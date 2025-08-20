The WinePress News

Billy Bob
1h

As with all options on vehicles the ultimate choice is the consumer’s to even buy the automobile.

Lucas Nascario
43m

Yup. They have us paying subscription services for things we physically own. That will tie into the mark of the beast system, because we won't be able to afford anything if we don't have UBI eventually (in my opinion). Then you get paid based on your social credit score, etc. Mark of the beast. I wonder if God is intervening and not allowing it, as they wanted it a long time ago...

Here's another big example: Nintendo Switch 2 cartridges - they are the first cartridges to not include the GAME... They just act as a digital download from a server that will one day go down.

Nintendo, incentivezed by Globalists investors has a End License User Agreement on the system itself (like with our new smartphones) literally telling people that the system itself can be bricked and rendered unusable by Nintendo for any reason. So you not only do you not own the games, but you don't own the system either. $450 down the drain if they brick your console.

So, when someone purchases a physical Switch 2 game for like, ~$70 on average, they're actually just getting a box and a piece of plastic that can't be used without Internet, and will one day be a decoration containg no game when the server goes down.

Meanwhile, OG Nintendo/NES games have to be almost 40 years old now, but still work, and will outlive us because of their solid, time-proof construction. No Internet connection required, no DLC, just a fat cartridge with an actual game inside.

