns that “it will be an offence to act as a director without being verified once director duties commence.” But Companies House does not define what type of offence this will be and any additional penalties incurred because of it.

Competition and Markets Minister Justin Madders MP said:

Identity verification will play a key role in giving confidence to investors and consumers alike, ensuring greater transparency about the organisations they do business with. Increasing confidence attracts investment and is an essential part of our mission for growth and Plan for Change. We will continue to make the process for registering as a company director as trusted and efficient as possible.

Former British Prime Minister and globalist Tony Blair has for a number of years raved about the importance of digital IDs in society, describing them as the “great enabler.”

“This great enabler is digital identity. Not just a new piece of identity, but a new system for managing the information we share with government that is suited to the way we live our lives today. It is a digital wallet for every individual that gives them access to their documents (for example, driving license) and control of their data. “The new ecosystem should make life easier for people and allow them to use their digital identity in many different contexts – not only to log in to government services but also to access commercial goods and services. This could enable them to prove they have a driving license when renting a car or verify their age online. It should also be accessible to everyone, regardless of whether they own a smartphone.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You thought it was only for social media access? Wrong! Digital IDs are for everything.

Now in the U.K., and more countries to follow soon, if you don’t fork over that digital ID then you can’t even run a legal business, and if you are not legal then you are illegal and subject to a series of hefty fines and perhaps jailtime; meanwhile immigrants are allowed to flood and takeover the country without impunity, taking Britons’ jobs and replacing their race entirely.

This is even more ominous considering Companies House does not even define what class of offence this is, if British business owners do not voluntarily hand over their biometric verification credentials. Presumably, it will be a massive fine, or it could even be jailtime.

The U.K. is utterly dead. I am not sure what practical advice to give at this point. Sure, one could move, but many other countries are not too far behind, I am afraid. Otherwise, seek the Lord, get in touch with him, check to see if you are truly born again, have a personal relationship with him, study his word the King James Bible, and prayerfully seek answers.

We are not there yet, but we are another step closer towards the eventual mark of the beast.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

