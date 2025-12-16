German-based Volkswagen (VW), Europe’s largest auto manufacturer, has cut production at one of its factories in the nation it was founded in, another canary in the coalmine as to the state of the German and European economy as a whole.

As reported by the Financial Times, the company will stop production at its factory in Dresden starting after today, making this the first time the German manufacturer has ever done this in the country.

“The closure of the plant’s production line comes as Europe’s largest auto manufacturer is under cash flow pressure as a result of weak China sales and demand in Europe as well as US tariffs weighing on sales in America,” the FT wrote.

“There’s certainly pressure on the cash flow in 2026,” said Bernstein analyst Stephen Reitman. He noted that the auto group was looking for ways to reduce spending and boost operating profits.

Volkswagen brand chief Thomas Schafer explained that the closure was essential “from an economic perspective,” though still painful.

It is also worth noting that China’s BYD, the country’s largest EV and hybrid vehicle manufacturer, has overtaken VW in popularity in Germany, per Bloomberg.

The WinePress has noted previously how BYD and other Chinese auto manufacturers are dominating the international market, producing superior vehicles at significantly lower prices.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 10:15 The rich man’s wealth is his strong city: the destruction of the poor is their poverty.

I have been reporting for years that the German and European economy is in the gutter, worse than the U.S. in many ways, and this is another example of that - as all the E.U. and NATO leaders are actively telling their citizenry to prepare for direct war with Russia.

2023: Germany Vows To ‘Massively’ Expand War Efforts In Ukraine As Their Economy Melts Down

2024: Europe’s Largest Car Manufacturer Volkswagen Announces Plans To Shutdown Factories In Bellwether For Economy

The E.U. has also rolled back its ban on getting rid of gas cars by 2035. The average consumer cannot afford EVs and so they are getting away from that. But with IoT technology and SMART everything, removing gas and oil from the equation makes no difference. Long time readers know that I have said that the move to get off of gas and oil was a scam, as these companies were never going to voluntarily allow their industries to die. “The science” was always manufactured and fake.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE