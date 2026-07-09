As Americans become increasingly more conscious about the many negative effects of datacenters, especially the heavy energy and natural resource draw they require to operate, a Virginia county is now telling schools to power down because the datacenters need that energy during a heatwave.

As first reported by 404 Media, the County Manager of Henrico County, Virginia, John Vithoulkas, sent an email on June 26th to thousands of county employees telling them to find ways to conserve energy consumption.

The obtained email said (emphasis his):

“Beginning July 1st, the rate we pay for electricity used in all Henrico County government and school facilities will increase dramatically — by 25%, increasing costs by an estimated $5 million next fiscal year. We anticipate more rate increases for electricity in the years ahead. “To mitigate the impact of higher electric costs, I am asking that we, collectively, make slight adjustments to conserve electricity across our individual workspaces. “Turn off your lights when leaving your workspace, including when you leave for the day. Turn off your computers/laptops at the end of each workday. If your workspace has windows, adjust the blinds to manage heat from sunlight. Unplug any appliances, chargers, or other electrical items when they are not in use. Please limit use of (or refrain altogether from using) space heaters. A typical space heater alone can cost the county from $150 to $300 per year in electricity costs. “Each dollar we can save by conserving electricity is another dollar the county can reinvest into staff and the services we provide our residents.”

His email also explained that many county buildings had been retrofitted with solar panels and that the residents of Henrico had been confronted with similar challenges in the past.

In a statement to 404 Media, a representative confirmed the legitimacy of the leaked email. “This email represents good fiscal stewardship and good environmental stewardship, both of which are core values of the County.”

The county rep added that Henrico County mediates its rates with provider Dominion Energy per a government arbiter called the Virginia Energy Purchasing Governmental Association (VEPGA).

“VEPGA facilitates multi-year electricity contracts directly with Dominion on behalf of member localities across Virginia, including Henrico County. The association comprises over 170 Virginia local governments, public school systems, authorities, and other governmental entities,” the message added. “The 24.9% July 1 increase will be applied to Henrico and all members of VEPGA.”

As the rollout of more and more datacenters in the county has continued, residents have increasingly pushed back and raised concerns over the projects, particularly water use, noise, and the rising cost of their electric bills.

WTVR reported in May: One by one, residents stepped forward not just to ask questions but to demand answers, holding signs that read “No More Data Centers.” “What’s going to happen to our power bills? What’s going to happen to the grid itself? So I’m just not understanding the sustainability and the feasibility,” one attendee said.

“I walk outside and I’m terrified that I won’t be able to look at the night sky anymore and have a constant hum in my ears,” said longtime Varina resident Brandy Covington. “We are getting what we’re getting, so it’s just dealing with it, I guess,” Covington said.

“According to county officials, the facilities could eventually include more than 300 diesel-powered emergency generators and 11 cooling towers,” WTVR noted.

As 404 Media pointed out,

“When data centers move into communities they spike the cost of power for everyone who lives nearby. Often the people building new projects promise they’ll build out power infrastructure to make up the cost and prevent normal people from footing the bill.

“But power infrastructure is hard to build and takes time so developers often rely on short term solutions like gas and coal powered turbines. In Mississippi, an xAI data center runs on 27 gas turbines that belch pollutants into the air.”

Moreover, commenting on the report, Futurism added:

The eyebrow-raising demand sums up why data centers continue to be so controversial with locals, as communities across the country fiercely protest against existing data centers and the construction of new ones. These sprawling facilities devour an enormous amount of power, require heaps of water to keep cool, and generate tons of noise, on top of being an eyesore that requires hundreds of acres of land be flattened. Studies have shown that the electricity bills of ordinary people who live near data centers are soaring, and 404 noted the plight of one woman who used solar panels and a heat pump to keep her energy costs down and still saw her electricity bill double.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The dystopian situation playing out in this Virginia county is the same song and dance we are seeing performed all over the country and around the world; and The WinePress has been covering it for years, as it’s been happening.

And here are some more reports from winepressnews.com:

Funny how the “green” and climate agenda went absolutely out the window when the datacenter rollout hit in stride these last few years.

Wait, what’s that? You don’t like datacenters? You can’t sleep and have migraines because of the high frequencies, EMFs and hum emanating from them? What did you say, you don’t like drinking from a mud puddle since the datacenter came to your backyard? Oh, you don’t like that your energy bills have skyrocketed, your power has been throttled down, and your home value has decreased?

Well, that must mean you are a potential domestic terrorist; you might be a Chinese state-funded asset… — or that is what the Trump administration, BlackRock and the AI companies are literally saying you might be.

Evil. These are evil people we are dealing with.

Romans 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; [30] […] haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things […].” Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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