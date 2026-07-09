The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7h

Jacob if I were on blood pressure meds, I'd have to be doubling up with this continuous stream of evil NONSENSE. 😡

I find it so aggravating to know that we the people are not only funding this particular nonsense that aims to store our data (some have said that they could be detention centers for dissenters), but we are being punished in so many other ways. It's the world we live in now, yet I find it impossible to get used to. Trying to stay content!

Thanks!👍

Reply
Share
5 replies by The WinePress and others
Ellen's avatar
Ellen
6h

And yet still here we find ourselves…. Not a single soul has bothered to enumerate the benefits of the alleged “data centers” for the average citizen. What has society become when schiesters are able to completely skip past the “why” and go straight to the “how?” I guess people just don’t want to be viewed as technologically illiterate so they just keep saying that “while data canters are needed” we need to slow down their development. I, for one, do not think they are necessary at all and are in fact quite harmful on every front. If their goal was to have us participate and applaud our own demise then I have to say “job well done.”

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture