Starting on Monday, large parts of Spain and Portugal and parts of France faced a widespread grid-down situation. No lights, no power, no ability to cook, no internet and cell services, no digital transactions, limited travel, and so on.

The Associated Press reported:

The sudden crash of the power grid also left authorities searching for its cause. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez addressed the nation and said that almost 11 hours after the nation ground to a halt, government experts were still trying to determine what happened.

“We have never had a complete collapse of the system,” Sánchez said, before detailing that at 12:33 p.m. on Monday Spain’s power grid lost 15 gigawatts, the equivalent of 60% of its national demand, in a matter of five seconds.

Spanish power distributor Red Eléctrica’s head of operations Eduardo Prieto said the event was “exceptional and extraordinary.”

Spain had recovered more than 92% of its power by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Red Eléctrica, and the prime minister pledged that the entire country of 48 million would have lights back on by the end of the day.

The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Center in a statement said there was no sign the outage was due to a cyber attack. Teresa Ribera, European Commission executive vice president in charge of promoting clean energy, indicated the same to journalists in Brussels and called the power outage “one of the most serious episodes recorded in Europe in recent times.”

“We are analyzing all the potential causes without discarding any hypothesis,” Sánchez said.

Though a cyberattack is not being blamed as the official cause for the mass-blackout investigations are underway.

Some are now accusing Spain’s net-zero energy policies as the culprit, and the country not having anywhere near sufficient conventional energy reserves such as oil and nuclear in the event something like this happens.

Writing for Madrid, Daniel LaCalle wrote in a blog post (excerpts):

Governments have been dedicated to closing nuclear power plants, making them unviable with abusive and confiscatory taxation; penalizing investment in distribution with absurd regulations; imposing a volatile and intermittent energy mix; and burdening energy with elevated taxes and administrative delays. What could go wrong? Everything.

And it happened.

Renewable energies, while essential in a balanced energy mix, cannot provide safety and stability due to their volatility and intermittent nature. That’s why it is essential to have a balanced system with base-load energy that operates all the time, such as hydropower, nuclear, and natural gas as backup.

Spain and Portugal produce electricity with more than 60% solar and wind energy. Hydraulic, nuclear, and combined cycle gas plants must cover the shortfalls in solar and wind production, which is intermittent. There is no possibility of having a stable and secure system with a continuous supply if the electrical grid is not balanced to avoid a total blackout.

Six days ago, the government, left-wing parties, and many media outlets celebrated that Spain’s power grid ran entirely on renewable energy for a weekday for the first time. Bravo. A week later, a massive blackout in Spain, Portugal, and parts of France. France quickly restored electricity because it has the largest nuclear fleet in Europe. In Spain, the government maintained a confiscatory taxation system that prevented nuclear plants from operating, resulting in nearly eleven hours of darkness and no communication.

The governments of Spain have decided that the closure of all our nuclear power plants will be effective in 2035, despite all the technicians reminding us that they work perfectly and their lifespan could be extended by at least ten years. This action is going to increase dependence on renewables and Russian natural gas. In other words, Spain’s shortsighted policy is going to make the country more dependent on China and Russia for energy and face constant blackouts and supply cuts to the industry as if it were a third-world dictatorship.

Propaganda told us that renewables would bring competitiveness and stability to the grid, but the reality shows that an over-reliance on certain renewables and a shortage of base-load energy sources indicate that the electrical grid increasingly depends on the few nuclear and natural gas plants that operate to maintain supply stability.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 27:12 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished.

Let this be a wakeup call. I have repeatedly warned about something like this happening for a while, and sure enough it did. So far, it appears the narrative is that it was not a cyberattack but appears to be the folly of these green policies. It’s ridiculous: this “green” infrastructure cannot be relied on to power the grid. Powering a homestead is one thing, not an entire country.

But what happens when the power is out for longer, much longer, and nothing works at all. Are you prepared? Hardly anyone in Spain and Portugal was and were completely immobilized.

Now is the time to use this as a lesson and reminder, and do what you can to make proper and adequate preparations. It is just common sense and plain wisdom.

