In a video that has resurfaced due to increased internet traffic surrounding the current Israel-Gaza war, a video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows him actually making the argument that Adolf Hitler did not want to eradicate the Jews, but rather insinuated that it was Arabs who twisted his arm to do so.

In a 2015 speech before the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem, Netanyahu described a meeting between Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, and Hitler in November 1941. The PM claimed that it was al-Husseini who planted the idea of a mass-genocide in Hitler’s mind, and that Hitler originally only wanted to expel them.

Hitler didn’t want to exterminate the Jews at the time, he wanted to expel the Jew. And Haj Amin al-Husseini went to Hitler and said, ‘If you expel them, they’ll all come here (to Palestine).’ [Hitler then asked]: ‘What should I do with them?’ [The Mufti replied]: ‘Burn them.’

The Times of Israel provided context for the comments at the time:

Netanyahu was speaking in the context of enduring Palestinian accusations to the effect that Israel is seeking to take control of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem; the mufti was one of the first to peddle such allegations against Jews in Mandatory Palestine. The charges have been fueling a recent wave of attacks against Israelis in and around Jerusalem. Israel has repeatedly denied allegations that it wishes to change the status quo on the Mount, which houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque and is holy to both Jews and Muslims. As per the status quo, Jews may visit the Temple Mount but not pray there.

An overwhelming majority of Holocaust historians reject the notion that Husseini planted the idea of a “Final Solution” for Europe’s Jews in Hitler’s mind.

Tom Segev, a leading Israeli historian who has conducted extensive research on the Holocaust, told The Times of Israel Wednesday that the notion that Hitler needed to be convinced to exterminate the Jews was “entirely absurd.” He stressed that “one can surely say that [Husseini] was a war criminal, but one cannot say Hitler needed his advice.”

Segev, born in Jerusalem to parents who escaped Nazi Germany in 1933, further stressed that by the time Husseini and Hitler met in 1941, the annihilation of the Jews had already begun. In fact, hundreds of thousands of Jews had been killed by the Nazis and their collaborators by the time of the meeting.

“So the mufti told Hitler, ‘Burn them,’ and Hitler goes, ‘Oh, what a great idea,’” Segev added ironically.

A number of Israelis and political leaders were furious at Bibi’s comments. Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog said at the time:

“This is a dangerous distortion of history and I demand that Netanyahu correct it immediately because it trivializes the Holocaust, the Nazis, and the terrible dictator Adolf Hitler’s share in the terrible tragedy of our people in the Holocaust. It falls like ripe fruit straight into the hands of Holocaust deniers, and involves them in the Palestinian conflict. “Netanyahu has forgotten that he is not only the Israeli prime minister, he is also the prime minister of the Jewish people. No one will teach me what a hater of Israel the mufti was. He gave the order to kill my grandfather, Rabbi [Yitzhak HaLevi] Herzog, and actively supported Hitler.”

Joint (Arab) List party leader Ayman Odeh blasted Netanyahu for his remarks, asserting that he was trying to incite angst and violence against the Palestinians.

“The victims of the Nazi monstrosity, among them millions of Jews, are converted into cheap political propaganda to assist the refusal of peace. Netanyahu proves every day how dangerous he is to the two nations, and how far he is willing to go to consolidate his power and justify his catastrophic policies.”

Additionally, the Palestinian Authority’s former chief negotiator, Saeb Erekat, said at the time:

“Netanyahu hates Palestinians so much that he is willing to absolve Hitler for the murder of 6 million Jews. On behalf of the thousands of Palestinians that fought alongside the Allied troops in defense of international justice, the State of Palestine denounces [Netanyahu’s] morally indefensible and inflammatory statements.”

In more recent days The Jimmy Dore Show highlighted these remarks, to the shock of Dore and two of his Jewish guests who were just as dumbfounded that Netanyahu would make such a claim, adding that it would only fan the flames and tensions being felt around the world. Russel Dobular said,

“They are trying to hide behind the idea that to criticize Israel is antisemitic, and to make that connection causes antisemitism, because if what you’re going to tell people is that being Jewish is synonymous with supporting the horrors that people are seeing everyday committed against children, committed against women; “If you’re going to say that is what Judaism stands for, well what do you think the result of that is in terms of antisemitism?”

The ToI and Haaretz also note that this was not the first time Netanyahu had made such a remark. In 2012 during a speech at the Knesset, he stated:

“Haj Amin al-Husseini was one of the leading architects of the Final Solution. He, more than anybody else, convinced [Hitler] to execute the Final Solution, and not let the Jews leave [Europe]. Because, God forbid, they would come here. Rather that they would be annihilated, burned, there.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 25:18 A man that beareth false witness against his neighbour is a maul, and a sword, and a sharp arrow. Proverbs 26:18 As a mad man who casteth firebrands, arrows, and death, [19] So is the man that deceiveth his neighbour, and saith, Am not I in sport?

Nothing really surprises me these days, but this one honestly caught me off guard, and would have not dreamed that a leader of Israel would actually try to whitewash Hitler’s actions, but here we are.

This is why I have criticized Netanyahu and his current regime for what is going on and what has been happening within their borders before this latest war. This has zero to do with being “anti-Israel,” which some knuckleheads have of course tried to label me as: that’s a ridiculous claim made by people who clearly have not followed my work and have hastily presumed I believe a certain way, because they are entranced by mainstream media propaganda. Netanyahu is a traitor to his country and an adulterer to his people. SEE: Israel’s Cruelty In Gaza Is Fulfilling Bible Prophecy Through People Like Netanyahu

Again, it is important to emphasize that Israel was at the point of civil war before this war began, as large chunks of the country hated this man’s guts and wanted him gone a long time ago, and for good reason. And it’s imperative to note that Israel and the United States both created and funded Hamas, as an explicit way to divide and conquer the Palestinians; and now this monster has been allowed to be set loose to justify the current war cycle.

Netanyahu and his cronies, both in Israel and in the West, are purposefully being used to incite actual violence against Jews around the world, as more asinine statements like what Netanyahu said continue to be made or resurface. Therefore, take heed, as more vitriolic rhetoric and actual violence will increase because of what is going on in Israel, and stupid statements made by people like Netanyahu; and with the latest going on with Israel launching a war against Iran that cannot be won, thus drawing in the U.S., thus drawing in more Americans dying and the country going broke, thus more regional powers getting involved, and so forth.

If you want some real history on the matter, I highly suggest you read the book “The Secret History of the Jesuits” by Edmond Paris; where it is thoroughly documented how Hitler and the Nazis were directly supported by the Vatican and the Jesuits. Now THEY are the true source of the killing spree and instigators against the Jews…

